 Miami Nightlife Photos: Ice Spice, James Kennedy, Quavo | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Eyes on Miami: Ice Spice, James Kennedy, Quavo, and Others

World Red Eye captured the you-had-to-be-there moments at Miami's hottest parties.
September 9, 2024
Ice Spice
Ice Spice World Red Eye
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
click to enlarge
Cedric Gervais
World Red Eye

BleauLive Presents: Labor Day Weekend With Cedric Gervais

Partygoers experienced an electrifying performance at Arkadia Day Club with Grammy Award-winning Cedric Gervais, one of the world's most sought-after House DJs and electronic music producers.
click to enlarge
Quavo
World Red Eye

Quavo at E11even Saturdays

Quavo lit up E11even on Saturday night and got partygoers all fired up as the weekend was in full swing. Partygoers danced the night away to sick beats and enjoyed bottle parades until the a.m.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Labor Day Pool Party and Wolf of Tacos Pop-Up at Dua Miami

Dua Miami Hotel hosted a rooftop pool party this Labor Day weekend. Guests soaked up the sun, enjoyed refreshing drinks by Amaras Mezcal and Chinola, and grooved to beats by DJ Eri Bermeo. Poolside featured delicious food and a collaboration pop-up with local favorite the Wolf of Tacos.
click to enlarge
Juice and JT Money
World Red Eye

Voli 305 Vodka Presents JT Money at Art of Hip Hop

Wynwood's Art of Hip Hop and Voli 305 Vodka hosted legendary rapper JT Money, who was presented with a special proclamation by the Miami-Dade County Mayor's Office. The presentation was followed by a special discussion on JT Money's life and career, moderated by celebrity barber Juice.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

ZeyZey Saturdays

ZeyZey brought eclectic vibes and good beats for all to dance to. Guests enjoyed tasty cocktails and good vibes.
World Red Eye

Hacienda Ramirez Cruz Fridays

Hacienda Ramirez Cruz on Friday night was spectacular. Party guests came out and sang along to the music while sipping handcrafted cocktails.
click to enlarge
Ice Spice
World Red Eye

Ice Spice, 2 Chainz, OT Genasis, Zoey Dollaz, and Yella Beezy at LIVONSUNDAY

LIV on Sunday was one for the books as Ice Spice took to the stage and performed her top hits for a crowd that was ready to party all night.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Mayami Fridays

It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the early morning.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was packed with partygoers closing out the weekend in classic Miami fashion.
click to enlarge
World Red Eye

Boho Saturdays

It was nothing but good vibes and sick music at Boho House. Where guests had a night filled with hand-crafted cocktails, small bites, and mingling in the enchanting outdoor courtyard.
World Red Eye

Mynt Fridays

Mynt Lounge was packed from wall to wall Friday night as the Miami hot spot was filled with partygoers ready to take on the weekend.
click to enlarge
James Kennedy
World Red Eye

James Kennedy at Strawberry Moon

James Kennedy took over Strawberry Moon for the most epic poolside party on South Beach. The crowd was hyped and up.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Meet the Artist Behind the Tua Tagovailoa Mural in Wynwood

Miami Dolphins

Meet the Artist Behind the Tua Tagovailoa Mural in Wynwood

By Naomi Feinstein
Here's Your Guide to Miami Art Shows in September 2024

Visual Art

Here's Your Guide to Miami Art Shows in September 2024

By Douglas Markowitz
LizN'Bow Brings a Queer, Colorful VR Rollercoaster to Locust Projects

Visual Art

LizN'Bow Brings a Queer, Colorful VR Rollercoaster to Locust Projects

By Liz Tracy
Are Cybersigilism Tattoos Gen Z's Tribal Trend?

Tattoos & Body Art

Are Cybersigilism Tattoos Gen Z's Tribal Trend?

By Isabel Wilder
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation