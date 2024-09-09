Eyes on Miami: Ice Spice, James Kennedy, Quavo, and Others

click to enlarge Cedric Gervais World Red Eye

New TimesPartygoers experienced an electrifying performance at Arkadia Day Club with Grammy Award-winning Cedric Gervais, one of the world's most sought-after House DJs and electronic music producers.Quavo lit up E11even on Saturday night and got partygoers all fired up as the weekend was in full swing. Partygoers danced the night away to sick beats and enjoyed bottle parades until the a.m.Dua Miami Hotel hosted a rooftop pool party this Labor Day weekend. Guests soaked up the sun, enjoyed refreshing drinks by Amaras Mezcal and Chinola, and grooved to beats by DJ Eri Bermeo. Poolside featured delicious food and a collaboration pop-up with local favorite the Wolf of Tacos.Wynwood's Art of Hip Hop and Voli 305 Vodka hosted legendary rapper JT Money, who was presented with a special proclamation by the Miami-Dade County Mayor's Office. The presentation was followed by a special discussion on JT Money's life and career, moderated by celebrity barber Juice.ZeyZey brought eclectic vibes and good beats for all to dance to. Guests enjoyed tasty cocktails and good vibes.Hacienda Ramirez Cruz on Friday night was spectacular. Party guests came out and sang along to the music while sipping handcrafted cocktails.LIV on Sunday was one for the books as Ice Spice took to the stage and performed her top hits for a crowd that was ready to party all night.It was a wild Friday night at Mayami. Partygoers ordered endless bottle parades and danced with their friends until the early morning.Kiki on the River was packed with partygoers closing out the weekend in classic Miami fashion.It was nothing but good vibes and sick music at Boho House. Where guests had a night filled with hand-crafted cocktails, small bites, and mingling in the enchanting outdoor courtyard.Mynt Lounge was packed from wall to wall Friday night as the Miami hot spot was filled with partygoers ready to take on the weekend.James Kennedy took over Strawberry Moon for the most epic poolside party on South Beach. The crowd was hyped and up.