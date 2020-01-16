Eyes on Miami: Dita Von Teese, Nelly, Snoop Dogg, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Monday, January 6

YoungArts Member Private Dinner Celebrating National YoungArts Week at Gale South Beach

Benefactor Circle and Friend level members of National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) gathered at the Gale South Beach for a private dinner at Dolce Italian in celebration of National YoungArts Week 2020 and participating YoungArts Winners.

Tuesday, January 7

MultiplanREAM & Douglas Elliman Host VIP Cocktail Reception to Unveil Ocean Park South Beach Dozens of top-producing luxury brokers and local luminaries were in attendance Tuesday night for the launch of Multiplan Real Estate Asset Management’s Ocean Park South Beach – an exclusive boutique condominium featuring a limited collection of 10 high-end beach residences in the prestigious South of Fifth enclave.

Wednesday, January 8

2020 Pegasus World Cup “Off To The Races” Fashion Show Presented by Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour & Shapoh.com

The road to the Pegasus World Cup looks more like a runway! Anticipation continued to build around the 4th annual Pegasus World Cup Championship Invitational on Wednesday, January 8th as Miami’s most fashionable gathered at Bal Harbour Shops for an exclusive runway show presented by Neiman Marcus Bal Harbour and Shapoh.com.

Thursday, January 9

Special Olympics Florida Golf Open

The Open is one of the premier golf fundraising events in the world, bringing together Carnival and Miami Heat team members and corporate citizens to make a huge impact in the lives of Special Olympics athletes.

Friday, January 10

Amanda Cerny at Papi Steak Fridays

Papi Steak brought out the best of the best on Friday night, where Amanda Cerny was spotted enjoying a delicious meal.

Snoop Dogg at LIV

Oh, you know when Snoop Dogg is in Miami, he can’t help but to drop it like it’s hot at LIV.

Esencia Wellness Full Moon Flow at Eden Roc Miami Beach

Esencia Wellness at Eden Roc Miami Beach‘s collaboration with Enhanced Moment proved to be a fruitful one, as high winds and rain did not stop fitness enthusiasts from showing up and joining in.

Lil Jon at Story Fridays

The crowd at Story definitely did not turn down for anything on Friday night when Lil Jon took over for a crazy DJ set.

Saturday, January 11

Nelly at E11EVEN Saturdays

It was getting hot inside of E11EVEN on Saturday night when Nelly took to the stage to perform at the famous Miami nightclub.

YoungArts Backyard Ball 2020

National YoungArts Foundation (YoungArts) hosted its annual fundraiser in Miami, the Backyard Ball performance and gala, presented by Harry Winston, Inc. and supported by VIP Host Partner UBS Financial Services, Inc. to help support the artistic development of the nation’s most accomplished young artists.

Eat Drink Support Art Benefit Auction Party at Dimensions Variable

An evening of dinner, drinks, art performances and open studios all in support of Dimensions Variable (DV) and Women Artist Archive Miami (WAAM).

Tuesday, January 14

Dita Von Teese & Friend’s Midnight Burlesque at the Faena Theater

At the stroke of midnight, Faena Theater’s red velvet curtains rose on Dita Von Teese.