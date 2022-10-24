Support Us

Eyes on Miami: City Girls, David Grutman, Nervo, and Others

October 24, 2022 9:00AM

Francisco Costa and Gigi Ganatra Duff
Francisco Costa and Gigi Ganatra Duff World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Francisco Costa and Gigi Ganatra Duff
World Red Eye

Nordstrom and Costa Brazil Celebrate Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month at Orilla Bar & Grill

In celebration of Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month, Nordstrom cohosted a dinner with Francisco Costa of Costa Brazil at Orilla, honoring the designer's heritage and community in Miami.
City Girls
World Red Eye

O.T. Genasis and City Girls at LIV

The iconic duo City Girls took over the stage at LIV, where they dropped it low and put on an epic performance that had the crowd going wild. Confetti was flying and bottles were popping as O.T. Genasis was seen in VIP hanging out with his crew.
World Red Eye

Wyn 317 Gallery Presents Repast with Remote

Wyn 317 Gallery teamed up with artist Jay Bellicchi "Remote" and his brother, renowned chef James Bellicchi, for an exciting evening of art and fine dining.
Diodato
World Red Eye

Italian Hit Week Featuring Cosmo and Diodato

Presented by Rhythm Foundation and the Italian Trade Commission, Hit Week, the annual showcase of the freshest Italian music, returned to Miami with a double bill by Cosmo and Diodato, both major pop stars in Italy, bringing a blast of Eurovision energy to U.S. audiences.
World Red Eye

L'Automobile Presents: Past, Present, and Future Design and Concept Show in the Magic City in Collaboration with the Miami International Auto Show

Supercar Rooms Miami brought back its "L'Automobile Past, Present, and Future," a yearly curated design and concept car show hosted at the Miami International Auto Show.
Rime
World Red Eye

VIP Grand Opening of the Private Gallery at the Museum of Graffiti

On Thursday, October 13, the Museum of Graffiti officially opened the Private Gallery, a commercial art space focused on selling works by graffiti and street artists from around the world.
David Grutman, Mayor Francis Suarez, Michael Bay, and Michael Cheng
World Red Eye

The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU

The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU continues, where 400 students attended the seminar where Grutman spoke about Groot Hospitality, his evolution in the hospitality industry, and more.
Rahsaan "Fly Guy" Alexander and Dwight Bullard
World Red Eye

Special VIP Opening Reception for "Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow" at the HistoryMiami Museum

More than 100 of Miami's community and social justice leaders gathered at the HistoryMiami Museum for a special VIP opening reception for Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow.
Gucci Mane
World Red Eye

Gucci Mane, O.T. Genasis, and Caleb McLaughlin at Story Saturdays

Gucci Mane took over the stage at Story, where he had the crowd going wild on the dance floor. O.T. Genasis and Caleb McLaughlin were seen in VIP, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the sick performance.
World Red Eye

Kiki on the River Sundays

Kiki on the River was in full blast on Sunday, where sparklers and endless bottle parades lit up the restaurant as partygoers put on their captain hats and danced the night away like the weekend did not have to end.
World Red Eye

Swim Club Saturdays at Hyde Beach

Everyone got their sunnies and their hottest swimsuits out for Swim Club at Hyde Beach, where partygoers got lit poolside, enjoying fruity cocktails and fresh and flirty vibes all Sunday afternoon.
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

Guests headed to Mayami on Saturday for a Tulum-inspired evening featuring sparklers that lit up the whole room, endless bottle parades, tons of tequila, and high-energy beats.
World Red Eye

Haus of Hyde at Hyde Beach

Hyde Beach on Friday night was a full house as guests walked into an ambiance full of colorful lights and enjoyed exotic live performers, house music, and endless drinks.
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Partygoers at Villa Azur enjoyed a beautiful evening under the stars on Thursday night as they got a headstart to the weekend with endless bottle parades, sick beats, and lots of dancing.
Nervo
World Red Eye

Nervo at E11even Saturdays

Nervo was given a warm welcome at E11even, where they took over the DJ booth and played a sick set! Partygoers hit the dance floor and raged to the sick beats as endless bottle parades filled the room.
World Red Eye

BOHO Saturdays

It was an enchanting night at BOHO House, where guests were sipping on hand-crafted cocktails, enjoying small bites, and hitting the dance floor until the early morning.
