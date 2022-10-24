Eyes on Miami: City Girls, David Grutman, Nervo, and Others

click to enlarge Francisco Costa and Gigi Ganatra Duff World Red Eye

New TimesIn celebration of Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month, Nordstrom cohosted a dinner with Francisco Costa of Costa Brazil at Orilla, honoring the designer's heritage and community in Miami.The iconic duo City Girls took over the stage at LIV, where they dropped it low and put on an epic performance that had the crowd going wild. Confetti was flying and bottles were popping as O.T. Genasis was seen in VIP hanging out with his crew.Wyn 317 Gallery teamed up with artist Jay Bellicchi "Remote" and his brother, renowned chef James Bellicchi, for an exciting evening of art and fine dining.Presented by Rhythm Foundation and the Italian Trade Commission, Hit Week, the annual showcase of the freshest Italian music, returned to Miami with a double bill by Cosmo and Diodato, both major pop stars in Italy, bringing a blast of Eurovision energy to U.S. audiences.Supercar Rooms Miami brought back its "L'Automobile Past, Present, and Future," a yearly curated design and concept car show hosted at the Miami International Auto Show.On Thursday, October 13, the Museum of Graffiti officially opened the Private Gallery, a commercial art space focused on selling works by graffiti and street artists from around the world.The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU continues, where 400 students attended the seminar where Grutman spoke about Groot Hospitality, his evolution in the hospitality industry, and more.More than 100 of Miami's community and social justice leaders gathered at the HistoryMiami Museum for a special VIP opening reception for Black Citizenship in the Age of Jim Crow.Gucci Mane took over the stage at Story, where he had the crowd going wild on the dance floor. O.T. Genasis and Caleb McLaughlin were seen in VIP, ordering endless bottle parades and enjoying the sick performance.Kiki on the River was in full blast on Sunday, where sparklers and endless bottle parades lit up the restaurant as partygoers put on their captain hats and danced the night away like the weekend did not have to end.Everyone got their sunnies and their hottest swimsuits out for Swim Club at Hyde Beach, where partygoers got lit poolside, enjoying fruity cocktails and fresh and flirty vibes all Sunday afternoon.Guests headed to Mayami on Saturday for a Tulum-inspired evening featuring sparklers that lit up the whole room, endless bottle parades, tons of tequila, and high-energy beats.Hyde Beach on Friday night was a full house as guests walked into an ambiance full of colorful lights and enjoyed exotic live performers, house music, and endless drinks.Partygoers at Villa Azur enjoyed a beautiful evening under the stars on Thursday night as they got a headstart to the weekend with endless bottle parades, sick beats, and lots of dancing.Nervo was given a warm welcome at E11even, where they took over the DJ booth and played a sick set! Partygoers hit the dance floor and raged to the sick beats as endless bottle parades filled the room.It was an enchanting night at BOHO House, where guests were sipping on hand-crafted cocktails, enjoying small bites, and hitting the dance floor until the early morning.