 
Support Us

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
| Photos |

Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others

World Red Eye | March 19, 2021 | 9:00am
Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others
World Red Eye
AA
^
Keep New Times Free
Support Us
I Support
  • Local
  • Community
  • Journalism
  • logo

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.

Support Us

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken Inaugurates Cervecería La Tropical

On Thursday morning, Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken inaugurated Cervecería La Tropical in Miami. Cervecería La Tropical is a new Miami craft brewery that celebrates Miami’s multicultural heritage and lifestyle.

Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others
World Red Eye

Cheat Codes at 1990 Club Pop-Up

Club 1990 was on fire Friday night when DJ trio Cheat Codes took over for an amazing set.

Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others
World Red Eye

Maia Rosé: An Afternoon of Lunch and Fashion at Maia House

On Friday, March 12, Maia House hosted the debut of Maia Rosé, a lunch and fashion event at Coral Gables’ newest contemporary dining destination.

Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others
World Red Eye

Live on the Plaza: City Theatre’s Shorts Outside the Box at Adrienne Arsht Center

Theater-goers enjoyed short plays once again under the stars as City Theatre’s Shorts Outside the Box premiered at the Adrienne Arsht Center on March 11.

Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others
World Red Eye

The 13th-Annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon

On Tuesday, March 9, the formal Italian gardens at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens were in full bloom as 100 guests donned the latest spring fashions for the 13th-annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon.

Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others
World Red Eye

Bella Thorne Hosts Album Listening Party at Sugar Factory Miami

On Thursday, March 11, Bella Thorne hosted an exclusive DJ set and listening party at Sugar Factory Miami, playing some of her newest songs from her yet-to-be-released new album.

Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others
World Red Eye

David Beckham Joins David Grutman’s Week 2 of The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU

On Tuesday night, David Beckham joined David Grutman’s week two of The David Grutman Experience: The Class at Florida International University.

Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others
World Red Eye

Fridays at the Gramercy

Guests at the Gramercy started their weekend off right by enjoying music, dinner, and drinks inside the swanky new restaurant.

Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others
World Red Eye

Villa Azur Thursdays

Guests at Villa Azur were ready for the weekend, as they started the celebrations early with dinner, drinks, and dancing in the open-air courtyard.

Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others
World Red Eye

Thursday Soirée at Marion

Description: Every Thursday night Marion pulls out all the stops for their soirée, where guests can get an early start to the weekend with bottle parades and live entertainment.

Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others
World Red Eye

Living Room at W South Beach Thursdays

The night was young at Living Room at W South Beach, where guests celebrated an early start to the weekend with drinks and dancing under the Miami sky.

Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others
World Red Eye

My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami

When the boyfriends are out of town, the ladies head to Bâoli for an epic mid-week celebration with drinks and dancing.

Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.

Trending Arts & Culture

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners.

©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

 

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.