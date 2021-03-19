Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

On Thursday morning, Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken inaugurated Cervecería La Tropical in Miami. Cervecería La Tropical is a new Miami craft brewery that celebrates Miami’s multicultural heritage and lifestyle.

Club 1990 was on fire Friday night when DJ trio Cheat Codes took over for an amazing set.

On Friday, March 12, Maia House hosted the debut of Maia Rosé, a lunch and fashion event at Coral Gables’ newest contemporary dining destination.

Theater-goers enjoyed short plays once again under the stars as City Theatre’s Shorts Outside the Box premiered at the Adrienne Arsht Center on March 11.

On Tuesday, March 9, the formal Italian gardens at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens were in full bloom as 100 guests donned the latest spring fashions for the 13th-annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon.

On Thursday, March 11, Bella Thorne hosted an exclusive DJ set and listening party at Sugar Factory Miami, playing some of her newest songs from her yet-to-be-released new album.

On Tuesday night, David Beckham joined David Grutman’s week two of The David Grutman Experience: The Class at Florida International University.

Guests at the Gramercy started their weekend off right by enjoying music, dinner, and drinks inside the swanky new restaurant.

Guests at Villa Azur were ready for the weekend, as they started the celebrations early with dinner, drinks, and dancing in the open-air courtyard.

Description: Every Thursday night Marion pulls out all the stops for their soirée, where guests can get an early start to the weekend with bottle parades and live entertainment.

The night was young at Living Room at W South Beach, where guests celebrated an early start to the weekend with drinks and dancing under the Miami sky.

When the boyfriends are out of town, the ladies head to Bâoli for an epic mid-week celebration with drinks and dancing.