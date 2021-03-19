Eyes on Miami: Bella Thorne, Cheat Codes, David Beckham, and Others

- Local
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken Inaugurates Cervecería La Tropical
On Thursday morning, Charlene de Carvalho-Heineken inaugurated Cervecería La Tropical in Miami. Cervecería La Tropical is a new Miami craft brewery that celebrates Miami’s multicultural heritage and lifestyle.
Cheat Codes at 1990 Club Pop-Up
Club 1990 was on fire Friday night when DJ trio Cheat Codes took over for an amazing set.
Maia Rosé: An Afternoon of Lunch and Fashion at Maia House
On Friday, March 12, Maia House hosted the debut of Maia Rosé, a lunch and fashion event at Coral Gables’ newest contemporary dining destination.
Live on the Plaza: City Theatre’s Shorts Outside the Box at Adrienne Arsht Center
Theater-goers enjoyed short plays once again under the stars as City Theatre’s Shorts Outside the Box premiered at the Adrienne Arsht Center on March 11.
The 13th-Annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon
On Tuesday, March 9, the formal Italian gardens at Vizcaya Museum and Gardens were in full bloom as 100 guests donned the latest spring fashions for the 13th-annual Vizcaya Preservation Luncheon.
Bella Thorne Hosts Album Listening Party at Sugar Factory Miami
On Thursday, March 11, Bella Thorne hosted an exclusive DJ set and listening party at Sugar Factory Miami, playing some of her newest songs from her yet-to-be-released new album.
David Beckham Joins David Grutman’s Week 2 of The David Grutman Experience: The Class at FIU
On Tuesday night, David Beckham joined David Grutman’s week two of The David Grutman Experience: The Class at Florida International University.
Fridays at the Gramercy
Guests at the Gramercy started their weekend off right by enjoying music, dinner, and drinks inside the swanky new restaurant.
Villa Azur Thursdays
Guests at Villa Azur were ready for the weekend, as they started the celebrations early with dinner, drinks, and dancing in the open-air courtyard.
Thursday Soirée at Marion
Description: Every Thursday night Marion pulls out all the stops for their soirée, where guests can get an early start to the weekend with bottle parades and live entertainment.
Living Room at W South Beach Thursdays
The night was young at Living Room at W South Beach, where guests celebrated an early start to the weekend with drinks and dancing under the Miami sky.
My Boyfriend Is Out of Town at Bâoli Miami
When the boyfriends are out of town, the ladies head to Bâoli for an epic mid-week celebration with drinks and dancing.
