Eyes on Miami: Anitta, Lele Pons, Blond:ish, and Others

- Local
- Community
- Journalism
Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free.
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
The Miami Symphony Orchestra New Beginnings “Salute the Heroes” Concert at Biltmore Hotel
On Sunday evening, the Miami Symphony Orchestra hosted their first public concert, the “New Beginnings Concert – Salute the Heroes” at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, featuring uplifting and healing music performed by The Miami Symphony and conducted by Maestro Eduardo Marturet, with a special performance by rising pop star and celebrity producer Emilio Estefan’s protégé Yailenys Perez.
Anitta Celebrates Birthday with Lele Pons and Winnie Harlow at Swan
On Monday night, Brazilian pop-star Anitta celebrated her birthday at David Grutman‘s Swan, where Winnie Harlow and Lele Pons were also spotted joining in on the festivities.
Soundtuary presents “The Journey” featuring Rony Seikaly at La Otra
Miami Music Week was in full effect on Friday night for “The Journey” presented by Soundtuary.
Soundtuary presents “The Temple” at La Otra
Guests entered Soundtuary‘s “Temple” on Saturday night for an out-of-world experience, featuring a special guest DJ set by Maga for Miami Music Week.
Bâoli Miami presents Blond:ish
Bâoli closed out Miami Music Week on a high note with an insane set from Blond:ish that electrified the crowd and had them dancing all night long.
Viento y Tiempo: Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Aymée Nuviola at Adrienne Arsht Center
The Adrienne Arsht Center hosted an intimate performance by multi-Grammy Award-winning pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Grammy Award-winning Cuban vocalist Aymée Nuviola on Saturday, March 20.
Don Papa Rum x Aubi & Ramsa Exclusive Launch Celebration at Aubi & Ramsa Wynwood
Don Papa Rum, the first small-batch super-premium rum from the Philippines and ice cream purveyor Aubi & Ramsa hosted an exclusive outdoor launch party at Aubi & Ramsa’s new Wynwood location on Thursday, March
Omar's / La Boîte presents Omar's / La Plage at National Hotel Miami Beach
Omar's La Boîte is bringing to Miami its unique NYC supper club experience and presents Omar's La Plage.
Link:
The Market at Miami Design District
The Market at Miami Design District will be something to look forward to every Sunday, bringing unique local businesses and live entertainment together for the Miami community to enjoy.
TheArsenale Hosts Exclusive Unveiling of Tarform Luna Cafe Racer in Miami Design District
On Friday evening, TheArsenale hosted an exclusive unveiling of the Tarform Luna Cafe Racer at their showroom in the Design District.
VIP Preview of Superblue Miami
Superblue, the groundbreaking new venture dedicated to producing, presenting, and engaging audiences with experiential art, will open its first highly-anticipated center this April in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood across from the Rubell Museum.
Living Room at W South Beach Thursdays
Living Room at W South Beach welcomed guests on Thursday night for an intimate and relaxing evening under the Miami sky.
Thursday Soirée at Marion
Guests headed to Marion on Thursday night for a one-of-a-kind soirée at the Brickell hotspot.
Villa Azur Thursdays
Partygoers headed to Villa Azur on Thursday night for an epic evening full of drinking and dancing in the outdoor courtyard.
Fridays at the Gramercy
Fridays nights at the Gramercy are the perfect way to start the weekend, as the new American Brasserie offers a grand and vibrant atmosphere fit for weekend festivities.
Spring Bazaar at the Wharf Miami
On Saturday afternoon, the Wharf Miami presented the Spring Bazaar. Patrons joined with their day drinking squad for some shopping and cocktails.
1990 Club Pop-Up
On Saturday night, Hook N Sling took over the decks at 1990 Club for Miami Music Week and had the crowd raging all night until the early morning hours.
Bermuda and Visit Lauderdale Launch Luxury Yacht Lifestyle Partnership at Palm Beach International Boat Show
Visit Lauderdale and the Bermuda Tourism Authority are combining their nautical strengths in a new partnership, “Go Where the Yachts Go,” designed to elevate both destinations’ covetable yachting lifestyle and boost tourism recovery. Instead of competing, the destinations are reiterating the fact that vessels can leave one location and cruise to the other at different times of the year. The partnership kicked off with a press conference at Boatyard in Fort Lauderdale alongside Denison Yachting, and virtually hosted by the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club in Bermuda, followed by joint appearances at multiple events at the Palm Beach International Boat Show.
Tory Lanez at Pilo’s Tequila Garden
b was spotted at the new Wynwood hotspot, Pilo’s Tequila Garden, on Wednesday night where he hopped on the mic for a surprise performance that got the crowd hyped up.
Keep Miami New Times Free... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we would like to keep it that way. Offering our readers free access to incisive coverage of local news, food and culture. Producing stories on everything from political scandals to the hottest new bands, with gutsy reporting, stylish writing, and staffers who've won everything from the Society of Professional Journalists' Sigma Delta Chi feature-writing award to the Casey Medal for Meritorious Journalism. But with local journalism's existence under siege and advertising revenue setbacks having a larger impact, it is important now more than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" membership program, allowing us to keep covering Miami with no paywalls.