Eyes on Miami: Anitta, Lele Pons, Blond:ish, and Others

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

On Sunday evening, the Miami Symphony Orchestra hosted their first public concert, the “New Beginnings Concert – Salute the Heroes” at the historic Biltmore Hotel in Coral Gables, featuring uplifting and healing music performed by The Miami Symphony and conducted by Maestro Eduardo Marturet, with a special performance by rising pop star and celebrity producer Emilio Estefan’s protégé Yailenys Perez.

On Monday night, Brazilian pop-star Anitta celebrated her birthday at David Grutman‘s Swan, where Winnie Harlow and Lele Pons were also spotted joining in on the festivities.

Miami Music Week was in full effect on Friday night for “The Journey” presented by Soundtuary.

Guests entered Soundtuary‘s “Temple” on Saturday night for an out-of-world experience, featuring a special guest DJ set by Maga for Miami Music Week.

Bâoli closed out Miami Music Week on a high note with an insane set from Blond:ish that electrified the crowd and had them dancing all night long.

The Adrienne Arsht Center hosted an intimate performance by multi-Grammy Award-winning pianist Gonzalo Rubalcaba and Grammy Award-winning Cuban vocalist Aymée Nuviola on Saturday, March 20.

Don Papa Rum, the first small-batch super-premium rum from the Philippines and ice cream purveyor Aubi & Ramsa hosted an exclusive outdoor launch party at Aubi & Ramsa’s new Wynwood location on Thursday, March

Omar's La Boîte is bringing to Miami its unique NYC supper club experience and presents Omar's La Plage.

Link:

The Market at Miami Design District will be something to look forward to every Sunday, bringing unique local businesses and live entertainment together for the Miami community to enjoy.

On Friday evening, TheArsenale hosted an exclusive unveiling of the Tarform Luna Cafe Racer at their showroom in the Design District.

Superblue, the groundbreaking new venture dedicated to producing, presenting, and engaging audiences with experiential art, will open its first highly-anticipated center this April in Miami’s Allapattah neighborhood across from the Rubell Museum.

Living Room at W South Beach welcomed guests on Thursday night for an intimate and relaxing evening under the Miami sky.

Guests headed to Marion on Thursday night for a one-of-a-kind soirée at the Brickell hotspot.

Partygoers headed to Villa Azur on Thursday night for an epic evening full of drinking and dancing in the outdoor courtyard.

Fridays nights at the Gramercy are the perfect way to start the weekend, as the new American Brasserie offers a grand and vibrant atmosphere fit for weekend festivities.

On Saturday afternoon, the Wharf Miami presented the Spring Bazaar. Patrons joined with their day drinking squad for some shopping and cocktails.

On Saturday night, Hook N Sling took over the decks at 1990 Club for Miami Music Week and had the crowd raging all night until the early morning hours.

Visit Lauderdale and the Bermuda Tourism Authority are combining their nautical strengths in a new partnership, “Go Where the Yachts Go,” designed to elevate both destinations’ covetable yachting lifestyle and boost tourism recovery. Instead of competing, the destinations are reiterating the fact that vessels can leave one location and cruise to the other at different times of the year. The partnership kicked off with a press conference at Boatyard in Fort Lauderdale alongside Denison Yachting, and virtually hosted by the Hamilton Princess & Beach Club in Bermuda, followed by joint appearances at multiple events at the Palm Beach International Boat Show.

b was spotted at the new Wynwood hotspot, Pilo’s Tequila Garden, on Wednesday night where he hopped on the mic for a surprise performance that got the crowd hyped up.