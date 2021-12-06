Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Jemima Kirke, and Others

December 6, 2021 9:00AM

Miranda Ker, Evan Spiegel, and Alex Israel
Miranda Ker, Evan Spiegel, and Alex Israel World Red Eye
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo - WORLD RED EYE
Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo
World Red Eye

First Choice Miami Art Basel 2021

Design Miami and Art Basel 2021 is the global forum for design. Each fair brings together the most influential collectors, gallerists, designers, curators, and critics from around the world in celebration of design culture and commerce.
Elle and Shepard Fairey - WORLD RED EYE
Elle and Shepard Fairey
World Red Eye

Wynwood Walls 2021 Art Week “Agents of Change” Mural Unveiling Celebration

The famed epicenter of Miami’s Wynwood Arts District known worldwide for its groundbreaking, ever-changing collection of curated art — celebrated the 2021 “Agents of Change” Art Week program and the debut of 13 new installations for Miami Art Week 2021.
Alicia Keys - WORLD RED EYE
Alicia Keys
World Red Eye

Secret Soirée by Alicia Keys at Superblue

Organized by Superblue, Therme Art, and neurotechnology Pioneer MindMaze, Secret Soirée marked the launch of a new series of experiential MYND Programs, designed to reveal how the arts can foster wellbeing for body and mind. The Soirée featured a very special performance by Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys.
David Grutman, Isabela Rangel Grutman, Behati Prinsloo, and Adam Levine - WORLD RED EYE
David Grutman, Isabela Rangel Grutman, Behati Prinsloo, and Adam Levine
World Red Eye

Calirosa Tequila Dinner featuring Adam Levine, Foodgod, and Behati Prinsloo at Swan

Swan was on another level on Wednesday night, as some of the biggest names in the game including Adam Levine, Foodgod, and Behati Prinsloo came together to celebrate the comeback of Art Basel Miami and the iconic tequila brand, Calirosa.
Miranda Ker, Evan Spiegel, and Alex Israel - WORLD RED EYE
Miranda Ker, Evan Spiegel, and Alex Israel
World Red Eye

"Alex Israel x Snapchat" Opens at the Bass Museum

The Bass Museum celebrated the opening of "Alex Israel x Snapchat," an exhibition of works that use Snap’s augmented reality (AR) technology to bring Alex Israel’s self-portraits to life.
Andrew Gonzalez and Samuel Gonzalez - WORLD RED EYE
Andrew Gonzalez and Samuel Gonzalez
World Red Eye

Nesquik Presents Majorwavez Sneaker Customization Lab at Museum of Graffiti

Museum of Graffiti kicked off Basel on Tuesday by debuting their Art Week patio. Special guests were invited by Nesquik to be the first to visit the outdoor space and tap into their own creative energy.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Together: A New Hybrid Art Experience

Together is a week-long, experimental happening, multi-format platform, and cultural incubator, curated by Direlia Lazo, that encourages equitable modes of making and thinking beyond the traditional art market.
Jemima Kirke - WORLD RED EYE
Jemima Kirke
World Red Eye

Ruinart Champagne and Artist David Shrigley Present ‘Unconventional Bubbles’ at Art Basel Miami Beach With a Special Champagne Fête

The House of Ruinart kicked off Art Basel Miami Beach with an unconventional champagne experience celebrating artist David Shrigley at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Wanderlust’ InList Seventh-Annual Basel Party at the National Hotel

InList App presents “Wanderlust – Around the World.” curated by artist Miguel Paredes, at the National Hotel on December 2.
Marshmello - WORLD RED EYE
Marshmello
World Red Eye

Marshmello at E11even Thursdays

The energy was at an all-time high at E11even on Thursday night, as EDM mogul Marshmello played an unforgettable set for partygoers jump-starting their weekend. Even world-renowned artist Alec Monopoly and professional gamer Faze Adapt were seen amongst the crowd partying with friends.
WORLD RED EYE
World Red Eye

Mayami Saturdays

It was another hot and spicy Saturday night at Mayami Mexicantina. A trendy and stylish eatery with a Mexican fusion flare, featuring a live fire performance and tangy cocktails that are sure to get those hips moving.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.

Trending Arts

Latest Stories

More »

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Basel 2021: The Year of the NFT

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2021 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation