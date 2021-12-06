Eyes on Miami: Adam Levine, Alicia Keys, Jemima Kirke, and Others

Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo World Red Eye

New TimesDesign Miami and Art Basel 2021 is the global forum for design. Each fair brings together the most influential collectors, gallerists, designers, curators, and critics from around the world in celebration of design culture and commerce.The famed epicenter of Miami’s Wynwood Arts District known worldwide for its groundbreaking, ever-changing collection of curated art — celebrated the 2021 “Agents of Change” Art Week program and the debut of 13 new installations for Miami Art Week 2021.Organized by Superblue, Therme Art, and neurotechnology Pioneer MindMaze, Secret Soirée marked the launch of a new series of experiential MYND Programs, designed to reveal how the arts can foster wellbeing for body and mind. The Soirée featured a very special performance by Grammy-winning artist Alicia Keys.Swan was on another level on Wednesday night, as some of the biggest names in the game including Adam Levine, Foodgod, and Behati Prinsloo came together to celebrate the comeback of Art Basel Miami and the iconic tequila brand, Calirosa.The Bass Museum celebrated the opening of "Alex Israel x Snapchat," an exhibition of works that use Snap’s augmented reality (AR) technology to bring Alex Israel’s self-portraits to life.Museum of Graffiti kicked off Basel on Tuesday by debuting their Art Week patio. Special guests were invited by Nesquik to be the first to visit the outdoor space and tap into their own creative energy.Together is a week-long, experimental happening, multi-format platform, and cultural incubator, curated by Direlia Lazo, that encourages equitable modes of making and thinking beyond the traditional art market.The House of Ruinart kicked off Art Basel Miami Beach with an unconventional champagne experience celebrating artist David Shrigley at the Miami Beach Botanical Gardens.InList App presents “Wanderlust – Around the World.” curated by artist Miguel Paredes, at the National Hotel on December 2.The energy was at an all-time high at E11even on Thursday night, as EDM mogul Marshmello played an unforgettable set for partygoers jump-starting their weekend. Even world-renowned artist Alec Monopoly and professional gamer Faze Adapt were seen amongst the crowd partying with friends.It was another hot and spicy Saturday night at Mayami Mexicantina. A trendy and stylish eatery with a Mexican fusion flare, featuring a live fire performance and tangy cocktails that are sure to get those hips moving.