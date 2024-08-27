 Miami Jungle Island Offers Treetop Night Treks | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Jungle Island Offers Treetop Night Treks

Night Treks at Jungle Island is a once-in-a-lifetime excursion.
August 27, 2024
Jungle Island's Treetop Trekking can now be experienced at night.
Jungle Island's Treetop Trekking can now be experienced at night. The Trekking Group photo
Share this:
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

For the Janes and Tarzans out there, a new adventure under the stars has arrived at Jungle Island.

The popular tropical park now offers Night Treks, a nighttime version of their aerial adventure, Treetop Trekking Miami. The outdoor experience features a rope and ziplining course that suspends adrenaline seekers up to 55 feet off the ground, including everything from balance games to suspension bridges under the stars.

New Times got an exclusive preview of the obstacle course, and for first-timers, it was certainly a once-in-a-lifetime excursion.

Jungle Island's experienced staff harnesses trekkers up and provides helmets, glow-in-the-dark wristbands, gloves, and lamps for later in the evening. They are even kind enough to offer bug repellent to ward off the late-night critters.

There are three rounds of courses, with the first two deemed "yellow" for their intermediate level and the final labeled as "green" for hard. Each course ends with at least one zipline — the "green" course ends with two — and it is easily the best part if you want to feel carefree while flying through the night sky.
click to enlarge A man ziplining
Courses end with a zipline.
The Trekking Group photo
Fair warning: The experience isn't for the faint of heart, but you feel an extreme sense of accomplishment once you make it through. Even as you sweat it out — and prepare to sweat literal buckets — the views of the lush vegetation and animals from emus to parrots add a layer of real wonder to the moment.

Even for those who aren't outdoor enthusiasts, the offering is sure to lead to a new bond with those around you, making it perfect for a date night, family night, a team exercise, or with a group of new friends. Plus, not having to traverse the aerial terrain in the bright Miami sun is always a plus.

Participants over the age of 9 can join the adventure for $99 plus tax per person. Reservations are required at least 48 hours in advance — so make sure everyone is on board ahead of time.

If you're looking for a new thrill in the 305, especially one that challenges and uniquely connects you with the real beauty of the city's flora and fauna, then Night Trek should be added to your bucket list.

Night Treks at Treettop Trekking Miami. At Jungle Island, 1111 Parrot Jungle Trl., Miami; miamitreetoptrekking.com. Tickets cost $99.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Caroline Val is a Miami-based writer currently finishing her bachelor's in journalism at the University of Miami. In addition to writing for Miami New Times, her work has appeared in Ocean Drive magazine, Miami magazine, the Columbia Daily Spectator, and the Miami Hurricane. She is also set to appear in the second season of the Hulu docuseries Death in the Dorms.
Contact: Caroline Val
Which Miami Buildings Are Worth Preserving?

Architecture & Design

Which Miami Buildings Are Worth Preserving?

By Erika Thomas
Eyes on Miami: Candy Dixx, Fat Joe, Wax Motif, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Candy Dixx, Fat Joe, Wax Motif, and Others

By World Red Eye
The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Events

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran, Sophia Medina and Isabel Rivera
10 Best Dog Parks in Miami

Outdoors & Rec

10 Best Dog Parks in Miami

By Isabel Rivera
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation