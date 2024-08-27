Jungle Island Offers Treetop Night Treks

click to enlarge Courses end with a zipline. The Trekking Group photo

For the Janes and Tarzans out there, a new adventure under the stars has arrived at Jungle Island.The popular tropical park now offers Night Treks, a nighttime version of their aerial adventure, Treetop Trekking Miami. The outdoor experience features a rope and ziplining course that suspends adrenaline seekers up to 55 feet off the ground, including everything from balance games to suspension bridges under the stars.got an exclusive preview of the obstacle course, and for first-timers, it was certainly a once-in-a-lifetime excursion.Jungle Island's experienced staff harnesses trekkers up and provides helmets, glow-in-the-dark wristbands, gloves, and lamps for later in the evening. They are even kind enough to offer bug repellent to ward off the late-night critters.There are three rounds of courses, with the first two deemed "yellow" for their intermediate level and the final labeled as "green" for hard. Each course ends with at least one zipline — the "green" course ends with two — and it is easily the best part if you want to feel carefree while flying through the night sky.Fair warning: The experience isn't for the faint of heart, but you feel an extreme sense of accomplishment once you make it through. Even as you sweat it out — and prepare to sweat literal buckets — the views of the lush vegetation and animals from emus to parrots add a layer of real wonder to the moment.Even for those who aren't outdoor enthusiasts, the offering is sure to lead to a new bond with those around you, making it perfect for a date night, family night, a team exercise, or with a group of new friends. Plus, not having to traverse the aerial terrain in the bright Miami sun is always a plus.Participants over the age of 9 can join the adventure for $99 plus tax per person. Reservations are required at least 48 hours in advance — so make sure everyone is on board ahead of time.If you're looking for a new thrill in the 305, especially one that challenges and uniquely connects you with the real beauty of the city's flora and fauna, then Night Trek should be added to your bucket list.