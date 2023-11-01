 Miami Is Full of Flamenco Events the First Week of November 2023 | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Dance

Miami Is a Stomping Ground for an Abundance of Flamenco

Anyone from the most ardent aficionado to the culturally curious will be able to satisfy their hunger for a taste of flamenco.
November 1, 2023
From the Miami-Dade County Auditorium to the Miami Beach Bandshell and the Moss Center, it's a fall flamenco festival. Fundarte presents Maui, above, on Sunday, November 5, at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium.
From the Miami-Dade County Auditorium to the Miami Beach Bandshell and the Moss Center, it's a fall flamenco festival. Fundarte presents Maui, above, on Sunday, November 5, at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium. Photo by Miriam Yeliq
Share this:
Miami is in for a flamenco feast. With four separate events to choose from in this first week of November, the menu ranges from the purest cante jondo (deep song) to the most avant-garde performance art, the sharp lines of the solo male dancer, or bailaor, to the florid and feminine hands of the female dancer, la bailaora.

Anyone from the most ardent aficionado to the culturally curious will be able to satisfy their hunger for a taste of this ancient and alluring art form.

In a new initiative by Fundarte, FL.Flamenco gets cooking at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium November 2-3, with concerts by dancer Rafael Ramirez.

Produced by Spain Flamenco Arts, Ramirez is currently touring the United States with a full cadre of musicians in tow, including singers Rosa Linero and Fabiola Santiago, guitarist Isaac Muñoz, and percussionist Alex Otero.

Ramirez calls his dancing "orthodox flamenco." He favors clean, masculine lines and has a healthy respect for traditional aesthetics learned in his native Málaga. Still, he counts as one of his major inspirations Rocío Molina, that rebel child of the flamenco dance scene who is not afraid to move fast and break things. And like many male Spanish dancers, Ramirez has recently begun exploring the softer, rounded lines of shawl work, a technique that was previously strictly in the realm of his feminine counterparts.
click to enlarge
While much of his dancing is "orthodox flamenco," Rafael Ramirez has recently begun exploring the softer, rounded lines of shawl work, a technique previously strictly in the realm of his feminine counterparts.
Photo by Sounglare, courtesy of Fundarte
Like Ramirez, dancer Clarita Filgueiras is sure to shine in her shawl work. She performs in three concerts on Saturday, November 4, and Sunday, November 5, at the Moss Center with singer Manuel Molina, guitarist Rodrigo Valdés, percussionist Elich García, and dancer Valeria Sierralta.

Filgueiras is famous among her South Florida fans for her delicious braceo, the style of arm work so characteristic of traditional female flamenco dancers.

"I feel the music in my hands and my arms," she says. "You can separate the fingers and bend the wrist and take your time with that, and it really decorates what you're hearing. You feel it in your arms as you're moving them, how they're saying the same thing that the music is saying."

Across town at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Saturday, November 4, Israel Fernández offers an evening of pure flamenco singing, accompanied on the guitar by Diego del Morao. Fernández is no stranger to Miami, having toured extensively with dance diva Sara Baras's troupe, but this concert will mark his United States debut as a solo artist.

Fernández was born into a gypsy family where singing and playing flamenco was as essential as breathing.

"What I do is flamenco," he says. "I don't know how to sing anything else." He doesn't need to. And whether or not you speak Spanish, Fernández believes you will understand the feeling the music transmits.

"Flamenco has a lot of charisma, a lot of power...it reaches people everywhere," he says. "I can hear a song in English, and I may not understand it, but I hear the melody, and it reaches me, and it might make me cry, you know?"

He says that music is spiritual.

"Music comes from God, you see? So, God is love and loving God, and music is the same in my way of seeing things. It's like food, right?"
click to enlarge
Singer Israel Fernández (left) and guitarist Diego del Morao perform Sunday, November 5, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, with a masterful technique and a fresh style that never loses touch with flamenco’s traditional gypsy roots.
Fundarte photo
The weekend's smorgasbord will be capped off on Sunday, November 6, with "Domingos de Vermut y Potaje," an intimate afternoon with performance artist Maui de Utrera. Looking like Pedro Almodóvar had cooked up a cross between Lady Gaga and Cyndi Lauper, Maui will stir up a traditional Andalusian bean stew onstage at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium's Black Box theater.

With piquant humor and colorful stories told to catchy rumba beats, she and guest Paco Aguilera treat an onstage audience to a taste of the flamenco experience that she had growing up in an iconic gypsy enclave in southern Spain. What might seem on the face to be a shtick borrowed from theater-of-the-absurd is actually a loving reflection of that childhood reality.

"I come from a small town south of Utrera where flamenco is tremendously pure, and we celebrated life around a pot of bean stew. My mother would cook it on Sundays, and all the neighbors would eat from that pot." Maui, whose uncle is the famous singer Bambino, explains that "suddenly a guitar would appear, someone would dance, someone would start singing, and that pot would feed us."

There wasn't much money, and beans were served because they were cheap, she says, "but as a little girl, I saw it as a celebration of life, of rhythm, happiness, and duende."

It is precisely that duende, the mysterious spirit found in the purest, most heartfelt flamenco, that somehow impregnates the pot of stew she prepares onstage as she regales the audience with the stories, songs, and rhythms of her hometown. After the performance, the audience actually shares in the stew, taking with them the essence of the afternoon.

"For me, the stew is a magic potion," she says. "If you've been able to laugh, to get excited, and afterward you eat that stew, you go home with your skin tighter, your back straighter, and your eyes shining."

Like a new love or great food, flamenco is an enigmatic elixir, filling you up at the same time as it makes you hungry for more.

– Helena Alonso Paisley, ArtburstMiami.com

"Lo Preciso." 8 p.m. Thursday, November 2, and Friday, November 3, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414; fundarte.us. Tickets cost $20 to $30.

Israel Fernández and Diego del Morao. 8 p.m. Saturday, November 4, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-547-5414; fundarte.us. Tickets cost $41.20.

"Domingos de Vermut y Potaje." 2 p.m. Sunday, November 5, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414; fundarte.us. Tickets cost $20 to $30.

"Flamenco Puro." 6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday, November 4, and 3:30 p.m. Sunday, November 5, at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300; mosscenter.org. Tickets cost $30 to $35.
KEEP NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls. Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Artburst Miami
ArtburstMiami.com is a nonprofit media source for the arts featuring fresh and original stories by writers dedicated to theater, dance, visual arts, film, music, and more. Don’t miss a story at artburstmiami.com.
Contact: Artburst Miami

Trending

Don't Miss These 10 Hotly Anticipated Films at Gems 2023

Miami Film Festival

Don't Miss These 10 Hotly Anticipated Films at Gems 2023

By Trae DeLellis and Douglas Markowitz
Oolite Arts Recognizes Another Crop of Ellies Award Winners

Arts & Culture News

Oolite Arts Recognizes Another Crop of Ellies Award Winners

By Isabella Marie Garcia
Eyes on Miami: Marc Anthony, Lil Baby, Aaron Paul, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Marc Anthony, Lil Baby, Aaron Paul, and Others

By World Red Eye
The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Things To Do

The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

By Ashley-Anna Aboreden, Jose D. Duran and Sophia Medina
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation