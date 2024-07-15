Indoor Pickleball Complex With Pink and Blue Courts Coming to Miami's Upper Eastside

The most Miami pickleball courts ever are on the way.
The Dinko Pickleball Complex, a four-court indoor pickleball complex with pink and blue courts, a VIP lounge, a café, and more, opens on Saturday, July 20. Its opening, as well as that of an eight-court complex at the Yards at Amelia in Hialeah earlier this month, is the latest sign that America's fastest-growing sport isn't going anywhere anytime soon.
Located at 6301 NE Fourth Ave. in Miami's Upper Eastside, the complex is the brainchild of friends Isabel Alonso and Maria Claudia Sarmiento. The idea started when the pair began playing and wearing matching shirts and evolved into the realization that the local pickleball community needed more indoor options.
"There is a huge need in South Florida in terms of places to play when it's raining or when we're dealing with a major heat wave," Alonso tells New Times. Sarmiento adds, "The goal with Dinko Pickleball is uniting and creating community. This is a place we can all play, socialize, mingle, and build relationships."
As part of the experience, there will be a permanent food truck from Flavorish, a café area for on-the-fly healthy snacks, and colorful murals depicting Miami's signature art deco style. All courts will have video-recording capability, meaning that if you'd like, you can watch and rewatch your gameplay to help improve your form — or perhaps capture a viral moment.
Beyond the bright colors and welcoming atmosphere, Dinko promises to be a haven for seasoned players and pros, too. The complex will be home to the Dinko Team, a pickleball conglomerate built by Alonso and Sarmiento that currently includes two top-ten-ranked professionals — Judit Castillo and Pablo Tellez — and six amateurs. The team travels to various tournaments around the country, cheering each other on. Tryouts will be held for those interested in joining.
The complex also plans to host regular competitions, training, lessons, and events. Its first event, a clinic by Castillo and Tellez that's free to the first 16 members to sign up, takes place on Sunday, July 21.
"Beyond supporting our local players, we want to be focused on the next generation of players," Alonso says. "This sport has grown for all ages, but we especially want to help nurture the next generation of pickleball players."
Dinko Pickleball Complex. 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-213-5070; dinkocomplex.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.