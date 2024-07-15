 Miami Dinko Pickleball Complex Opens With Indoor Courts, VIP Lounge | Miami New Times
Navigation
Support Us
Search

Indoor Pickleball Complex With Pink and Blue Courts Coming to Miami's Upper Eastside

Dinko Pickleball Complex is a four-court indoor pickleball complex with a VIP lounge, a café, and much more.
July 15, 2024
Quintessential Miami colors await on the courts at Dinko Pickleball Complex.
Quintessential Miami colors await on the courts at Dinko Pickleball Complex. Dinko Pickleball photo
Share this:
The most Miami pickleball courts ever are on the way.

The Dinko Pickleball Complex, a four-court indoor pickleball complex with pink and blue courts, a VIP lounge, a café, and more, opens on Saturday, July 20. Its opening, as well as that of an eight-court complex at the Yards at Amelia in Hialeah earlier this month, is the latest sign that America's fastest-growing sport isn't going anywhere anytime soon.

Located at 6301 NE Fourth Ave. in Miami's Upper Eastside, the complex is the brainchild of friends Isabel Alonso and Maria Claudia Sarmiento. The idea started when the pair began playing and wearing matching shirts and evolved into the realization that the local pickleball community needed more indoor options.

"There is a huge need in South Florida in terms of places to play when it's raining or when we're dealing with a major heat wave," Alonso tells New Times. Sarmiento adds, "The goal with Dinko Pickleball is uniting and creating community. This is a place we can all play, socialize, mingle, and build relationships."

As part of the experience, there will be a permanent food truck from Flavorish, a café area for on-the-fly healthy snacks, and colorful murals depicting Miami's signature art deco style. All courts will have video-recording capability, meaning that if you'd like, you can watch and rewatch your gameplay to help improve your form — or perhaps capture a viral moment.
click to enlarge Portrait of Isabel Alonso and Maria Claudia Sarmiento
Dinko Pickleball founders Isabel Alonso and Maria Claudia Sarmiento
Dinko Pickleball photo
Nonmembers can book a court for $56 per hour, which includes access for up to six people. Individual memberships at the Dinko Pickleball Complex start at $150 per month for a one-year commitment and include ten open-play passes per month, the capability to reserve courts up to 14 days in advance, and access to the onsite VIP lounge. The lounge consists of TVs, couches, and plenty of space for remote working if you need to take a call.

Beyond the bright colors and welcoming atmosphere, Dinko promises to be a haven for seasoned players and pros, too. The complex will be home to the Dinko Team, a pickleball conglomerate built by Alonso and Sarmiento that currently includes two top-ten-ranked professionals — Judit Castillo and Pablo Tellez — and six amateurs. The team travels to various tournaments around the country, cheering each other on. Tryouts will be held for those interested in joining.

The complex also plans to host regular competitions, training, lessons, and events. Its first event, a clinic by Castillo and Tellez that's free to the first 16 members to sign up, takes place on Sunday, July 21.

"Beyond supporting our local players, we want to be focused on the next generation of players," Alonso says. "This sport has grown for all ages, but we especially want to help nurture the next generation of pickleball players."

Dinko Pickleball Complex. 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami; 305-213-5070; dinkocomplex.com. Daily 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jesse Scott is a Fort Lauderdale-based contributor for Miami New Times covering culture, food, travel, sports and entertainment in South Florida since 2017. His work has also appeared in USA Today, BBC, National Geographic, Condé Nast Traveler, Lonely Planet, Travel + Leisure, and his hometown newspaper, the Free Lance-Star, among others.
Contact: Jesse Scott
8 Best Public Pools in Miami

Best of Miami

8 Best Public Pools in Miami

By Jesse Scott
Funding Cuts Spell Disaster for Miami's Theater Scene

Theater

Funding Cuts Spell Disaster for Miami's Theater Scene

By Isabella Canizares
10 Best Miami Spa Months 2024 Deals

Health & Wellness

10 Best Miami Spa Months 2024 Deals

By Juliana Accioly
Eyes on Miami: Kodak Black, Dao-Yi Chow, Rick Ross, and Others

Photos

Eyes on Miami: Kodak Black, Dao-Yi Chow, Rick Ross, and Others

By World Red Eye
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2024 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Do Not Sell or Share My Information
Powered By Foundation