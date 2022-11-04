Ten Floridian Authors Telling Sunshine State Stories at the Miami Book Fair

Nadege Green

While Florida's most daring or dumb folks usually hog the spotlight, the Sunshine State also produces a treasure trove of skilled authors and scholars who uncover what it means to live on the land where the rest of the nation vacations.From November 13-20, the Miami Book Fair will feature panel discussions, readings, and conversations from Florida authors who've devoted their lives to crafting uniquely Floridian stories. From chronicles of the plight facing Florida's manatees to a deep dive into the aftermath of gun violence in Miami, Florida's top authors are highlighting their state's issues at this year's fair.Miami researcher, writer, and archivist Nadege Green has devoted her professional life to telling stories about the lived experience of Black people in South Florida. For her recent anthology,, Green utilizes history and first-person narrative to demonstrate the resilience and love that perseveres after people's lives become irrevocably changed by gun violence.After a quarter of a century working as a journalist for NPR, ABC, and the, Kathie Klarreich founded Exchange for Change, a Miami-based nonprofit that facilitates writing workshops in correctional systems.is a literary journal containing the essays, poems, and stories of Florida's incarcerated individuals, gathered through Exchange for Change programming. Klarreich will discuss her latest publication in a panel including Eyone Williams, an author and violence-prevention specialist who served 17 years in prison during his young adulthood and Darren Tinker, an Exchange for Change program participant who served more than three years in Florida state prisons for a crime he didn't commit.In, bestselling author and journalist Craig Pittman takes a deep dive into the history of Florida's efforts to legally protect manatees. This work continues Pittman's efforts to share the stories of Florida's most unique wildlife and people with both humor and heart, which he's achieved for the past three decades for outlets like theand the Florida Phoenix. During the fair, Pittman will share stories from his time reporting on the Floridian environmental beat in conversation with two other Floridian authors: Clay Henderson and Anne McCrary Sullivan.She's written for, her plays have been produced globally, and now she's created a children's picture book. Vanessa Garcia'stells the story of a girl and her grandfather who embark on a baking adventure that takes them from Spain to France to Cuba and teaches them the power of roots, family, and love. Garcia will appear in conversation with Cuban author Carlos Manuel Álvarez during the fair, as well as readduring Picture Book Story Time in the Children's Alley.In, Anne McCrary Sullivan relays the experiences of those who have traversed one of Florida's wildest corners and made it back to tell tales of shark encounters, manatee rescues, and endless beauty. The Fulbright scholar, professor emerita of National Louis University, and artist in residence in Everglades fellow (a partnership with Everglades National Park that aims to empower artists to think critically and creatively about their relationship with the environment) will appear in conversation with fellow Floridian authors Craig Pittman and Clay Henderson.Miami-based photographer Anastasia Samoylova explores the unique contradictions — the paradise carved out of wild swamp, the beauty and bloat accompanying the development of land — that coalesce to make Florida the head-scratcher it is. Ina photo dialogue on Florida's past and present, Samoylova pairs her photos with the work of Walker Evans, who photographed the Sunshine State from the 1930s to the 1970s. She will discuss her recent work during the fair in a conversation moderated by Heather Diack, associate professor of art history at the University of Miami.In, retired Stetson University faculty member Clay Henderson draws on his long career as an environmental lawyer to celebrate the Sunshine State's storied history as a leader in state-funded conservation and land preservation. From chronicling the earliest naturalists like John Muir to highlighting little-known efforts — like Frank Chapman convincing Teddy Roosevelt to make Pelican Island in Florida's Indian River County the nation's first wildlife refuge — Henderson crafts a complete history of the perseverance necessary to make Florida home to nearly 30 national wildlife refuges and one of the country's most extensive state park systems. He will appear in conversation with fellow Floridian authors Craig Pittman and Anne McCrary Sullivan.Working as a blogger, policymaker, and victim advocate, Deb Rogers has traversed the entire state in efforts to improve Florida's response to violent crime, and she worked for a few years as a wilderness schoolteacher. In her recent novel, Rogers introduces readers to a woman whose life has gone viral following an outrageous crime she didn't mean to commit. The heroine attempts to find solace while logging in community service hours at a Florida shelter for rescued monkeys, but she ends up uncovering something more sinister than she could've imagined. During the fair, Rogers will appear in conversation with fellow crime and mystery novelists Sascha Rothchild and Virginia Hartman.Author and wildlife photographer Kirstin Hines and writer, ornithologist, and conservationist James A. Kushlan teamed up to create, a full-color celebration of the park's 75th anniversary. The pair track the national park's history in full, from its creation as a movement to save the wetlands from those plucking egret feathers for women's hats to its current status as a protected wild space that welcomes nearly one million visitors each year. Hines and Kushlan will appear in conversation with James C. Clark, a historian and the author of