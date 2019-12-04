Scope and Design Miami Ask: Would You Put This in Your Home?

Walking around Design Miami 2019's first day, it's hard to imagine that anything in the tent across from the Miami Beach Convention Center will wind up in a human being's home. Much of the furniture, pottery, and other decorative items on display seem like they belong in an alien spaceship or another dimension.

Then you take another spin around the booths and see the brands: Louis Vuitton, Fendi, Lexus. The target demo at Design Miami — like most of the Art Week fairs — is the wealthy, many of whom have second and third houses in need of a tasteful redecorating.

At a press lunch, the fair's curatorial director Aric Chen mentioned a theme of "resources in the context of a changing planet." Many exhibitors seem to have taken this to mean "precious resources," the kind people dig out of the ground for to assemble jewelry, electronics, fuel — y'know, the kind of things you'd start a coup d'état over. Stone, marble, and other unearthed materials were everywhere. At the Todd Merrill Studio booth, a center table with a glossy, paint-splattered pattern looked like a massive opal, shining like one of the crystals at the Swarovski booth nearby. Across the way, Gallery ALL displayed a gold-plated coffee table.

Some of the booths were less focused on selling furniture and more concerned with asking visitors to think about what resource extraction is doing to the planet. Near the entrance, a live streaming feed of a coral reef was cast on a wall. Nearby, artist Fernando Laposse presented a sculpture called Pink Beasts, depicting a trio of sloths made of pink fibers woven by Mayan women in Mexico. The project was meant to raise awareness surrounding the importance of sustainably sourcing art materials — the pink dye was taken from insects native to the region — as well as the role of indigenous populations in creative industries.

EXPAND Lonely Whale's "Time Bombs" at Design Miami 2019. Photo by Douglas Markowitz

One of the most thought-provoking displays was by a studio called Lonely Whale. Commenting on the global plastic waste crisis, they had collected trash from beaches around the world and fashioned them into sculptures called "time bombs." Presumably, they're ticking down the time until the Earth is destroyed and our throwaway culture has inundated our planet with garbage.

Not a lot of people seemed to take mind of the display, however. There weren't nearly as many people there as there were looking at styrofoam chairs by artist Daniel Arsham or taking selfies with the couch stuffed with Balenciaga shirts. The crowds were so enamored with all the shiny new stuff that they didn't stop to consider whether the endless cycles of production that helped birth these works are actually good for the world. It's probable some of them will buy one of the garish new tables on display, dispose of it, and return to Miami Art Week next year to buy another one.

EXPAND A couch filled with used Balenciaga clothing at Design Miami 2019. Photo by Douglas Markowitz

There were a few booths specializing in 20th-century furniture, and these, ironically, were the only pieces I could imagine myself living with. They were made of organic material — wood, leather, cloth — and carried the names of designers like Jean Prouvé and Le Corbusier. There were multiple fresh takes on these old forms, like Barbara Kruger's re-skinning of the classic Artek three-legged stool with red legs and the word "KISS" printed in bold, black font on a white seat. But the originals had an undeniable appeal. They looked like they were made for ordinary people, not space aliens.

Meanwhile, down on the beach in an even more massive tent, the Scope art fair was also having its first day. Most of the art there is bad. I say this not as an art critic, but as someone with working eyes and common sense that knows when something looks ugly. I caught myself saying “That looks terrible” more times than I can count.

EXPAND Artworks at Scope Miami Beach 2019. Photo by Douglas Markowitz

In art circles, it’s said that with the exception of maybe five or six artists per generation, most art will be forgotten within ten years. You can see evidence of this at Scope. Walking around, you’ll see many of the same ephemeral themes like social media, politics, celebrity, and consumer brands. A lot of it could be considered pop art, but rather than commenting on consumerism, most of the art seems to just feed it. One booth showcases a ceramic pair of Balenciaga sneakers, another adds emojis to Van Gogh’s famous sunflowers. Who would buy this? Someone who thinks it's funny, presumably.

Many of these works are derivative of other, better artists. Neon is big thanks to Dan Flavin, and multiple booths showcased some kind of portrait with neon lighting attached to the canvas. Cartoons are also everywhere thanks to KAWS. These pieces are produced because artists and galleries see these themes being used and assume that similar work will sell. The logical endpoint of these trends, then, is a painting featuring an irate Mickey Mouse standing against a background of faded commercial logos with the caption “fuck off” in red neon. People couldn’t stop taking selfies with it.

EXPAND Artworks at Scope Miami Beach 2019. Photo by Douglas Markowitz

It wasn't all bad, however. One source of relief was a gallery displaying the work of Joan Cornella, the Spanish illustrator whose morbidly humorous cartoons often go viral. Another was the Art China special section, which featured the abstract ink wash paintings of one Lan Zhenghui. There was something relaxing about simply looking at black and white artwork in a massive room with bright colors bursting out from every direction. Even more soothing was stepping outside and looking at the sun setting over the ocean. Contrary to what many Miami Art Week patrons might believe, some things are more valuable than any piece of art.

Design Miami. Wednesday, December 4, through Sunday, December 8, at Convention Center Drive between 18th and 19th Streets, Miami Beach; designmiami.com. Tickets cost $27 to $225.



Scope. Wednesday, December 4, through Sunday, December 8, at 801 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; scope-art.com. Tickets cost $40 to $200.