Here's Your Guide to Miami Art Shows in September 2024

Before we get going, I want to give one last notice to a show that's been open for quite some time: Manuel Mathieu's impressive two-in-one presentation at the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami. Combining an earlier show, "World Discovered Under Other Skies," and a brand new one, "Dwelling on the Invisible," the Haitian-born artist discusses the ingrained trauma of Haitian identity through stirring canvases and installations. Works pay tribute to Haitian art icons such as Jorel Filsaimé, as well as remarking on historical figures and events. One painting shows the wife of dictator "Papa Doc" Duvalier; another depicts the Kennedy assassination. Most striking is Study on Death, in which the artist places an embryonic figure in a field of brilliant yellow.
The shows take on even greater resonance against the backdrop of turmoil in present-day Haiti, which has descended into chaos and gang warfare after the 2021 assassination of President Jovenal Moïse. Photographs of unfinished construction projects and an installation made from rebar, ceramic sculptures, and silicone also speak to the state of uncertainty and instability the country seems unable to leave, and a video work depicts street protests in the capital of Port-au-Prince. Yet Mathieu's bold works, which blend materiality with a biomorphic style of abstract figuration reminiscent of Francis Bacon, also stand alone as thrilling works in their own right, worthy of consideration even without any geopolitical subtext. Both presentations close on Sunday, October 6.
