Comedian Matt Rife Sells Out His Two South Florida Shows

Who the hell is Matt Rife?
If you're asking yourself that, you might be part of an older generation — meaning millennials and above. The 27-year-old standup comedian has seemingly come out of nowhere and is about to embark on a world tour, ProbleMATTic, which includes a South Florida stop on October 6 at Hard Rock Live.
The baby-faced entertainer got his start at 20 as the youngest cast member to join MTV's Wild 'n Out. In 2021, Rife bet on himself and released a self-produced standup special titled Only Fans, followed by another in 2023, Matthew Steven Rife.
What Gen Z knows, though, is that Rife has been famous on TikTok for about two years. Known for his witty crowd work and refreshingly genuine jokes, Rife has been selling out comedy clubs for the past couple of years. Some attribute his astronomic rise to fame to his disarmingly good looks and boyish charm, which he addressed in his standup, saying, "I spent 22 years of my life building a personality. This shit (pointing to his face) just happened."
Bankrolled by actor Ashton Kutcher, Rife announced his tour with a funny video featuring Kutcher as a genie granting him the wish of a world tour, along with a small cameo by Kutcher's wife, Mila Kunis. The surprising part is that much like the Taylor Swift and Morgan Wallen fiascos, tickets for Rife's upcoming tour are extremely hard to come by. Fans waited in the Ticketmaster queue for hours just to have seats sell out from under them until all that was left were tickets selling for $650 — a major contrast to his last Miami show, which cost $20 at Miami Improv in December 2022.
Matt Rife hits Hard Rock Live on Friday, October 6, but despite last week's presale, tickets being available to the general public starting last Friday, and the addition of a second 11 p.m. show, tickets for the 7,000-person venue are already sold out.
Rife and his team have randomly been announcing more dates, so perhaps there's a chance South Florida will see another show added. Until then, you'll have to settle for watching Rife crack jokes on social media.
Matt Rife. 7 and 11 p.m. Friday, October 6, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Holywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Sold out.