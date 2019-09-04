LeBron James Finally Opening Giant Wynwood Store in December

You can take LeBron James out of Miami, but you can't take Miami out of LeBron James. That seems to be the case for the former Heat all-star — and arguably the greatest basketball player of all time — as he'll finally open his long-awaited concept store in December — just in time for Miami Art Week.

Announced via press release Tuesday, Unknwn will open at 261 NW 26th Street, right across from the Wynwood Walls. An exact opening date has yet to be announced. Carrying a stock of "covetable sneakers, collectible items, contemporary ready-to-wear, and designer apparel," the shop will join other men's focused Wynwood retailers such as Base and OFY, albeit with an unbeatable assist in terms of star-power.

This is the first news about the space since the lease was reported last year. Unknwn, the brand James founded with childhood friends Jaron Kanfer and Frankie Walker Jr., has already held a physical presence in Aventura Mall for years. But the new Wynwood spot, the brand's first standalone location, will expand its footprint in a huge way — by about 10,000 square feet, to be specific.

3,000 square feet will go to retail space, while another 4,000 square feet are reserved for a courtyard that will host events. The gargantuan new space will also include an indoor photo studio, "personal shopping by appointment," and even a "water feature." Wall space has also been reserved for murals from international artists because, well, this is still Wynwood after all.

To celebrate the new store, Unknwn will relaunch its e-commerce site and smartphone app. The store will also hold a series of events during Art Basel to tease the opening.

It will be interesting to see how the new store sets itself apart within the existing Wynwood shopping environment. The brand currently carries a mix of streetwear and high fashion including Yeezy, Commes des Garçons, Nike, Thom Browne, Maison Margiela, Nike, and more. Will Unknwn make a slam dunk or hit the showers? We won't know until the buzzer goes off in December, but here's hoping they go hard in the paint.