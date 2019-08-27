The Eight Best Men's Fashion Stores in Miami

It can be a bit of a struggle to figure out how to dress in Miami. An economy geared toward tourists' tastes and a climate that doesn't exactly agree with the traditional seasonal fashion — or any concept of layering, for that matter — make it difficult not to resort to guayaberas and shorts for much of the year. But that hasn't stopped a plethora of fashion-forward shops for and by Miami men from opening in recent years. The following are the eight best men's fashion stores in the city.

EXPAND Andrew Photo by Douglas Markowitz

Andrew 10 NE First Ave., Miami

786-641-5146

andrewdowntown.com

After opening its downtown outpost in 2017, Andrew quickly became the epicenter of Miami's skate-style scene. As is to be expected from a shop named for the most infamous hurricane in Florida history, the crew specializes in cheekily interpolating every facet of Miami culture onto its streetwise aesthetic. Andrew will put anything, from pro sports logos to tourist iconography, on a deck, T-shirt, or pair of socks. The shop also carries Palace, Nike SB, Yambros, and other well-known skate brands. It's also hosting a pop-up in the Design District.

EXPAND Base Photo by Douglas Markowitz

Base

2215 NW Second Ave., Miami

305-531-4982

baseworld.com 2215 NW Second Ave., Miami305-531-4982



Once the pride of Lincoln Road Mall, this tragically hip boutique relocated to a flagship on Second Avenue in Wynwood, where it forms the backbone of Miami's men's-style scene. The shop, in the words of co-owner Steven Giles, carries "nothing you need but everything you want." Patrons will find no shortage of trendy designer labels — from Our Legacy to Carhartt WIP, Reigning Champ, Nanamica, and Commes des Garçons — on everything from shoes to wallets. Basquiat-printed shirts and jackets are everywhere, colognes and perfumes share space with watches and sunglasses, and the magazine racks carry Fantastic Man and Wallpaper alongside Frank Ocean's issue of Gayletter. Plus, the friendly associates will do all they can to let you know what's on sale.

EXPAND Basico Laura Bernal Photography

Basico

2347 NW Second Ave., Miami

786-360-3688

shopbasico.com 2347 NW Second Ave., Miami786-360-3688



Don't think for a second that we would leave New Times' 2019 Best Men's Clothing Store winner off this list. Another shop on Wynwood's main drag, Basico lives up to its name by providing guys with clothes that work well in any Miami setting. The store's lightweight shirts are great for a night on the town or a day on the bay, while its wide selection of Herschel bags will make sure you can carry all of your things without needing a million pockets. The inventory also tends to be a bit more colorful (and affordable) than other local retailers.

EXPAND Kith Photo by Douglas Markowitz

Kith

1931 Collins Ave., Miami Beach

786-636-1800

kith.com 1931 Collins Ave., Miami Beach786-636-1800



A block south of Collins Park in South Beach stands this southern installment of the New York-based streetwear emporium, which might be the most significant name in the subculture besides Supreme. Kith, which stocks brands ranging from Nike and Timberland to Visvim and Stone Island alongside its own label, is usually packed with hypebeasts trawling for the latest sneaker drop or sick fit. But it also boasts an ice-cream shop and cereal bar for those who aren't all that interested in clothes.

EXPAND Lower East Coast Photo by Douglas Markowitz

Lower East Coast

84 NE 39th St., Miami

305-200-5154

lowereastcoast.com 84 NE 39th St., Miami305-200-5154



Yes, technically, this shop sells clothes. Having moved to its current Design District digs from its old location in Allapattah, Lower East Coast traffics in some very sick underground streetwear brands, such as Stray Rats and Central Bookings Intl. But that's not the main attraction. Gracing the store's shelves is some truly incredible printed matter. Japanese magazines such as Popeye and Casa as well as the soccer periodical Shukyu share space with photography zines and MoMA exhibition catalogs. The prices are a bit high due to importation costs, but Miami has never had a space like this before, dedicated to the kind of men's-style fandom that rarely heads this far south (or west, for that matter). It's well worth your patronage, plus it's located only a block from the well-heeled sneaker shop Flight Club.

OFY Photo by Deft Union

OFY

171 NW 25th St., Miami

786-360-6063

ofyshop.com 171 NW 25th St., Miami786-360-6063



Whereas Base skews cutting-edge and Basico gives off an Everyman vibe, OFY occupies a place on the Wynwood men's-fashion spectrum somewhere in between. Its lone physical location on NW 25th Steet carries high-quality classic duds ranging from beachwear to formal attire. Unlike other shops on this list, OFY sells mainly its own brand, though you'll also be able to find labels such as Maiden Noir and A Kind of Guise in-store and online.

EXPAND Suitsupply Photo by Douglas Markowitz

Suitsupply

1000 17th St., Miami Beach

305-349-3941

us.suitsupply.com 1000 17th St., Miami Beach305-349-3941



So you need a new suit. Maybe you want to dress for success for that coveted job interview. Maybe all of your friends are getting married and you're bracing for tons of out-of-state wedding invites. But you live in Miami, where the weather is hardly ever cool enough to allow for more than a light jacket, and the last suit you wore was the one your parents bought at Burlington Coat Factory for your graduation. Just go to Suitsupply. The Miami branch of this international retailer specializes in garments that are professionally tailored, stylish, yet reasonably priced. Plus, the service is excellent.

EXPAND Supply & Advise Photo by Douglas Markowitz

Supply & Advise

223 SE First St., Miami

305-960-2043

supplyandadvise.com 223 SE First St., Miami305-960-2043



For a certain guy, there's nothing like the classics, and that's exactly what this downtown shop offers: timeless capital-M Menswear. On the "Supply" side, you'll find Alden penny loafers, Gitman Vintage Oxford button-downs, and even Americana looks from Japanese brands such as Beams and Engineered Garments. These are clothes that are meant to last a lifetime with proper care, which is where "Advise" comes in. The shop's helpful associates will make sure you know how to take care of your new clothes and how to wear them without looking like a College Republican.