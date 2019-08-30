Stay at These Pet-Friendly Hotels During Hurricane Dorian

Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall alongside Florida's eastern coast as a potential Category 4 storm by late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The trajectory is still uncertain, but if Dorian doesn't intensify past its current Category 3 status, it will dump several inches of rain on South Florida at the very least.

Riding out a major hurricane is never fun, but it's especially tough for pet owners who may need or want to evacuate. Luckily, some Miami hotels are equipped with plenty of water, food, and generator power to keep people and their pets sheltered and pampered through the storm.

These five Miami hotels have gone the extra mile to welcome guests and pets who may need to ride out the storm outside their homes this weekend. Make sure to double-check their rates and policies before booking a room.

Related Stories Hurricane Dorian: Where to Get Water and Supplies in Miami

EXPAND DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Doral

DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Doral

10250 NW 19th St., Doral

305-639-9555

doubletree3hilton.com 10250 NW 19th St., Doral305-639-9555



Located just nine miles from Miami International Airport in Doral, this DoubleTree hotel accepts pets 75 pounds or less for a $75 pet fee. Guest rooms are modern and spacious and wi-fi is complimentary. The hotel has generators that will provide power to the kitchen and common areas where staff will host activities for guests including board games and movies. Rental rates start at $138.

EXPAND Hyatt Regency Coral Gables

Hyatt Regency Coral Gables

40 Alhambra Plz., Coral Gables

305-441-1234

hyatt.com 40 Alhambra Plz., Coral Gables305-441-1234

This Mediterranean-style hotel in Coral Gables is opening its doors for all kinds of pets for a one-time cleaning fee of $100 for up to six nights. The friendly staff is trained to track the storm, execute an evacuation, and lead guests to the safest area of the hotel. Guest rooms are equipped with a mini-fridge and the property's restaurant will be serving meals throughout the storm. Daily rates start at $179.

EXPAND Intercontinental Miami

Intercontinental Miami

100 Chopin Plz., MIami

305-577-1000

icmiamihotel.com 100 Chopin Plz., MIami305-577-1000

The Intercontinental Miami charges no additional fees for pets. Built in 1982, this downtown hotel has withstood the impact of several hurricanes and is known for its high level of customer service during a crisis. There are three restaurants on-site and a daily spa. If a mandatory evacuation is issued, the hotel will offer full refunds to all guests who have reservations. Daily rate starts at $203.

EXPAND Photo by James McDonald

Mr. C Coconut Grove

2988 McFarlane Rd., Miami

305-800-6672

mrccoconutgrove.com 2988 McFarlane Rd., Miami305-800-6672

This new hotel in the heart of Coconut Grove welcomes dogs of up to 35 pounds to stay for $45 a daily fee. Your furry friend will be pampered with dog beds, bowls on mats, and a customized menu including doggie delicacies like "Polpettine K9" ($19) or a full 14-ounce rib-eye for ($40). Head to onsite restaurant Bellini when you run out of hurricane snacks. Rental rates start at $300.

EXPAND W Miami

W Miami

485 Brickell Ave., Miami

305-503-4400

mariott.com 485 Brickell Ave., Miami305-503-4400

If your four-legged plus one is under 50 pounds, head to the W Miami in Brickell where pets will be treated to a Paw Program including a dog bed, treats, and fancy water bowls. Bottled water is complimentary and free wi-fi is offered in the lobby. The spa's hotel, IconBrickell, and restaurant Addikt are scheduled to operate normally. Daily rate starts at $299.