Ride out Hurricane Dorian at these pet-friendly hotels.
W Miami

Stay at These Pet-Friendly Hotels During Hurricane Dorian

Juliana Accioly | August 30, 2019 | 3:13pm
AA

Hurricane Dorian is expected to make landfall alongside Florida's eastern coast as a potential Category 4 storm by late Monday night or early Tuesday morning. The trajectory is still uncertain, but if Dorian doesn't intensify past its current Category 3 status, it will dump several inches of rain on South Florida at the very least.

Riding out a major hurricane is never fun, but it's especially tough for pet owners who may need or want to evacuate. Luckily, some Miami hotels are equipped with plenty of water, food, and generator power to keep people and their pets sheltered and pampered through the storm.

These five Miami hotels have gone the extra mile to welcome guests and pets who may need to ride out the storm outside their homes this weekend. Make sure to double-check their rates and policies before booking a room.

Stay at These Pet-Friendly Hotels During Hurricane Dorian (2)EXPAND
DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Doral

DoubleTree by Hilton Miami Doral


10250 NW 19th St., Doral
305-639-9555
doubletree3hilton.com


Located just nine miles from Miami International Airport in Doral, this DoubleTree hotel accepts pets 75 pounds or less for a $75 pet fee. Guest rooms are modern and spacious and wi-fi is complimentary. The hotel has generators that will provide power to the kitchen and common areas where staff will host activities for guests including board games and movies. Rental rates start at $138.

Stay at These Pet-Friendly Hotels During Hurricane Dorian (3)EXPAND
Hyatt Regency Coral Gables

Hyatt Regency Coral Gables


40 Alhambra Plz., Coral Gables
305-441-1234
hyatt.com

This Mediterranean-style hotel in Coral Gables is opening its doors for all kinds of pets for a one-time cleaning fee of $100 for up to six nights. The friendly staff is trained to track the storm, execute an evacuation, and lead guests to the safest area of the hotel. Guest rooms are equipped with a mini-fridge and the property's restaurant will be serving meals throughout the storm. Daily rates start at $179.

Stay at These Pet-Friendly Hotels During Hurricane Dorian (4)EXPAND
Intercontinental Miami

Intercontinental Miami


100 Chopin Plz., MIami
305-577-1000
icmiamihotel.com

The Intercontinental Miami charges no additional fees for pets. Built in 1982, this downtown hotel has withstood the impact of several hurricanes and is known for its high level of customer service during a crisis. There are three restaurants on-site and a daily spa. If a mandatory evacuation is issued, the hotel will offer full refunds to all guests who have reservations. Daily rate starts at $203.

Stay at These Pet-Friendly Hotels During Hurricane Dorian (5)EXPAND
Photo by James McDonald

Mr. C Coconut Grove


2988 McFarlane Rd., Miami
305-800-6672
mrccoconutgrove.com

This new hotel in the heart of Coconut Grove welcomes dogs of up to 35 pounds to stay for $45 a daily fee. Your furry friend will be pampered with dog beds, bowls on mats, and a customized menu including doggie delicacies like "Polpettine K9" ($19) or a full 14-ounce rib-eye for ($40). Head to onsite restaurant Bellini when you run out of hurricane snacks. Rental rates start at $300.

Stay at These Pet-Friendly Hotels During Hurricane Dorian (6)EXPAND
W Miami

W Miami


485 Brickell Ave., Miami
305-503-4400
mariott.com

If your four-legged plus one is under 50 pounds, head to the W Miami in Brickell where pets will be treated to a Paw Program including a dog bed, treats, and fancy water bowls. Bottled water is complimentary and free wi-fi is offered in the lobby. The spa's hotel, IconBrickell, and restaurant Addikt are scheduled to operate normally. Daily rate starts at $299.

