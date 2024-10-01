 Guide to Miami Art and Culture Events | Miami New Times
Here's Your Guide to the 2024-25 Miami Art Season

From Miami Book Fair to Broadway, the upcoming arts season is packed with can't-miss events and unforgettable performances.
October 1, 2024
New World Symphony kicks off its 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 5.
New World Symphony kicks off its 2024-25 season on Saturday, October 5. Photo by Blooming Photo Co.
October 2024

Area Stage's Alice and the Mad Tea Party

With Giancarlo Rodaz still at the helm of Area Stage, the company continues experimenting with taking familiar works and restaging them imaginatively. Its next production, Alice and the Mad Tea Party, runs from October 3-20 at its black-box theater at the Shops at Sunset Place. The original play was conceived and directed by Rodaz, who puts the audience in the middle of a party hosted by the Hatter, March Hare, and Dormouse. It promises to be an unpredictable night of theater with plenty of audience interaction. Area Stage's upcoming season also includes an encore run of Disney's Beauty and the Beast and the world premiere of the horror fantasy Lady Miasma. Thursday, October 3, through Sunday, October 20, at Area Stage's Black Box, 5701 Sunset Dr., Ste. 286, Miami; 305-666-2078; areastage.org. Tickets cost $65.

New World Symphony Season Opener

For its season-opening performance, the New World Symphony is getting some help from actress Daisy Ridley. She steps into the role originally written for Audrey Hepburn in Michael Tilson Thomas' musical melodrama, From the Diary of Anne Frank. Artistic director Stéphane Denève leads the orchestra. It is the first South Florida performance of the piece in more than 30 years, premiering in 1990. NWS will also perform Dmitri Shostakovich's "Symphony No. 5," inspired by Russian literature. The season continues with a performance of Bertolt Brecht's The Seven Deadly Sins (October 19 and 20), Grammy Award-winning conductor Xian Zhang (October 26), a Veterans Day concert (November 9 and 10), violinist Leonidas Kavakos (December 14 and 15), Sergei Rachmaninoff's Symphonic Dances (January 18 and 19), and more. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 5, and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 6, at New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; 305-673-3330; nws.edu. Tickets cost $40 to $225.
click to enlarge Members of Seraphic Fire performing
Seraphic Fire's season starts with the program "A Brief History of Western Music."
Photo by Alex Markow

Seraphic Fire's "A Brief History of Western Music"

Miami ensemble Seraphic Fire is taking you to school for its first performance of the season. "A Brief History of Western Music" sees artistic director Patrick Dupre Quigley giving audiences a crash course on the history of Western music with chorus, period instruments, and cello. You'll experience everything from Medieval chants to passionate Romantic numbers. The evening includes performances of Gregorio Allegri's "Miserere," "Lobet den Herrn" by Johann Sebastian Bach, and Igor Stravinsky's "Ave Maria." The ensemble's schedule also includes "A Seraphic Fire Christmas" (December 7-15), "Renaissance: the Capilla Flamenca" (January 16-19), and "Baroque: Angels Behind the Walls" (April 10-13). 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 10, at St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Cathedral, 2401 SW Third Ave., Miami; 8 p.m. Friday, October 11, at Church of the Little Flower, 2711 Indian Mound Trl., Coral Gables; 7:30 p.m. Saturday, October 12, at All Saints Episcopal, 333 Tarpon Dr., Fort Lauderdale; 305-285-9060; seraphicfire.org. Tickets cost $45 to $65.

Island City Stage's The Fantasticks

South Florida's premier LGTBQ theater company returns for its 13th season with The Fantasticks. Its South Florida premiere features a twist, with a reimagined version by original librettist and lyricist Tom Jones featuring two young gay leads. The show is loosely based on Edmund Rostand's 1894 play The Romancers, and during its original run at the Sullivan Street Playhouse in Greenwich Village, The Fantasticks logged a record-breaking 17,162 performances. Island City Stage's production is directed by Andy Rogow, with Jonny Lee Jr. and Kevin Hincapie in the lead roles. The company's 2024-25 season also includes Edward Albee's A Delicate Balance (January 16-February 9), Fat Ham by James Ijames (April 3-May 4), The Dying Gaul by Craig Lucas (May 22-June 15), and At The Wedding by Bryna Turner (August 21-September 21). Thursday, October 17, through Sunday, November 17, at Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 954-926-9800; islandcitystage.org. Tickets cost $50 to $65.
click to enlarge Caricature of William Randolph Hearst
The Wolfsonian looks at the caricature lampooning media tycoon William Randolph Hearst.
The Wolfsonian-FIU photo

"Hearst: Lampooning the King of Yellow Journalism"

William Randolph Hearst didn't build his publishing empire by playing nice. He used "yellow journalism" — over-the-top stories of sex and scandal — to sell papers and position himself atop the pack. In the exhibition "Hearst: Lampooning the King of Yellow Journalism," the Wolfsonian examines the criticism Hearst received from caricaturists for trying to sway public opinion. The show was curated by Florida International University history students Gisselle Mestre Delgado and Thiago Abad-Sanchez under the guidance of FIU adjunct professor Dr. Francis Xavier Luca. Thursday, October 17, through Sunday, January 5, at the Wolfsonian, 1001 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-531-1001; wolfsonian.org. Tickets cost $8 to $12; admission is free for Florida residents and children 6 and under.

Live Arts Miami Presents Morning/Mourning

Miami Dade College's Live Arts Miami is celebrating 35 years this season, and as part of its Future Earth Series, it's presenting Morning/Mourning at the Art Lab at MDC's Wolfson Campus. Written by Gelsey Bell and directed by Tara Ahmadinejad, the piece is set in a future where humans no longer exist and Earth is undergoing a metamorphosis. Through an ensemble of five vocalists and multi-instrumentalists, you're guided as the forest grows back, species evolve, and the human-made world fades away. 7:30 p.m. Thursday, October 17, through Saturday, October 19, at the Art Lab at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Bldg. 1, Miami; liveartsmiami.org. Tickets cost $35.
click to enlarge Still from the film The Astronaut Lovers
The Astronaut Lovers will screen at this year's Outshine Film Festival.
Outshine Film Festival photo

Outshine Film Festival

Outshine Film Festival is shifting the way it presents its fall and spring editions. Instead of screening films in Fort Lauderdale or Miami, each edition will spread the screenings between the cities. After opening at Regal Dania Pointe on October 17, the screening continues at Paradigm Cinemas Gateway Fort Lauderdale and Savor Cinema through October 24 before moving to Miami at Silverspot Cinema and Regal South Beach October 25-27. This year's opening film is Young Hearts by director Anthony Schatteman. The film explores first love as 14-year-old Elias contends with his feelings for Alex, a cool new neighbor. Other movies on this year's program include The Astronaut Lovers, The Muleteer, Linda Perry: Let It Die Here, and High Tide. Thursday, October 17, through Sunday, October 27, at various locations; outshinefilm.com.

Miami City Ballet's A Midsummer Night's Dream

First premiering as part of Miami City Ballet's 30th anniversary season, the company reimagines George Balanchine's take on the Shakespearean classic A Midsummer Night's Dream, transporting the tale's woodland lovers to an underwater world off the Florida coast. Instead of fairies, think manatees and seahorses. Miami audiences can catch the production at the Adrienne Arsht Center October 18-20 before it moves to the Broward Center November 2 and 3. MCB's season continues with its Winter and Spring Mix programs (February 14-March 9 and March 28-April 13) before concluding with the world premiere of Annabelle Lopez Ochoa's Carmen (April 25-May 4). 7:30 p.m. Friday, October 18; 2 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday, October 19; and 2 p.m. Sunday, October 20; at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; and 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 2, and 2 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; miamicityballet.org. Tickets cost $40 to $270.

Slow Burn Theatre's The Witches of Eastwick

Fort Lauderdale-based company Slow Burn Theatre opens its season with its production of the musical comedy The Witches of Eastwick. With book and lyrics by John Dempsey and music by Dana P. Rowe, the show follows three modern-day witches who innocently plot and conjure over a brew of weak martinis and peanut butter brownies. But a charismatic stranger shows up, and all hell breaks loose — literally. An adaptation of the 1984 novel of the same name, the musical original premiered in 2000 on London's West End, Slow Burn's version is directed by cofounder Patrick Fitzwater, with Gail Bennett, Philip Bryan, Lindsey Corey, and Leah Sessa starring. The company's season also includes productions of Anastasia (December 21-January 5), Parade (February 8-23), Something Rotten (March 9-April 13, and The Bodyguard (June 7-22). Saturday, October 19, through Sunday, November 3, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $72.50 to $115 via ticketmaster.com.

Zoetic Stage's The Pillowman

After its acclaimed productions of Frankenstein and Dracula, Zoetic Stage once again tackles the horror genre in its season opener, The Pillowman, a haunting play by Martin McDonagh (writer-director of The Banshees of Inisherin and In Bruges). It premiered at London's Royal National Theatre in 2003, eventually opening on Broadway at the Booth Theater in 2005. The Broadway production was nominated for six Tony Awards, winning two. Zoetic's production is directed by Stuart Meltzer and takes the stage at the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center. The company's season continues with the regional premiere of POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass Are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive (January 9-26), Fiddler on the Roof (March 13-April 6), and the Florida premiere of The Comeuppance (May 8-25). Thursday, October 24, through Sunday, November 10, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $56 to $61.

Bistoury Physical Theatre and Film's Por Dentro

Bistoury Physical Theatre and Film's latest production, Por Dentro, serves as a metaphor for a new worldview in which reality is perceived as unstable, ambiguous, and in a perpetual state of flux. The piece, which focuses on contemporary dance, film, and physical theater, is directed by Alexey Taran and features artists Carla Forte, Heather Maloney, and Daniela Padrón. 8:30 p.m. Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, at Inkub8, 355 NW 54th St., Miami; inkub8.org. Tickets cost $10 to $20.

Zest Collective's Afro Blue and The Fountain

Zest Collective takes the stage at the Miami Theater Center for two back-to-back performances led by artistic director Gentry Isaiah George. The first is Afro Blue, the latest installment of George's "Roots & Rhythms" series, commemorating Black musicians of the 20th Century. The jazz standard "Afro Blue," recorded by vocalist Abbey Lincoln and percussionist Mongo Santamaria, is the centerpiece of the new work. The second work, The Fountain, is a dance work set to negro spirituals featuring the music of Barbara Hendricks, Leontyne Price, and more. 8 p.m. Friday, October 25, and Saturday, October 26, at Miami Theater Center, 9806 NE Second Ave., Miami Shores; miamilightproject.com. Tickets cost $30 to $45.
click to enlarge Still of Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore in The Room Next Door
Pedro Almodóvar's The Room Next Door will screen at Miami Film Festival Gems.
Miami Film Festival photo

Miami Film Festival Gems

If you're the kind of person who gets into the movie award season, the Miami Film Festival has a bite-sized program for you. From October 30-November 3, Gems presents some of the top award-season contenders, including Emilia Pérez, Blitz, A Real Pain, Nightbitch, and this year's centerpiece film, Pedro Almodóvar's The Room Next Door, the Spanish director's first English-language film starring Tilda Swinton and Julianne Moore. Actor Sebastian Stan will receive the Precious Gem Award and discuss his career with attendees, which includes starring the in the controversial Trump biopic, The Apprentice. Wednesday, October 30, through Friday, November 3, at various locations; miamifilmfestival.com.

November 2024

GableStage's King James

Described as "a touching examination of fandom and friendship," King James kicks off GableStage's season. Pulitzer finalist Rajiv Joseph penned the comedic play, which follows two unlikely friends who bond over their love of LeBron James. Miami native Ruben Carrazana directs the production with Melvin Huffnagle and Gregg Weiner starring. The season continues with Both Sides Now: the Music and Lives of Joni Mitchell and Leonard Cohen (December 13-January 5), Appropriate (January 31-February 23), Summer, 1976 (March 28-April 20), and Fat Ham (May 16-June 15). Friday, November 1, through Sunday, November 24, at GableStage, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1119; gablestage.org. Tickets cost $40 to $75.

Miami Symphony Orchestra Grand Opening

Led by Venezuelan composer Eduardo Marturet, the Miami Symphony Orchestra, alongside pianist Andreas Boyde, kicks off its season at the Adrienne Arsht Center. The evening's program includes performances of Antonín Dvořák's "Symphony No. 7 in D minor" as well as Maurice Ravel's "Piano concerto in G major" and Boléro. The orchestra's season includes more performances at the Arsht Center (February 9, March 8, and May 11) as well as performances at Downtown Doral Park and the Miami Design District. 6 p.m. Sunday, November 3, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $40 to $140.

"Andrea Chung: Between Too Late and Too Early"

The Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami presents the work of San Diego-based artist Andrea Chung in "Between Too Late and Too Early." The exhibition puts Chung's recent work, which focuses on Black liberation and Afrofuturism, in conversation with older pieces. The artist's work uses multiple mediums, from collages to large-scale installations. Opening at the same time is sculptor and performance artist Smita Sen's show "Embodied." The exhibition will explore Sen's use of dance-based performance and how she develops sculptures and drawings based on her movements. Wednesday, November 6, through Sunday, April 6, at Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Tickets cost $5 to $10; admission is free for members, North Miami residents, and children 12 and under.

Arca Images' Tebas Land

Starting November 7, Acra Images presents its latest stage production, Tebas Land, a play by Uruguayan playwright Sergio Blanco. Directed by Carlos Celdran and starring Ariel Texidó and Daniel Romero, the play is set in a prison basketball court and follows a series of intense encounters between an accused man and a writer investigating the crime. Tebas Land is inspired by the Greek myth of Oedipus, exploring the blurred lines between fiction and reality. 8:30 p.m. Thursday, November 7, through Saturday, November 9, and Thursday, November 14, through Saturday, November 16; and 5 p.m. Sunday, November 10, and Sunday, November 17; at Westchester Cultural Arts Center, 7930 SW 40th St., Miami; arcaimages.org. Tickets cost $35.
Still from the film Queen of the Ring
Ash Avildsen's Queen of the Ring will open the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival.
Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival photo

Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival

The 39th annual Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival returns November 8-17 with more than 100 films and documentaries, including eight world premieres and 17 U.S. premieres. The opening night at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino features a screening of Queen of the Ring, the biopic of female wrestler Mildred Burke directed by Ash Avildsen. Most screenings will occur at Cinema Paradiso, Gateway Cinema, and Savor Cinema for the rest of the festival's run. Films in this year's program include the Florida premiere of the documentary Bob Mackie: Naked Illusion, the world premiere of Beyond the Rush, and the centerpiece film No Address. Friday, November 8, through Sunday, November 17, at various locations; fliff.com.

Small Press Fair

Booksellers, artists, publishers, authors, designers, and more come together for the Small Print Fair on November 9 and 10 at Mad Arts. Every year, the DIY event champions small and independent publishers who see print as more than just a way of communication but also an artistic form of self-expression. You'll be able to browse and purchase works from various vendors or exchange ideas with your fellow creators. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 9, and Sunday, November 10, at Mad Arts, 481 S. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach; spf-ftl.com. Admission is free.

Fall for Dance Now!

Dance Now!, founded by its artistic directors Hannah Baumgarten and Diego Salterini in 2000, is celebrating its 25th anniversary this season. The company's season begins with its Fall for Dance Now! program at the Miami Beach Bandshell. The event offers a peek at what Dance Now! has in store this season, with a remix of The Nutcracker in Clara and other new works from the company's recent tour of North Florida. The rest of 2024-25 includes the full presentation of Clara at the Sanctuary of the Arts (December 21), the world premiere of Blue Pencil (February 28), and the world premiere of Terra Mia (My Land) (May 9 and 10). 7 p.m. Sunday, November 10, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami; dancenowmiami.org. Tickets cost $22.66 via dice.fm.

Symphony of the Americas' Mancini Remastered

Fort Lauderdale-based Symphony of the Americas is celebrating its 37th season. On November 10 and 12, resident conductor Scott Flavin helps mark the 100th birthday of one of America's most prolific composers, Henry "Hank" Mancini. The evening's program includes the world premiere of Flavin's "Mancini Vision," along with Mancini's compositions of Two for the Road and The Thorn Birds. The orchestra will also perform John Williams' "Tuba Concerto." 2 p.m. Sunday, November 10, and 7:45 p.m. Tuesday, November 12, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $146 via ticketmaster.com. Tickets cost $40 to $90 via ticketmaster.com.

Actors' Playhouse's Tick, Tick… Boom!

Before he wrote Rent, Jonathan Larson wrote Tick, Tick... Boom!, a semi-autobiographical play about an aspiring composer named Jon who is worried he made the wrong career choice. The work got mainstream attention when it was adapted into the 2021 film of the same name starring Andrew Garfield and directed by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Now, Actors' Playhouse launches its season with the off-Broadway musical (November 13-December 8) with direction by Andy Señor Jr. and choreography by Karla Puno Garcia. The cast is led by Adam Kantor, Maria Bilbao, and Nate Promkul. Other productions to look forward to this season include Jersey Boys (January 22-February 23), Waitress (March 26-April 20), The Girl On the Train (May 14-June 8), and Step by Step (July 16-August 10). Wednesday, November 13, through Sunday, December 8, at Actors' Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293; actorsplayhouse.org. Tickets cost $40 to $150.

South Florida Symphony Orchestra's "Masterwork I"

With performances spanning from Key West to Fort Lauderdale, the South Florida Symphony Orchestra is celebrating its 27th season this year, reveling in the rebellious spirit of groundbreaking artists. Things kick off on November 13 and 16 with "Masterworks I" at the Parker and New World Center, with performances of George Gershwin's "Rhapsody in Blue," with Benjamin Hochman on piano, Sergei Prokofiev's "The Love for Three Oranges" suite, and Edward Elgar's Symphony No. 1. The "Masterworks" series will continue through the season highlight other notable composers like Leonard Bernstein, Richard Strauss, and Mozart. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, at the Parker, 707 NE Eighth St., Fort Lauderdale; and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at the New World Center, 500 17th St., Miami Beach; southfloridasymphony.org. Tickets cost $25 to $115.
click to enlarge Portrait of Jose Parla in his studio
Artist José Parlá's solo exhibition "Homecoming" will open at Pérez Art Museum Miami on November 14.
Photo by Lazaro Llanes

"José Parlá: Homecoming"

Miami-born, Brooklyn-based artist José Parlá's solo exhibition at Pérez Art Museum Miami is aptly titled "Homecoming." It will be the artist's first solo museum show in his hometown. For the exhibition, Parlá is re-creating his studio within PAMM's walls. "Homecoming" serves as a testament to the profound connections among personal history, art, and creative expression. In addition to the site-specific installation, recent works from Parlá will also be on view. Thursday, November 14, through Sunday, July 6, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $14 to $18; admission is free for members and children 6 and under.

Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami's "Program I: Fall Performance"

Balancing elegant neoclassicism and a sleek contemporary edge, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami opens the season with what it describes as a "must-see" evening of 21st-century ballet for its "Program I: Fall Performance" at the Moss Center. Later in the season, it joins the Miami Youth Ballet for its production of The Nutcracker (December 7 and 8) and its Lab Series (March 14-16). 8 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at the Dennis C. Moss Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211th St., Miami; 786-573-5300; mosscenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $45.

Florida Grand Opera's The Magic Flute

If you've avoided the opera, Florida Grand Opera's production of Mozart's The Magic Flute might convince you to go. Many of the opera's musical numbers should be instantly recognizable, even if you know nothing about the art form. FGO's production is a new version created by director Jeffrey Marc Buchman. The cast consists of Ricardo Garcia, Mary Burke, Monique Galvao, and Alex DeSocio, all making their debut with the company. The season continues with Gaetano Donizetti's The Elixir of Love (February 1-15) and George Bizet's Carmen (April 12-16). 7 p.m. Saturday, November 16; 2 p.m. Sunday, November 17; and 8 p.m. Tuesday, November 19; at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; and 7:30 p.m. Thursday, December 5, and Saturday, December 7, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; fgo.org. Tickets cost $22 to $285.

"Jacqueline de Jong: Vicious Circles"

"Vicious Circles" serves as the first exhibition in the U.S. for the late Dutch artist Jacqueline de Jong. The show focuses on the themes of war and protest in her work. "Vicious Circles" questions how the present relates to history and how de Jong's engagement with current events forces viewers to confront the harsh reality of humanity's endless repetition of violent trauma. The exhibition also addresses de Jong's legacy as a key figure within the history of counterculture publishing, highlighting her role as editor, publisher, and designer of the artist-led magazine the Situationist Times. Sunday, November 17, through Sunday, May 4, at NSU Art Museum, 1 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; 954-525-5500; nsuartmuseum.org. Tickets cost $5 to $16; admission is free for members, NSU students, and children 12 and under.

"Billie Zangewa: Field of Dreams"

Frost Art Museum showcases the work of Malawian artist Billie Zangewa in its upcoming exhibition, "Field of Dreams." Across her body of work, Zangewa creates intricate collages composed of hand-stitched fragments of raw silk. Her use of this material speaks to the transformative nature of the work itself. The works in "Field of Dreams" depart from Zangewa's recent figurative compositions that center on themes of domestic life. Instead, Zangewa shifts her gaze to ponder the human condition and the interconnectivity of all living things. Saturday, November 23, through Sunday, April 13, at the Patricia & Phillip Frost Art Museum, 10975 SW 17th St., Miami; 305-348-2890; frost.fiu.edu. Admission is free.
click to enlarge A woman smiling at the Miami Book Fair
Miami Book Fair takes over downtown November 17-24.
Miami Book Fair photo

Miami Book Fair

Every November, the literary world descends on the city for the Miami Book Fair. Returning November 17-24, the fair brings together authors and publishers from across the globe. This year's lineup includes historical nonfiction author Erik Larson, The Joy Luck Club author Amy Tan, musician Patti Smith, and local Haitian-American author Edwidge Danticat. The 41st edition also sees the return of the street fair, filled with vendors, live performances, children's activities, lectures, and much more. Sunday, November 17, through Sunday, November 24, at Miami Dade College Wolfson Campus, 300 NE Second Ave., Miami; 305-237-3258; miamibookfair.com. Ticket prices vary.

The Cher Show

Broward Center's Broadway season starts with a celebration of a pop-culture icon in The Cher Show (November 19-24). The Tony Award-winning music tells the story of the mononymous star with the help of three actresses playing different stages of her life set to the tune of Cher's impressive music catalogue. The season continues with Dr. Seuss' How the Grinch Stole Christmas! (December 18-23), A Beautiful Noise: the Neil Diamond Musical (January 21-February 2), Disney's The Lion King (March 6-30), MJ (April 8-20), Peter Pan (May 6-18), and Shucked (June 10-22). Tuesday, November 19, through Sunday, November 24, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $45 to $146 via ticketmaster.com.

"Keiichi Tanaami: Dream Collage"

Opening November 21, the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami presents "Keiichi Tanaami: Dream Collage," the first solo museum exhibition of the late Japanese artist's work. Tanaami, who died in August, is known for his graphic pop art and his role as a pioneering figure in the movement. His work is deeply influenced by American and Japanese culture in the post-war period. The exhibition grants visitors a look into his work from 1965 to the recent present, tracking the artist's use of collage to express the complex media landscape. Thursday, November 21, through Sunday, March 30, at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; 305-901-5272; icamiami.org. Admission is free.
click to enlarge Adriana Hicks performing on stage in Some Like It Hot
Some Like It Hot kicks off the Broadway season at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.
Photo by Matthew Murphy

December 2024

Some Like It Hot

Based on the 1959 film of the same name, Some Like It Hot premiered on Broadway in 2022 and won four Tony Awards. Now, it's making its way to the Adrienne Arsht Center December 3-8 as part of the North American national tour. If you've seen the original film starring Marilyn Monroe, you'll have an idea of the plot. Two musicians are forced to flee Chicago after witnessing a mob hit, and they try to lay low by posing as women in an all-female band. Some Like It Hot is the first production of the Arsht Center's 2024-25 Broadway season, which continues with Mamma Mia! (February 18-23), MJ (March 18-23), Beetlejuice (April 29-May 4), and Chicago (June 17-22). Tuesday, December 3, through Sunday, December 8, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $30 to $135.

City Theatre's Black Santa

Best known for its Summer Shorts series, City Theatre presents the southeastern premiere of Aaron May's Black Santa at the Carnival Studio Theater at the Adrienne Arsht Center. In the play, a teacher, Patrice Patterson, who is the only Black educator at her school, is asked to quell the anger resulting from a third grader's declaration that "Santa Claus is a Black man from Detroit." The absurdist comedy examines how race and racial bias can have a foothold on one of the most benign figures. Thursday, December 5, through Sunday, December 22, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $56 to $61.
click to enlarge A person looking at the art at Art Basel Miami Beach
Art Basel will take over the Miami Beach Convention Center December 6-8.
Art Basel photo

Art Basel Miami Beach

The art world descends on the city when Art Basel Miami Beach returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center. This year marks the first edition under the leadership of Bridget Finn, who will help welcome the largest number of newcomers to the fair since 2008. There will be 283 galleries representing 38 countries, and 34 of those galleries will be participating in Art Basel for the first time. Five Miami galleries will be exhibiting at the fair, including Central Fine, David Castillo, Spinello Projects, Piero Atchugarry Gallery, and Fredric Snitzer Gallery. Friday, December 6, through Sunday, December 8, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; artbasel.com. Tickets cost $65 to $4,300.

Charlie & the Chocolate Factory

Loxen Entertainment's upcoming season takes place at the Colony Theatre, starting with the musical adaptation of Charlie & the Chocolate Factory (December 13-22). The musical premiered in London's West End in 2013 under the direction of Sam Mendes. It tells the story of Charlie Bucket, who finds one of five golden tickets to the Wonka Chocolate Factory. The next production from Loxen will be the musical The Drowsy Chaperone (February 28-March 9). Friday, December 13, through Sunday, December 22, at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; loxen.org. Tickets cost $46.50 to $81.50.
click to enlarge The cast of Peter London Global Dance Company's After Landing
Peter London Global Dance Company will present After Landing at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.
Photo by Gregory Reed

Peter London Global Dance Company's After Landing

Miami-based Peter London Global Dance Company travels around the world performing dynamic and cutting-edge contemporary dance works. For its 13th season, in partnership with the Adrienne Arsht Center, it presents After Landing December 27-29. The program features world premiere collaborations by choreographer Justin Rapaport and award-winning composer Martin Bejerano; choreographer Peter London and composer Kebra-Seyoun Charles; choreographer Kashia Kancey and composer Cristina Moya-Palacios; and London and composer Jean Coze. 8 p.m. Friday, December 27; 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday, December 28; and 2 p.m. Sunday, December 29; at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50.

Miami New Drama's Lincoln Road Hustle

Miami New Drama begins its 2024-25 season with the world premiere of the immersive, site-specific production spread across Lincoln Road. Written by Billy Corben and Harley Elias, Lincoln Road Hustle comes alive in the pedestrian mall's restaurants, shops, cafés, and public space. The audiences move between locations, eavesdropping on real-time conversations. Miami New Drama also presents the world premiere of Bad Dog (January 25-February 16), the world premiere of Birthright (April 5-27), and the musical Viva La Parranda (summer 2025) later this season. Saturday, December 14, through Sunday, February 16, at the Colony Theatre, 1040 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-1040; miaminewdrama.org.

Miccosukee Indian Arts & Crafts Festival

Learn about artistry, tradition, and culture at the Miccosukee Indian Arts & Crafts Festival. The four-day celebration in the heart of the Everglades features live performances, an artisan market, food vendors, and alligator shows. This year marks the 50th edition of the festival, which serves to highlight Florida's Native American population and their ancestral lands. Thursday, December 26, through Sunday, December 29, at Miccosukee Indian Village, 500 U.S. Hwy. 41, Miami; miccosukee.com. Tickets cost $22.50 to $90 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge A hand models an ornate bracelet
Go looking for treasures at the Original Miami Beach Antique Show.
Photo by Lucas Botz Photography

January 2025

Miami Jewish Film Festival

While the Miami Jewish Film Festival does programming year-round, its crown jewel is the festival, which returns January 9-23. It's early to know what films will be screening, but you can expect high-quality programming from filmmakers across the globe. MJFF also does a great job of highlighting marginalized communities as well as Florida filmmakers. Thursday, January 9, through Thursday, January 23, at various locations; miamijewishfilmfestival.com.

Original Miami Beach Antique Show

For antique aficionados, the Original Miami Beach Antique Show returns to the Miami Beach Convention Center January 9-13 with a plethora of treasures. Expect dealers from more than 30 countries selling everything from jewelry and watches to furniture and home decor. You'll find desirable brands like Louis Comfort Tiffany, Hermès, Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Rolex, and more. 11 a.m. Thursday, January 9, through Sunday, January 12, and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday, January 13, at the Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; originalmiamibeachantiqueshow.com. Tickets cost $30 to $60.

South Beach Jazz Festival

With a mission focusing on accessibility and inclusion, the annual South Beach Jazz Festival uses the genre's legacy to expand people's perspective on artists with unique abilities. Taking place across four days and various venues in Miami Beach, the festival presents renowned and emerging jazz acts. Best of all? It's all free and open to the public. Thursday, January 9, through Sunday, January 12, at various locations; sobejazzfestival.com. Admission is free.

Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival

The Miami International Science Fiction Film Festival is back January 17-19, with a weekend full of film screenings, panels, and more. It all kicks off at the James L. Knight Center on January 17 with a night of sci-fi magic. Film and screenplay submissions are currently open, and you can join the waitlist for the 2025 edition. Friday, January 17, through Sunday, January 19, at the James L. Knight Center, 400 SE Second Ave., Miami; miscifi.com.
click to enlarge A model holding an umbrella at Art Deco Weekend
Celebrate all things art deco during Art Deco Weekend.
Miami Design Preservation League photo

Art Deco Weekend

Take advantage of Miami's winter weather and dive into the architectural style that has become the city's signature. Art Deco Weekend's 48th edition takes place January 18-20 with a slew of events, performances, lectures, and more. You'll be able to enjoy music from the Jazz Age and gawk at vintage cars lined up along Ocean Drive. It's all put together by the Miami Design Preservation League, so you'll learn about the design style from the experts. 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 18, and Sunday, January 19, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, January 20, at Ocean Drive between Fifth and 12th streets, Miami Beach; artdecoweekend.org.

Celia Cruz Centennial Celebration

To mark Celia Cruz's 100th birthday this year, Pinecrest Garden is celebrating with a performance by Lucrecia and the Celia Cruz All Stars, who reimagine the golden era of Celia Cruz and La Sonora Matancera. The Gardens will also have an exhibition on view honoring the legendary singer on view December 7-February 2. The event is being presented by the Celia Cruz Estate and the Celia Cruz Foundation, which will be celebrating Cruz's legacy through the end of 2026. The concert is part of the Garden's Tropical Nights series, which continues with performances by Gafieira Rio Miami & Friends (February 28) and Chino Nuñez Orchestra (April 4). 8 to 10 p.m. Friday, January 31, at Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 Red Rd., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $40 to $45.
click to enlarge A child painting on paper at Coconut Grove Arts Festival
Coconut Grove Arts Festival will return during the Presidents' Day weekend.
Coconut Grove Arts Festival photo

February 2025

Coconut Grove Arts Festival

Every Presidents' Day weekend, Miami's oldest neighborhood becomes an arts and crafts mecca. Coconut Grove Arts Festival returns for its 61st edition. The festival welcomes more than 80,000 attendees who have come to view the juried art show, with original pieces being displayed that run the gamut from photography and watercolor to ceramics, glass, and fiber. Beyond the art, you can look forward to live music, culinary demos, a children's area, a beer garden, and more. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, February 15, and Sunday, February 16, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, February 17, at South Bayshore Drive between McFarland Road and Pan American Drive, Coconut Grove; cgaf.com.

Teatro Avante's Dissonance

Teatro Avante brings the work of Abel González Melo when it stages Dissonance at the Westchester Cultural Arts Center. Directed by Mario Ernesto Sánchez, the play takes place between two eras, with the central theme being the mark that dictatorships leave on societies and human beings. The cast includes Marilyn Romero, Julio Rodríguez, Claudia Tomás, and Daniel Romero. Thursday, February 20, through Sunday, February 23, at Westchester Cultural Arts Center, 7930 SW 40th St., Miami; teatroavante.org.
click to enlarge Filmmakers on stage at Miami Film Festival
Miami Film Festival will screen films throughout the city April 4-13.
Miami Film Photo photo

April 2025

Miami Film Festival

The grande dame of local film festivals returns April 4-13, focusing on Ibero-American films and filmmakers. The Miami Film Festival's 42nd edition brings hundreds of film screenings during its run at local cinemas around the city. The festival hands out various awards, including the Marimbas Award for new narrative features and the Made in MIA Award for locally produced feature and short films. The event also attracts Hollywood A-listers to its honorary awards like the Variety Virtuoso Award and the Precious Gem Award. Friday, April 4, through Sunday, April 13, at various locations, Miami; miamifilmfestival.com.

Miami Beach Pride

Despite Tallahassee's efforts, South Florida continues to celebrate the LGBTQ community. That includes the Miami Beach Pride Festival & Parade on April 5 and 6 along Ocean Drive and Lummus Park. Expect plenty of drag queens, go-go boys, community organizations, and more helping cover South Beach in rainbow flags. The festival features live performances from queer and queer-friendly acts, while the parade features a celebrity grand marshal. Saturday, April 5, and Sunday, April 6, at Ocean Drive between Fifth and 15th streets, Miami Beach; miamibeachpride.com.
BEFORE YOU GO...
Can you help us continue to share our stories? Since the beginning, Miami New Times has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami — and we'd like to keep it that way. Our members allow us to continue offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food, and culture with no paywalls.
Jose D. Duran is associate editor of Miami New Times where he primarily oversees the arts and culture and music beats. Jose joined the New Times staff in June 2008 but has been covering Miami culture since 2005. His work has also appeared in publications likeVice, Billboard, and Spin. He’s earned numerous accolades including placing first for Weekly Newspaper Contest: Business Reporting from the Florida Press Association in 2020; placing third for the Writing: Light Feature from the Florida Press Club in 2019; and placing third in Weekly Newspaper Contest: Best Obituary from the Florida Press Association in 2015. Jose holds a bachelor's degree in journalism from the University of Florida.
Contact: Jose D. Duran
