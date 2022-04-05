Glossier Is Back in Miami — and Here to Stay

The excitement is real.
Last month, the beauty brand Glossier opened its first permanent store in Miami, in the Design District. Located in the Palm Court above the Baccarat boutique, Glossier's iconic logo in a sans-serif font is easy to spot. Here the brand has created its own 305 ambiance mixed with eclectic and vintage details.
The store is laid out in an exhibition-like setup filled with Miami touches and Glossier's beloved products. A clean aesthetic is conveyed through the light-pink tables, rustic tiles on the walls, and the perfect combination of artificial lighting and daylight that shines through the store's expansive windows.
Glossier has its entire collection available for purchase at the store. Similar to the minimalistic setup of its e-commerce site, the shop is divided into sections with products neatly laid out. The skincare section is a round table wrapped in a coiled, green bench-like texture similar to what one might see in the interior of a vintage '68 Chevy driving down Ocean Drive.
Next to a stucco dome, similar in shape to the brand's perfume, Glossier You Solid, is a comfy bench for boyfriends waiting for their girlfriends to finish shopping. (Shout out to @glossierboyfriends.)
With Instagram in mind, Glossier's Miami shop also features an "underwater room." The blue-gradient space is an ocean-themed room inspired by the boat days so many of us are familiar with. There is no actual water here, though; just a full-length mirror for selfies with Glossier's affirmation, "You Look Good," affixed in the center.
art deco-inspired pop-up in Wynwood. The direct-to-consumer startup has also opened permanent stores in London, Los Angeles, and Seattle.
Despite the brand's jump to brick-and-mortar retail, Glossier continues to dominate social-media feeds. Whether it's an Instagram post or someone unboxing Glossier in a TikTok video, the brand's embellished and glossy packaging continues to make for good online content.
If you dig a polished look with a minimalistic, playful color palette, then don't miss out on the new Miami-living essentials, such as the Glossier sunscreen and its Miami-dedicated beach bag. With each purchase of a bag, the brand will donate $5 to Radical Partners, a local social-impact accelerator that helps invest in leaders and build strong foundations in communities.
Glossier. 140 NE 39th St. # 326, Miami; 305-604-1322; glossier.com. Monday through Saturday 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., Sunday noon to 6 p.m.