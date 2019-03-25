Glossier, the Beauty Company All Over Your Facebook Feed, Opens a Store in Wynwood

You've seen its engrossing videos scrolling through Facebook. Its bold sans serif logo and millennial pink aesthetic have turned some Instagram feeds into a mood board. With products like
Now, Miamians can engage with Glossier and its products IRL starting Wednesday, March 27, when a temporary retail store opens in Wynwood.
Just in time for spring (and mango season, thanks to its new fruity flavored lip balm), Glossier is opening a pop-up shop in the heart of the Miami’s arts district, inspired by the city's bright colors and signature Art Deco architecture. Visitors can snap some shots beneath its pastel pink entryway for the 'Gram or check out the exterior mural painted by Toronto-based artist Jacquie Comrie.
Glossier's products, which are well-suited to Miami's weather and humidity, include the famous Boy Brow eyebrow gel, foundation enhancers, highlighters for a dewy effect, lip gloss, and more. Glossier Play, a line of "dialed up beauty extras," will also be available for visitors to test out.
The direct-to-consumer beauty company was developed in 2014 by founder and CEO Emily Weiss. Her blog, Into the Gloss, published interviews with influential women about the industry and their beauty personas, shedding light on the flaws and blind spots of the beauty industry.
Glossier has made its way from social media to beauty fans’ vanities, showing them how to enhance their facial features rather than disguise them. The products are designed to create a simpler beauty practice, helping customers find what’s best for their skin, skin tone, and comfort level.
With 1.8 million Instagram followers, the beauty brand is widely known for its online interaction with customers, obtaining annual revenue of $100 million and gaining one million new customers in 2018 alone. Last week, the startup brand was valued at $1 billion.
Miami is not the first pop-up location the brand has tested. Aside from its permanent stores in New York and Los Angeles, Glossier has touched down in multiple cities with their city-themed pop-ups, including Chicago and San Francisco.
Currently, the beauty brand doesn’t have any plans to permanently stay in Miami beyond April 29. However, it does plan to celebrate its time here at other surprise locations like Lummus Park in South Beach, where it will be celebrating the launch of its new Mango Balm Dotcom.
Aside from the brand's signature souvenir pink pouch, Glossier will be selling a limited-edition Glossier Miami keychain, with proceeds going to Lambda Legal, the largest legal defense organization fighting for LGBTQ rights.
Glossier Wynwood. Wednesday, March 27, through Monday, April 29, at 222 NW 26th St., Miami; glossier.com. Sundays through Thursdays 11 a.m. and 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.
