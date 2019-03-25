Glossier, the Beauty Company All Over Your Facebook Feed, Opens a Store in Wynwood

You've seen its engrossing videos scrolling through Facebook. Its bold sans serif logo and millennial pink aesthetic have turned some Instagram feeds into a mood board. With products like Lidstar , Cloud Paint, and MIlky Jelly, the New York City-based online beauty brand Glossier has made a big impact in the beauty world, thanks in large part to its ubiquitous and expertly curated social media presence.

Now, Miamians can engage with Glossier and its products IRL starting Wednesday, March 27, when a temporary retail store opens in Wynwood.

Just in time for spring (and mango season, thanks to its new fruity flavored lip balm), Glossier is opening a pop-up shop in the heart of the Miami’s arts district, inspired by the city's bright colors and signature Art Deco architecture. Visitors can snap some shots beneath its pastel pink entryway for the 'Gram or check out the exterior mural painted by Toronto-based artist Jacquie Comrie.