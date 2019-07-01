It's a holiday week, but don't go too heavy on the celebratory shots on Fourth of July 4 — it lands on a Thursday this year and you'll need to be back at work the following morning. Instead of going hard on Thursday, pace yourself and enjoy the whole week. On Monday, check out St. Petersburg band Permanent Makeup at Sweat Records with guests Mock Identity and Sans Pisces. Hit up a Spanglish bingo night at Beat Culture Brewery on Tuesday, then marvel at the fireworks on Independence Day.

Here are the best free events in Miami this week.

Permanent Makeup Jen Cray

There's never a shortage of stellar tunes at Sweat Records, and Monday evening will be no exception when three bands visit the local institution. Headlining the gig is Permanent Makeup out of St. Petersburg. The group is hitting the East Coast this summer with shows between Miami and North Carolina to deliver its eight releases (which you can hear on Bandcamp) to the masses. The group will be joined by D.C.'s Mock Identity and local band Sans Pisces. 7 to 10 p.m. Monday at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.



Maybe your typical wine night is not that classy. But this Tuesday, you can attend CLASSy Natural Wine Night and feel better about yourself. This monthly shindig features natural wine at discounted prices, and before you buy, you can feast on a $12 natural wine flight. For this week's occasion, Fil Inc. will be onsite to show off some high-end offerings from Italy, and there will even be a quick wine class from 6:30 to 8 p.m. for $15. 6 p.m. Tuesday at 27 Restaurant & Bar, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Beer at Beat Culture Brewery. Photo by Nicole Danna

Sure, you've likely played bingo once or twice in your life. But have you ever played it in two languages? Brush up on your Spanglish, because Ñooo Que Bingo! is headed to Beat Culture Brewery and it'll be a bilingual affair. The bingo night is a monthly event at Beat Culture Brewery, which was recently named New Times' best brewery of 2019. 7 p.m. Tuesday at Beat Culture Brewery, 7250 NW 11 St., Miami. eventbrite.com. Admission is free.



Calling all aspiring Joey Chestnuts: Here’s your chance to eat your way to victory at Sandbar Sports Grill’s first-annual Hot Dog-Eating Competition. Go head-to-head with your fellow Miamians, with first place winning $250 cash, second getting a $100 Sandbar gift card, and third a $50 Sandbar gift card. Just bring some Pepto Bismol for when you’re done. 3 p.m. Thursday at Sandbar Sports Grill, 3064 Grand Ave., Miami. Admission is free.

Fireworks over the causeway. Photo by George Martinez

Happy birthday, America! Now let’s blow some things up – some fireworks, that is. The Fourth of July Celebration at Bayside Marketplace is shaping up to be a stellar, family-friendly option with tunes, a Miami Marlins pop-up with kids’ games, balloon animals, face painting, and of course, fireworks at 9 p.m. Among the live jams you’ll enjoy, Viva Rock Band will perform a set at 4 p.m. 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Thursday at Bayside Marketplace, 401 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free.



Don’t let the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday distract from this fact: This Friday is the first Friday of the month, with all the parties that usually brings. Among your top options, ICA Miami is staying open until 10 p.m., with free admission and art installations from the likes of Sol LeWitt, Yona Friedman, and Buckminster Fuller. On the tunes front, enjoy a special set produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Emilio Estefan and Miami Symphony Orchestra’s Eduardo Marturet. 6 p.m. Friday at the Institute of Contemporary Art – Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamiami.org. Admission is free.



South American nations have been battling it out in the Copa América since mid-June. On Sunday, the last two teams standing will square off in the big finale. You could watch the game at home on the couch (boring) or you could join heaps of fans in Mary Brickell Village to cheer on your favorite team. Chile has taken home the title the last two years. Will we have a new champ this year? You'll have to watch to find out. 4 p.m. Sunday at Mary Brickell Village, 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free.