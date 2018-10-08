For Freedoms' New Billboard in Miami Has a Simple Message: Vote

The message in this billboard is simple, but important: no matter go vote, no matter how you have to get there.

Four months ago, the 50 State Initiative launched as one of the largest collaborative public arts projects in history. The project, organized by For Freedoms, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting political discussions by helping create public art, set out to raise unique billboards designed by artists in every state.

Last weekend, Miami became part of the movement.

Created by New York based artist Derrick Williams, the billboard, entitled Vote, carries a simple but profound message of only five words: Ride, Walk, Drive, March and Vote. If you want to see the billboard for yourself, it can be found at the intersection of NW 79th Street and NW Fifth Ave. The timing for the billboard's installation was by no means an accident: it went up Saturday, October 6th, exactly one month before election day.