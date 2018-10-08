For Freedoms' New Billboard in Miami Has a Simple Message: Vote

Four months ago, the 50 State Initiative launched as one of the largest collaborative public arts projects in history. The project, organized by For Freedoms, a nonprofit dedicated to promoting political discussions by helping create public art, set out to raise unique billboards designed by artists in every state.
Last weekend, Miami became part of the movement.
Created by New York based artist Derrick Williams, the billboard, entitled Vote, carries a simple but profound message of only five words: Ride, Walk, Drive, March and Vote. If you want to see the billboard for yourself, it can be found at the intersection of NW 79th Street and NW Fifth Ave. The timing for the billboard's installation was by no means an accident: it went up Saturday, October 6th, exactly one month before election day.
The piece itself shows a man in profile looking to the horizon where the sun is setting on a long, long road. That road is representative of the many trials, travails and struggles faced and overcome by previous generations who had to fight for their right to vote, through legislative subjugation and intimidation and disenfranchisement. When you look at that historical context, the directive to vote, no matter how you get to the ballot box, takes on an even greater sense of urgency and importance.
If our recent history in Miami is any indicator, it's a message that we desperately need. During the last midterm election four years ago, Miami-Dade had the lowest voter turnout of any country in the state with a pitiful 40.67% of registered voters casting ballots. And while many might not find voting in a midterm election all that exciting, this year's ballot in Florida could easily be one of the most important anywhere in the country.
The governor's race between Andrew Gillum and Ron DeSantis has become one of the most racially charged showdowns in recent history, one that many across the US are watching closely. The stakes are just as high in the Senate race, where Rick Scott, the man responsible for turning the waters of Florida into pure poison, is seeking a seat in the US Capitol building.
In addition to the Derrick William's Vote, For Freedoms has already raised a handful of other billboards around the state. A moving piece by Shaun Leonardo titled Trayvon Martin, which bears a chiaroscuro drawing of the slain youth in a hoodie with the sentence "Trayvon Martin...Would Have Been 23 Years Old...Could Have Voted," has been on display in Tallahassee since the beginning of the month.
Another billboard went up on October 1st near the University of Central Florida in Orlando. It was rendered in stark black and white and is emblazoned with the words "Human Beings" in Persian. The piece, created by Lebanese artist Jamila El Sahili, aims to counter the demonizing of Arabic people in the US.
And on October 13th, For Freedoms will be partnering with the Pérez Art Museum Miami for its free Second Saturdays program to display La Gran America. The installation by Teresa Margolles consists of 1,000 handmade clay tiles, each produced in the border town of Juárez using clay from the Rio Bravo. The tiles serve as memorials to those who have died and die every day trying to cross into the United States, as well as a testament to those who make it and make new lives for themselves.
