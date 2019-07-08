The Multiverse Comes Alive at Supercon, but Vendors Worry About Increasing Costs

Miami Beach transformed into the Spiderverse over Independence Day weekend as Spidermen and women swung into the Miami Beach Convention Center for Florida Supercon.

Supercon is a four-day comic book convention where worlds collide and fantasy comes to life. The Marvel and DC universes are spotlighted next to genres of all types, like horror, anime, manga, and pop culture. It's where Arya Stark and Cersei Lannister laugh together over a shared joke, Wendy Addams (The Addams Family) and Sabrina Spellman (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) grab a meal together, and Captain America fangirls over Zelda.

Headliners at this weekend's Supercon included guests like the voice of Disney's Ariel, Jodi Benson, actor Nick Frost from Shawn of the Dead and Hot Fuzz, Star Trek's George Takei and Nichelle Nichols, and Benedict Wong from Doctor Strange and the Avengers films. Fantasy Super Cosplay Wrestling was particularly popular, with professional wrestlers in cosplay attracting a large crowd sipping specialty cocktails like the vodka-based "mother of dragons" or a whiskey and curacao concoction with dried ice dubbed the "smoking white walker."

EXPAND Fans at Florida Supercon 2019. Daniella Mia

Comic conventions have become a big business in the last decade as "nerd culture" went mainstream. This year marked the first Supercon put on by ReedPOP, an events company that also manages New York City's Comic-Con event, as well as a host of other pop culture-related events around the United States. It also marked Supercon's return to Miami Beach after relocating to Broward County for two years while the Miami Beach Convention Center was being renovated. Some vendors appreciated the return to Miami Beach, while others criticized the increasing costs to attend the event and lackluster merchandise sales.

"Miami Beach did an amazing job," said Judith Vigil of Popcorn Frights, Florida's largest horror film festival located in Fort Lauderdale's Savor Cinema. She said the Convention Center is "much more spacious" than Supercon's previous home at the Broward County Convention Center, enabling more vendor booths and cosplay activities.

Miguel Cardenas of Novatees, a pop culture-inspired apparel company based out of Salt Lake City, says he prefers the Miami Beach location. Why? "For the beach," he replied with a chuckle.

EXPAND Thor cosplay at Florida Supercon 2019. Daniella Mia

"It's a different kind of crowd," said Alexa Heart, the creator of Everyday Geek Glass. Heart travels to Comic Con-related events around the United States to sell her designed glassware, such as a Shawn of the Dead-inspired Winchester Tavern pint glass or lanterns with the Targaryen house sigil from Game of Thrones. She's also an active cosplayer, with past performances including Ariel from The Little Mermaid and Marvel's Gwen Stacy, A.K.A. Spider-Gwen.

"I think this is likely their first time at a Comic Con event," says Heart about the attendees of Supercon. She decribes the crowd as "lookers" who "didn't realize there would be merchandise here."

EXPAND Cosplayers at Florida Supercon 2019. Daniella Mia

Miami Beach is a more expensive location compared to Fort Lauderdale, meaning the cost of parking, hotels, and attendance increased for the exhibitors, vendors, and performers that bring Supercon to life. More high-end guests can attract higher autograph fees and ticket fees, but then attendees may be less likely to spend money on merchandise.

"We're paying for it," says fantasy author Michael J. Allen about ReedPop's acquisition of Florida Supercon and the transition to Miami Beach. He said the increasing costs of exhibitor booths were a particular concern, as well as low sales. Last year in Fort Lauderdale, Allen had a booth that cost $260 in artist alley. He sold 70 books that weekend, leading to his decision to invest in a corner booth this year with the hope of doubling those sales. But by the end of Saturday, Allen had only sold 55 books in a booth that had cost him $900. He was given paperwork to apply for a 2020 booth that lists the same spacing for the price of $1050.

"I can't afford to come back," said Allen.

Florida Supercon will return to Miami Beach July 2-5, 2020.