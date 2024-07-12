Funding Cuts Spell Disaster for Miami's Theater Scene

Local theater and arts community members have been sounding the alarm on Gov. Ron DeSantis' decision to veto almost $32 million in state funding for the arts when he signed the state's budget earlier in June. He reasoned that he did not want taxpayers' money to go to programs like the Tampa and Orlando Fringe festivals, which he claimed are "sexual" in nature. (Spoiler: They're not.) The funding cuts are a massive blow to Florida's theater companies.
"You have your tax dollars being given in grants to things like the Fringe Festival, which is like a sexual festival where they're doing all this stuff. How many of you think your tax dollars should go to fund that?" DeSantis said in a press conference last week. "When I see money being spent that way, I have to be the one to stand up for taxpayers."
Theater workers around South Florida have already felt the impact of these cuts, many having to shorten seasons and change venues.
"As someone who already works in the Miami theatre scene, I've seen the effects take hold already," says Alex Tarradell, a board member at Main Street Players. "The theater I primarily work for had to cut down from five to four shows and from four to three weekends. We simply don't have enough funding to keep up our original season lengths."
Theatre companies like City Theatre Miami and Area Stage Company have shared their concerns on social media.
"I already had prepared the season and paid royalties in advance to organizations, and now I have to sit down and go to the drawing board to see what I can cut out of my season," says Maria Banda-Rodaz, executive director and cofounder of Area Stage, tells New Times.
Like many theater companies in South Florida, Area Stage operates as a nonprofit. Last year, it applied for a $150,000 grant for the upcoming 2024-25 season. DeSantis' last-minute veto threw the company's entire season off balance, and other programs, such as student scholarships, may have to be cut.
"I give $100,000 in scholarships to children that have financial challenges and other services that, as a nonprofit, I provide that now have to be curbed just to be able to survive," Rodaz adds. "In order to give scholarships, that money is coming from somewhere else, but if you don't have the funds there, then I cannot give a scholarship."
Area Stage is in the midst of restaging its critically acclaimed adaptation of Disney's The Little Mermaid at the Shops at Sunset Place. While the show is still on, Rodaz was counting on the grant money to help pay for it. Without that additional money, the funding for next season will be severely affected.
"It will eat up my income," Rodaz says. "The production is paid in part by grants and donations. We also partner with Loxen Productions, but we will pay for the next production based on our income. So that will eat up my funds."
Actors have felt the funding cuts for a while now, feeling as if Florida lawmakers are putting the arts on the back burner because they are not "worth it."
"Everyone wants to get the easiest way to make money like marketing and business so the arts can be easily put on the back burner," says Miami Children's Theatre actor Samantha Shepard. "Funds for the arts, I've noticed, have been going down everywhere I talk to."
The funding cuts affect the art community and the local economy here in Florida, with art programs bringing in revenue through tourism and surrounding businesses. Data taken in a state study showed that Florida's arts and culture industry generated $5.8 billion in economic activity, with $2.9 billion in profit coming from nonprofit arts and culture organizations.
"The economic impact of art organizations is huge. We entertain the community, operate jobs, and help the peripheral businesses like restaurants and parking," Rodaz says. "Every night, we bring out about 200 people to the theater. Those people go out and eat and pay for parking."
In the meantime, Florida theater organizations are urging residents to call state lawmakers to express their disapproval of the budget veto and donate what they can to local companies.