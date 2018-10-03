South Florida Festivals Reflect the Region's Growing Film Scene

Jaie Laplante is excited. For the past decade, he's been watching South Florida's film scene blossom, and next year will be no exception.

"It's so exciting to see how the seeds the film community members have been planting over the last ten years are growing strong," Laplante says. He's the executive director and director of programming for Miami Dade College's Miami Film Festival, an annual fest, along with a handful of others, that has become a mainstay of the city's film scene.

"Miami Film Festival continues to bring the best of world cinema to the citizens, cinephiles, and cineastes of Miami," he says. "It's an important point of pride for Miamians to have a glamorous, prestige festival event all their own."