Daybreaker Celebrates a Decade of Wellness and Sober Partying

If you've gone out in Miami in the past 15 or so years, you're aware of some negatives that go along with spending the night dancing with friends. Overcrowded clubs, dress codes, smelling like an ashtray even if you don't smoke, being a pata sucia (hey, it's happened to all of us at least once), and not getting home till the sun's up.
But what if there were another way?
If you like to dance, you've likely heard of Daybreaker. The concept is simple enough: break the day with dance, energy, intention, and joy — minus the hassles of Miami nightlife. But over the past decade, Daybreaker events have become so much more than a quick break from the monotony of daily life. More than 500,000 humans have participated across 33 cities and seven continents — and that's just the tip of the iceberg. Daybreaker sought to create a community, and they succeeded and created a movement.
For those who have yet to avail themselves, Daybreaker events are multigenerational; your age, background, and pronouns are never a factor, and the dance floor always beckons. Its always-alcohol-free events have been going strong since 2013, and it's even gone digital, with regular livestreams of a master class hosted by founder Radha Agrawal, author of Belong: Find Your People, Create Community, and Live a More Connected Life. Agrawal was recognized by MTV as "one of eight women who will change the world," and it's easy to see why. She's a social entrepreneur and a force to be reckoned with in the wellness space. She even toured with Oprah during the latter's sold-out arena tour.
DOSE by Daybreaker to practice joy, for instance), she's also on another mission: to celebrate Daybreaker's tenth anniversary with its Together Tour this fall.
The Together Tour stops in Miami on Sunday, November 12, transforming the Miami Beach Bandshell into a vibrant hub of community, music, dance, and connection. Among the unique-to-Miami appearances will be special guests Elliott Larue, Coach Jeremy, yogi Julianne Aerhee Byunm, and DJ Dude Skywalker, and there will be collaborations with AG1, Strong Coffee, Parch, and Perfect Bar.
Daybreaker is also launching new ventures with prominent figures who have become integral to its community over the years — luminaries like Randall Mays (Live Nation), Kimbal Musk (Tesla, Space X), Ping Fu (Cirque du Soleil, Burning Man), and Dr. Mark Hyman (UltraWellness Center founder and best-selling author).
"With all that's going on in the world right now, we need more joy, more community, more togetherness. Miami is one of our most vibrant Daybreaker communities — and to gather at the bandshell for our ten-year Together Tour means a lot more right now than ever," Agrawal says. "We hope to see our largest turnout yet to come out and dance for joy, dance for connection, and dance for peace."
Daybreaker MIA. 4:30 to 8 p.m. Sunday, November 12, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; daybreaker.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com.