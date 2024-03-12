Cinema Italy Returns With a Another Crop of Italian Films

With 20 years of programming under its belt, Cinema Italy returns to Miami at O Cinema for four days of cinema Italiano with ten film premieres. Even after two decades, artistic director Claudio Di Persia remains committed to the festival's objective to "bring together passionate people with the common goal of bringing [Italian] cinematographic culture to Miami and beyond."
If there is one thing uniting this diverse group of films, it is the pursuit of la bella vita (the beautiful life), one defined by friends, family, and one's desire to live life passionately and authentically.
Cinema Italy opens Friday, March 15, with the coming-of-age film My Soul Summer. The film is a touching tale of a 17-year-old girl finding her voice over one summer. While training for an audition for an esteemed conservatorium, under her mother's stern direction, Anita (played by newcomer Casadilego) strikes her own path, spending the summer with her bohemian grandmother and the unexpected tutelage of an over-the-hill former rock star. Aside from the pleasures of an Italian summer, My Soul Summer is a powerful lesson about following your passions.
The evening films begin with The Most Beautiful Century of My Life (Il più bel secolo della mia vita), an intergenerational road-trip dramedy rooted in an arcane Italian law that bars adopted children from learning the identities of their birth parents until their 100th birthday. Giovanni (Valerio Lundini), a 30-something adoptee, desperately wants to know his past, but to change the law, he needs the help of Gustavo (Sergio Castellitto), a 100-something adoptee, who doesn't want to look back. This odd couple finds commonalities when Giovanni drives Gustavo to discover his origins. The night ends with the nonlinear epic The Hummingbird (Il colibrì), a Toronto International Film Festival selection. It follows the life of a single man (Marco Carrera) and flutters between the past, present, and future. It is a plot that is nearly impossible to summarize in words but is felt as a profound portrait of a man and the women who shaped him.
The festival concludes with the heart-warming true story of Luca Trapanese and Alba, a single gay man and an infant with Down's syndrome. Born for You (Nata per te) begins with Luca (played by Pierluigi Gigante), a single gay man and natural caregiver who desperately wants a family, and Alba, a baby who has been rejected by 30 heterosexual couples for adoption. The film tells the tale of how these two souls found each other despite discrimination and legal obstacles to become a family.
A mission to increase the visibility and accessibility of Italian cinema motivates Cinema Italy and Di Persia, who says, "We have hundreds of stories to tell that go back millennia as well as those that look into the future with bright eyes." With this year's selection, Cinema Italy brings ten of those stories to Miami.
Cinema Italy. Friday, March 15, through Monday, March 18, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; cinemaitaly.com. Tickets cost $13 to $70.