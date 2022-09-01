Support Us

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

, and September 1, 2022 8:00AM

Miki Maniaco at O Cinema South Beach: See Friday
Photo courtesy of Carla Forte

Friday, September 2

Venezuelan-born, Miami-based filmmaker Carla Forte's film Miki Maniaco premieres on Friday at O Cinema South Beach. The film follows Miki (Carlos Antonio León), a washed-up actor living with his girlfriend in Florida. Critics have called the film a critique of the state's biggest overlord, the Walt Disney Company. The film goes back and forth between conservations between Miki and his girlfriend Mimi (Lola Amores) and a glossy "Where are they now?" segment about Miki. 7 p.m. Friday through Thursday, September 8, at O Cinema, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $11. Jose D. Duran

Renowned DJ/producer Zedd hosts his epic birthday celebration at Story on Friday. The EDM superstar is set to dominate the decks with his catchy house beats and melodic tunes. Zedd found mainstream success in 2012 after releasing his track "Clarity." Since then, he has collaborated with big-name pop artists, such as Selena Gomez, Hayley Williams, Alessia Cara, and Ariana Grande. He has received various acclamations for his works, including two Billboard Music Awards, a Grammy Award, and three iHeart Music Awards. 11 p.m. Friday, at Story, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $75 via tixr.com. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge
Miami Hurricanes vs. Bethune-Cookman Wildcats at Hard Rock Stadium: See Saturday
Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Saturday, September 3

The war in Ukraine has shone a global spotlight on the Eastern European nation, with people everywhere coming together to celebrate and support the populace. On Saturday, you can learn more about the former Soviet republic at HistoryMiami Museum when its artists-in-residence, the Ukrainian Dancers of Miami, perform folk dances and songs to celebrate the power of Ukrainian culture and music. A Q&A and social dance lesson follow the performance. 1 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday. at HistoryMiami Museum, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

It's time once again to don orange and green! College football is finally back, and Miami Hurricanes fans are ready to cheer the team on for the 2022-23 season. On Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium, the Canes go head to head with the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats and kickstart their journey to the College Football Playoff. It's the season opener, so expect fans to be extra loud with lots of energy. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; miamihurricanes.com. Tickets cost $25 to $300. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Saturday, R&B singer Giveon stops at Oasis Wynwood as part of his Give or Take Tour. Known for his smooth yet sensual vocals, the 27-year-old skyrocketed into fame shortly after the release of his 2020 EP, Take Time, which features the hit track "Heartbreak Anniversary." He is recognized for mixing smooth slow-tempo beats with lyrics that touch on love and heartbreak. Giveon has already been nominated for a Grammy Award and has a certified Platinum track. In 2021, he was featured with Daniel Caesar on Justin Bieber's "Peaches," which debuted at number one on the Billboard Hot 100. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $115 to $139 via axs.com. Sophia Medina

The early aughts birthed numerous cult classics, but Tommy Wiseau's The Room might be the most bizarre. If you're part of the cult film's fanbase or are curious as to why this movie has gained so much popularity, head to Coral Gables Art Cinema for an exclusive screening of the 2003 flick. The screening will include a Q&A with Greg Sestro, star of the film and author of The Disaster Artist, along with a live script reading of the original unedited draft of the so-bad-it's-good movie. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $14.75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
click to enlarge
Kid Cudi at FTX Arena: See Sunday
Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Sunday, September 4

Before the pandemic, Sweat Records was the place to catch an all-ages show in Miami. Founder Lolo Reskin was waiting for things to normalize somewhat before reintroducing the in-store performances. On Sunday, Sweat is back with the Koontz Kustom Guitars Showcase featuring live performances by Mr. E & PS3 and Lone Wolf. Mr. E is the brainchild of longtime Sweat employee Steve along with an ever-changing lineup, with Lone Wolf is Bruno Esposito's one-man-band project of Swamp-bred Americana. 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, at Sweat Records, 5505 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-693-9309; sweatrecordsmiami.com. Tickets cost $5 to $10 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Rapper Kid Cudi stops at FTX Arena to take fans "To the Moon" as part of his 2022 world tour. Don Toliver, Strick, Denzel Curry, and 070 Shake are kickstarting the epic night. Kid Cudi, also known as Scott Ramon Seguro Mescudi, is widely recognized as a major influencer on several contemporary hip-hop and alternative acts. Over his 19-year career, Cudi has sold more than 22 million records and won two Grammy Awards. His music portfolio includes hip-hop staples like "Day 'n' Nite," "Pursuit of Happiness," and "Make Her Say." 7 p.m. Sunday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $34.75 to $175 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina

Pandora Events, famed for hosting some of the biggest queer-women parties, including Orlando's Girls in Wonderland, is putting on an epic Labor Day Weekend Party at the Anderson on Sunday. The lineup includes DJs Citizen Jane, Zehno, Vida, and Aileen spinning in the Latin Room and an "everything goes" room that'll play all kinds of music to dance to. This party is special because it is staged by members of the LGBTQ community and is specifically designed for queer women. It's a safe and fun space to celebrate the end of summer. 10 p.m. Sunday, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Techno mastermind Richie Hawtin takes over Club Space's terrace on Sunday night. Anna, Ellen Allien, and Sister System are joining him on the lineup. Hawtin is one of the leading figures in the minimal-techno scene, a genre that runs on increased tempos, heavy basslines, and aesthetic repetition. Earlier this year, Hawtin dropped Consumed in Key, a reimagining of his alter-ego Plastikman's 1998 album Consumed, with an assist by fellow Canadian Chilly Gonzalez and executive produced by Tiga. 10 p.m. Sunday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $26.64 to $71.10 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
