The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, September 23

Saturday, September 24

Sunday, September 25

Tigre Sounds returns to Wynwood on Friday for the latest edition of theseries. This week's headliner is Afro-Cuban funk band Xperimento. The band members have been part of the local music scene since the early aughts and have jammed together off and on throughout the years. When you need a break of the band's fusion sound, gorge on the plentora of food vendors at Smogasburg Miami, including Yakitori Boyz 305, Cool & Creamy, and Arancinus.Reigning funk-pop princessis ready to bring all she’s got to FLA Live Arena on Friday for the kickoff of the Special Tour. The three-time Grammy winner secured her place in the mainstream pop pantheon with the release of her third album,, in 2019. Since skyrocketing to fame, she has delivered a long line of chart-topping singles, including “Good as Hell,” “Juice,” “Tempo,” and “Rumors.” In July, Lizzo released her fourth studio album,, led by the hit single “About Damn Time.”On Saturday and Sunday,rides into the Marriott Miami Airport for two days of comic books, video games, collectibles, cosplay, and more. Whether you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Japanese anime, the event promises to celebrate everything geek culture has to offer. The con will offer four showrooms as well as appearances from celebrities likeactress Susanna Malak and's Hector David Jr.In a perfect world, brunch would be served 24/7, 365 days a week. Alas, that's not the case. Luckily, on Saturday, for four hours,delivers the best of not quite breakfast and not quite lunch with our annualat Regatta Park. The event brings together some of South Florida's best restaurants for an unlimited feast of brunch classics paired with cocktails by Bloody Revolution, Ghost tequila, and Tito's vodka. This year's participating restaurants include Chick'N Jones, La Catrina, the Gramercy, Pizzella, and Rodilla.It’s time to pull out the black eyeliner and skinny jeans:is headed to South Florida. The Saturday stop is part of the band's first U.S. tour in nine years. At its peak in the mid-aughts, My Chemical Romance led the pack of emo and alternative bands. MCR made it major-label debut with 2004's, then cemented its status with 2006's. Midtown and the Homeless Gospel Choir serve as openers.English bandbrings its Dance Fever Tour to FTX Arena on Saturday. Led by frontwoman Florence Welch, the band released its fifth album,, in May, prompting Phoebe Reilly to declare the LP "a collection of haunting rock songs that are frothing for release" in the. In addition to the newer material, fans can expect to hear hits like "Dog Days Are Over,” “You’ve Got the Love,” and “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful.” Brooklyn singer-songwriter King Princess will open.On Saturday, the Cuban American Bar Association (CABA) hosts its 18th-annual, a night of wine and food pairings. Best of all, proceeds from the event benefit CABA's pro bono legal work, allowing its members to represent victims of domestic violence, at-risk veterans, and neglected youth. It all goes down at the Wynwood Marketplace, with food and beverages provided by Bulla, Azucar, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Pisco y Nazca, and more.Put away your dancing shoes and pick up a pair of skates because underground hot spot the Boombox is redefining the typical rave with its. Instead of taking up space on the dance floor, as the DJ plays some techno-electro beats, partygoers will take over the rink at Super Wheels Skating Center in Kendall. Australian DJ Jenson Interceptor will annihilate the night alongside electronic artists Ultrathem, Winter Wong, Exzakt, and Uprokk.On Sunday, enjoy an afternoon of culture and music with Florida Opera Prima. The nonprofit arts organization hostsat Coral Gables Museum, with performances featuring compositions in the Italian style with works from composers Handle, Bellini, Donizetti, Verdi, and Puccini. Slated to perform are opera veterans Hermán Díaz, Pedro de los Ríos, Kiley Hernández, Silvia Ludueña, Lucia Panizza, Carlos Silva, and Zayli Escalona.Sundays aren’t only meant for brunch and mimosas. Sometimes they're about half-off wine and a delicious dinner. Pretty Swell invites you to enjoy, with specials on wines by the bottle. Pair your choice with menu items like tacos, avocado toast, hummus, and shrimp and waffles.