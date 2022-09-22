The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, September 23Tigre Sounds returns to Wynwood on Friday for the latest edition of the Smorgasburg Summer Nights series. This week's headliner is Afro-Cuban funk band Xperimento. The band members have been part of the local music scene since the early aughts and have jammed together off and on throughout the years. When you need a break of the band's fusion sound, gorge on the plentora of food vendors at Smogasburg Miami, including Yakitori Boyz 305, Cool & Creamy, and Arancinus. 6 to 11:30 p.m. Thursday, at Smorgasburg Miami, 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Reigning funk-pop princess Lizzo is ready to bring all she’s got to FLA Live Arena on Friday for the kickoff of the Special Tour. The three-time Grammy winner secured her place in the mainstream pop pantheon with the release of her third album, Cuz I Love You, in 2019. Since skyrocketing to fame, she has delivered a long line of chart-topping singles, including “Good as Hell,” “Juice,” “Tempo,” and “Rumors.” In July, Lizzo released her fourth studio album, Special, led by the hit single “About Damn Time.” 8 p.m. Friday, at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets cost $34.75 to $124.75 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Saturday, September 24On Saturday and Sunday, Superfancon rides into the Marriott Miami Airport for two days of comic books, video games, collectibles, cosplay, and more. Whether you're a fan of the Marvel Cinematic Universe or Japanese anime, the event promises to celebrate everything geek culture has to offer. The con will offer four showrooms as well as appearances from celebrities like The Book of Boba Fett actress Susanna Malak and Power Rangers Samurai's Hector David Jr. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Marriott Miami Airport, 1201 NW LeJeune Rd., Miami; superfancon.com. Tickets cost $20 to $50 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
In a perfect world, brunch would be served 24/7, 365 days a week. Alas, that's not the case. Luckily, on Saturday, for four hours, New Times delivers the best of not quite breakfast and not quite lunch with our annual Out to Brunch at Regatta Park. The event brings together some of South Florida's best restaurants for an unlimited feast of brunch classics paired with cocktails by Bloody Revolution, Ghost tequila, and Tito's vodka. This year's participating restaurants include Chick'N Jones, La Catrina, the Gramercy, Pizzella, and Rodilla. 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday, Regatta Park, 3500 Pan American Dr., Miami; newtimesouttobrunch.com. Tickets cost $50 to $80. Jose D. Duran
It’s time to pull out the black eyeliner and skinny jeans: My Chemical Romance is headed to South Florida. The Saturday stop is part of the band's first U.S. tour in nine years. At its peak in the mid-aughts, My Chemical Romance led the pack of emo and alternative bands. MCR made it major-label debut with 2004's Three Cheers for Sweet Revenge, then cemented its status with 2006's The Black Parade. Midtown and the Homeless Gospel Choir serve as openers. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets cost $55.25 to $195.25 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Saturday, the Cuban American Bar Association (CABA) hosts its 18th-annual AIT Uncorked, a night of wine and food pairings. Best of all, proceeds from the event benefit CABA's pro bono legal work, allowing its members to represent victims of domestic violence, at-risk veterans, and neglected youth. It all goes down at the Wynwood Marketplace, with food and beverages provided by Bulla, Azucar, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Pisco y Nazca, and more. 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; cabaonlie.com. Tickets cost $65 to $150 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Put away your dancing shoes and pick up a pair of skates because underground hot spot the Boombox is redefining the typical rave with its Super Speed Roller Rave. Instead of taking up space on the dance floor, as the DJ plays some techno-electro beats, partygoers will take over the rink at Super Wheels Skating Center in Kendall. Australian DJ Jenson Interceptor will annihilate the night alongside electronic artists Ultrathem, Winter Wong, Exzakt, and Uprokk. 11 p.m. Saturday, at Super Wheels Skating Center, 12265 SW 112th St., Miami; 305-270-9386; superwheelsmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via shotgun.live. Sophia Medina
Sunday, September 25On Sunday, enjoy an afternoon of culture and music with Florida Opera Prima. The nonprofit arts organization hosts Celebrating Italian Opera at Coral Gables Museum, with performances featuring compositions in the Italian style with works from composers Handle, Bellini, Donizetti, Verdi, and Puccini. Slated to perform are opera veterans Hermán Díaz, Pedro de los Ríos, Kiley Hernández, Silvia Ludueña, Lucia Panizza, Carlos Silva, and Zayli Escalona. 4 p.m. Sunday, at Coral Gables Museum, 285 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; floridaoperaprima.org. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Sundays aren’t only meant for brunch and mimosas. Sometimes they're about half-off wine and a delicious dinner. Pretty Swell invites you to enjoy Half-Off Wine Sundays, with specials on wines by the bottle. Pair your choice with menu items like tacos, avocado toast, hummus, and shrimp and waffles. 6 p.m. Sunday, at Pretty Swell, 321 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 866-466-7534; lifehousehotels.com. Reserve your spot for free via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina