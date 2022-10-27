The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, October 28

Stevie Nicks at iThink Financial Amphitheatre: See Friday

Saturday, October 29

Blacula at Coral Gables Art Cinema: See Saturday

Demi Lovato at Hard Rock Live: See Sunday

Sunday, October 30

On Friday, talk a walk through one of the historic, where the remains of some of the city's most prominent trailblazers are interred. But this won't just be a spooky stroll. Hosted by HistoryMiami Museum, the walk will be led by Ingrid E. Argueta, the museum's coordinator of education programs and community engagement, and resident historian Paul S. George. You'll hear about notable residents like civil rights leader Reverend Theodore Gibson, city founder Julia Tuttle, and musician Bernard Mackey.Corpses will rise from the dead on Friday A.D. Barnes Park on Friday. Miami EcoAdventures hostsat the suburban park, where you can experience the spookiest walk of your life as you join detectives and disease-control experts along the way. The haunted experience features horrifying props, power tools, uneven flooring, and more. The whole family is invited to join, but the experience may well be a little too on-point for your youngest kids.Starting on Friday, Link Miami Rebels hosts Miami's biggest Halloween party,, to bring tricks and treats to all who dare to attend. The three-day event at Factory Town invites all witches, ghouls, and vampires to celebrate until sunrise with the sounds of house and techno. The lineup features a who's who of dance music, including Claptone, Fisher, Gorgon City, Jamie Jones, Loco Dice, and the Martinez Brothers. Beware: These music acts may cast a spell that'll never let you leave.South Florida's favorite alternative flea market returns on Friday and Saturday, but it's going gore.will transform Revolution Live into a haunted extravaganza. The event serves up burlesque, drag, live bands, DJs, and vendors across two days. Local bands including Jacuzzi Boys, Devalued, Foxgloves, and Real People will jam out on stage, along with performers like Sin Silva, Dasha Sweetwaters, and Opal Am Rah.Fleetwood Mac member and solo singer in her own rightheads to West Palm Beach on Friday. The Rock & Roll Hall of Famer is best known for hits like 'Landslide" and "Edge of Seventeen." She's also an icon thanks to her witchy fashion style — which is all the more appropriate during this time of year. The show at iThink Financial Amphitheatre marks the end of her 2022 tour, which also sees Vanessa Carlton as the opener.Come one, come all to Zoo Miami's epic trick-or-treating event,. Organizers invite all families and kids to dress up in their scariest costumes and grab sweet treats with the zoo's wildest animals. Attendees are in for fun activities, including making Halloween crafts, participating in a Halloween costume contest, and watching the animals receive their own goodies in honor of the spooky holiday.Get away from the Halloween festivities and enjoy Mexican delicacies at LoanDepot Park's. The ballpark hosts a series of taco stands serving delicious hearty dishes paired with wild cocktails, including a jalapeño-infused margarita and an espresso margarita. Enjoy live entertainment, including live pro wrestling, music, and beer games. And warm up those tastebuds, as there will be a hot chili pepper and a taco-eating contest.Dust off those roller skates andon down to the Design District for a night of skating and fun. Dress to impress with your best costume and join other skaters of all levels to celebrate Halloween and All Skates Eve. Prepare for a night of fun and excitement, as you may find yourself mingling with all manner of fellow partiers, including angels, devils, ghosts, and fairies.Some of the best horror films were released as 1970s B-movies. Experience one of the era's most popular Blaxploitation horror films on Saturday when Coral Gables Art Cinema hosts a screening of. Released in 1972 to mixed reviews, the film follows an 18th-century African prince who's turned into a vampire by Dracula. The movie stars William Marshall as the titular character.Whether you're a virgin ofor a diehard fan, it's the perfect not-so-scary Halloween event for weirdos. Audience participation is key at any screening, making it an enduring cult classic after premiering in 1975 to negative reviews. O Cinema will host a screening at the Miami Beach Bandshell on Sunday, with the Transylvanians that arrive early receiving a "Virgin Kit Prop Bag" (but feel free to bring your own as well). Local drag performer Yoko Oso serves as mistress of ceremonies.After a four-year hiatus, pop singer and songwriteris back on the road in support of her eighth studio album,. She'll stop at Hard Hard Rock at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino on Sunday with special guest Dead Sara. Since the release of her debut albumin 2008, the singer has sold more than 24 million records in the U.S. and received numerous accolades, including 14 Teen Choice Awards and five People's Choice Awards. You can expect Lovato to perform hits like "Sorry Not Sorry," "Heart Attack," and "Cool for the Summer."