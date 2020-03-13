The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

NOTE: Owing to the volatile situation surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak, New Times readers should not assume that any event that was “on” at the time of publication will not be canceled at a later time. We will do our utmost to update our stories to reflect cancellations, but please call ahead before setting out for any events.

Welp, here we are. Things have gotten pretty crazy, and as we all know by now, cancellations have abounded throughout the past week. But there are still things to do this weekend, dammit. You can paint with chocolate (and eat some too) at Exquisito Chocolates this Friday. Every second Saturday of the month — which happens to be this one — you can get free admission to Pérez Art Museum Miami. Also on the museum front, you can catch a special retro laser show at Frost Science this Saturday night. And to close out the weekend, you can channel some much-needed inner peace with Clicquot Yoga & Lunch at 1 Hotel South Beach.

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

Maestro Eduardo Marturet will lead the Miami Symphony Orchestra during its show in Palm Court Plaza this Friday. World Red Eye

Friday, March 13

It's time for another Friday the 13th. Things have quickly gotten weird, so if you're looking to combat that strangeness with tranquility, you might want to check out Palm Court Plaza. This Friday, the Miami Design District's Performance Series will present the Miami Symphony Orchestra. Led by Maestro Eduardo Marturet, the group will play tunes by Sinatra, Offenbach, Beethoven, Berlioz, and others. 6:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, in Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th St., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free.

EXPAND Paint with... chocolate at Exquisito Chocolates on Friday evening. Photo by Carina Mask & Christina Mendenhall

If you like to eat chocolate, you'll probably like to paint with it too. The folks at Exquisito Chocolates — a bean-to-bar artisanal chocolate shop — will host Painting With Chocolate this Friday at their HQ on Calle Ocho. If you're not a natural Picasso, don't worry — all guests will be given a presketched canvas to fill in. This is a BYOB affair, so prepare accordingly. 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 13, at Exquisito Chocolates, 2606 SW Eighth St., Miami; exquisitochocolates.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com.

Pérez Art Museum Miami Photo by Angel Valentin

Saturday, March 14

They say the best things in life are free, and Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) is always a stellar spot to get your art on. This Saturday (and the second Saturday of every month), you get free admission to the museum between 10 a.m. and 6 p.m. Current exhibitions you cany peruse include Meleko Mokgosi's colorful painting journey "Your Trip to Africa" and the multifaceted "The Other Side of Now: Foresight in Contemporary Caribbean Art." 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission is free.

Three things starting with a "b" should anchor your Saturday morning: Booze + Brunch + Beach Cleanup. The cleverly named event is StayFit305's latest happening at the Confidante. The event will begin with a beach cleanup at 11 a.m. After you've helped Mother Earth, you can enjoy a free beverage courtesy of Miami Cocktail Co. And if you're hungry, enjoy 15 percent off brunch at chef Richard Hales' onsite restaurant, Bird & Bone, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 10:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Confidante Miami Beach, 4041 Collins Ave., Miami; stayfit305.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

The Adrienne Arsht Center Photo by Justin Namon

Miami is brimming with musical flavors, including those from the Caribbean, South America, and many other places. These flavors will be on full display during a free performance by Miami Music Project's Children & Youth Orchestras at the Arsht Center this Saturday. For A Symphony of Sazón, the band will perform dances from Venezuela and Argentina, string pieces from Appalachia, and seemingly everything in between. 1:30 p.m. Saturday, March 14, at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; arshtcenter.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND A retro laser show hits Frost Science Saturday evening. Courtesy of Frost Science Museum

Let's think of some laser-related things and asses them by quality. Laser pointers (annoying); Major Lazer (jammin'); the Laser Evening at the Frost Museum of Science (awesome). For only $10, you can take in a wicked laser show under the planetarium's massive 67-foot dome. Slated for this Saturday are special tributes to the Beatles, EDM, Stranger Things, and even Dark Side of the Moon. Check the schedule because there will be a different show each hour till midnight. 7 p.m. to midnight Saturday, March 14, at the Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $10 for adults and $8 for children aged 3 to 11.

Sunday, March 15

Two things that will help during these fun times: yoga and champagne. For your Sunday Funday, head to 1 Hotel South Beach for Clicquot Yoga & Lunch. A yoga instructor will guide folks of all skill levels through a one-hour class beginning at noon. From there, the class will head to 1 Beach Club for a spread that includes a local snapper ceviche, Joyce Farms chicken paillard, and tropical fruit platter. As for booze and as a reward for completing your yoga sesh, you get a glass of Veuve Clicquot. Noon Sunday, March 15, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 1hotels.com. Tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com.