The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday

Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am made a splash during its Sundance Film Festival debut earlier this year. The flick chronicles the life of the Nobel Prize, Pulitzer Prize, and American Book Award-winning novelist, touching on race, history, and so much more. It was directed by renowned Miami native Timothy Greenfield-Sanders and lands at Tower Theater for a special showing Friday evening. 7 p.m. Friday at Tower Theater Miami, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; veezi.com. $11.75.

Don't let the Fourth of July holiday on Thursday distract from this fact: This Friday is the first Friday of the month, with all the parties that usually brings. Among your top options, ICA Miami is staying open until 10 p.m., with free admission and art installations from the likes of Sol LeWitt, Yona Friedman, and Buckminster Fuller. On the tunes front, enjoy a special set produced by Grammy Award-winning producer Emilio Estefan and Miami Symphony Orchestra's Eduardo Marturet. 6 p.m. Friday at the Institute of Contemporary Art — Miami, 61 NE 41st St., Miami; icamia.org. Free.

Get ready to feel old, Millennials: Independence Day, the alien-filled Will Smith movie, came out nearly 25 years ago. But hey, it's still a classic and should be celebrated by film lovers of all ages. To celebrate the days after the Fourth of July, Coral Gables Art Cinema is hosting two special showings of the flick. While we may not all see eye to eye on a decent presidential candidate, we can agree on cheering for humans to destroy mean aliens. 1:15 p.m. Friday and 11:30 p.m. Saturday at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; gablescinema.com. $11.75.

Saturday

Street racing is primarily an underground sport, and with good reason — it's near-universally illegal. But Street Racing Made Safe's Throttle at Wynwood goes down on Saturday and it's totally legal and full of fun stuff. In addition to fly rides galore, there will be live tunes, a two-step contest, a burnout contest, food trucks, and Fast and Furious flicks shown throughout. 5 p.m. Saturday at Mana Wynwood, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; streetracingmadesafe.org. $25 to $35.

Burgers and crinkle fries at Shake Shack Shake Shack

Brickellistas, take note: Shake Shack is coming to you! Shake Shack, the Danny Meyer-owned burger chain, opened at Mary Brickell Village earlier this week. This is the fifth location in Miami-Dade. Currently, there are Shake Shacks in Coral Gables, South Beach, the Falls, and Aventura Mall. The 2,890-square-foot burger palace features an outdoor patio and eco-friendly tabletops made by CounterEvolution using reclaimed bowling alley lanes. Chairs are created from sustainable materials, and lumber certified by the Forest Stewardship Council is used in the booths. 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 786- 292-5777; shakeshack.com. Sunday to Thursday 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; Friday and Saturday 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

EXPAND Yoko Matcha's pastelito. Yoko Matcha

Yoko Matcha, Miami's first specialty matcha café, has found a new home inside Dasher & Crank. Yoko's founder, Chié Dambara, is taking charge of the ice cream shop's café bar, serving a variety of matcha-based drinks and snacks. The Wynwood ice cream shop –– known for its whimsical lineup of more than 200 different ice cream flavors, including raspberry wasabi sorbet and mint with activated charcoal –– will churn out frozen creams while Dambara serves food and drink infused with traditional Japanese matcha. She'll offer Latin spinoffs as well, such as the matcha pastelito, filled with white chocolate, matcha, and cream cheese. 2211 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-213-1569; dasherandcrank.com.

Miami Is Burning. South Florida is hot, and we don't mean trendy. Like the rest of the world, our region is seeing the effects of climate change. Unlike most of the world, however, Miami is poised to be hit first and hardest by rising sea levels. That fact may not make you want to party, but Miami Is Burning is here to change your mind. The event at 1306 brings together DJs Pazmal and Sally Hunter to bring awareness to the issue. If you bring a reusable water bottle, you'll get free refills all night and earn $6 beers too. 10 p.m. Saturday, July 6 at 1306, 1306 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 1306miami.com. Admission is free via eventbrite.com.

Sunday

South American nations have been battling it out in the Copa América since mid-June. On Sunday, the last two teams standing will square off in the big finale. You could watch the game at home on the couch (boring) or you could join heaps of fans in Mary Brickell Village to cheer on your favorite team. Chile has taken home the title the last two years, but fell to Peru 3-0 this week. So who will be the champ this year? You'll have to watch to find out. 4 p.m. Sunday at Mary Brickell Village, 901 S. Miami Ave., Miami; eventbrite.com. Free.

EXPAND Stephen's Deli reopens Wednesday. Photo by Karli Evans

A year and a half after it closed for renovations, Stephen's Deli has reopened in the exact same location with the exact same vibe. The delicatessen does feature one major change: Henderson "Junior" Biggers, the chef who's worked at Stephen's for more than 60 years, has been given a place of honor at the front of the house. Guests can now marvel as he carves pastrami, turkey, and corned beef and piles it high onto fresh, chewy rye bread. 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com. Monday through Friday 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.