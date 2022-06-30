The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, July 1Few European, let alone Spanish, actors have been able to transcend borders like Javier Bardem and Penélope Cruz. The couple is as famous in Spain as it is in Hollywood. Tower Theater honor the pair's filmography with Javier & Penélope Week, a weeklong celebration of what it calls "one of the most charismatic couples in cinema." The series kicks off on Friday with a screening of Loving Pablo and Vicky Cristina Barcelona. Other films include Everybody Knows and Jamón, Jamón — all works that star the twosome. Friday through Thursday, July 7, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-237-2463; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $12.75. Jose D. Duran
You may not recognize David Koechner's name, but you've definitely seen his work. Perhaps you remember him as the cowboy-hat-wearing Champ Kind in Anchorman or from his stint as Todd Packer on The Office. He appeared on The Goldbergs and in the Twin Peaks reboot on Showtime. But beyond his TV and film work, the Second City alum is a stand-up comedian. Starting Friday, Koechner will bring his comedy chops to the Miami Improv for five shows spanning three nights. And for fans of The Office, Koechner will host an afternoon trivia show on Saturday, in character as Todd Packer. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 8 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Improv, 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral; 305-441-8200; miamiimprov.com. Tickets cost $25. Jose D. Duran
Producer Hoj takes over Do Not Sit on the Furniture on Friday, sharing his deep-house sound with partygoers. During his 20-year career, Hoj has been booked by some of the world's top nightclubs to showcase his own unique style of music, typically known as "Hoj house." His recent works include his collaborative EP with French producer Newman (I Love), The Runaway, and tracks like "Flow" and "Aquarian Song." In 2017, he cofounded the record label Tale and Tone with British producer Lee Burridge, releasing not only his work but that of other artists as well. 10 p.m. Friday, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; donotsitonthefurniture.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50 via ra.co. Sophia Medina
Saturday, July 2The Indie Craft Bazaar returns to Revolution Live for another artsy day of crafts, DIYs, and handmade keepsakes. Guests are welcome to browse works by more than 75 artists and vendors. To celebrate the weekend spirit, visitors will be plied with discounted mimosas, the better to shop for handmade goodies. Local food vendors will also be on hand, selling baked goods and sweets. Noon Saturday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-785-7475; indiecraftbazaar.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
If you're the kind of beer lover who enjoys a rare brew, head to Tripping Animals Brewing Co. on Saturday for Free the Whales. The annual beer fest celebrates rare brews (AKA "whales") with over 70 breweries in attendance, including 7th Sun Brewing, J Wakefield Brewing, Obercreek Brewing, and Other Half Brewing. There will be food to pair with those rare suds, from vendors like Ted's Burgers, Lazy Oyster, Off Site, and Meat & Bone. Noon Saturday, at Tripping Animals Brewing Co., 2685 NW 105th Ave., Miami; 305-646-1339; trippinganimals.com. Tickets cost $50 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Beach cleanups don't have to be dull. In fact, sometimes they involve potential mermaid sightings and a tropical party. On Saturday, in honor of World Oceans Day, Debris Free Oceans hosts an Island Cleanup and Mermaid Snorkel Party. After arriving at Pelican Harbor Marina, volunteers will be taken to nearby Morningside Island for a one-hour beach cleanup. Afterward, participants can swim, snorkel, and party with the mermaids of Afro Mermaids, a group that pushes for Black representation, swim safety, and environmentalism. 4:30 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Pelican Harbor Marina, 1275 NE 79th St., Miami; debrisfreeoceans.org. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Ever since returning to the Magic City from Chicago, Mystic Bill has been a boon to Miami's nightlife scene thanks to his expertise behind the decks. See so for yourself when Gramps hosts an Independence Day edition of its LGBTQ-friendly party the Tea. Mystic Bill will spin on the main patio along with fellow resident DJs Cecilia Cruz and Jesse Velazquez. 5 to 11 p.m. Saturday, July 2, Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, July 3Music and natural wine make for a perfect pairing. Every Sunday, Tropico Virgo takes over Margot Natural Wine Bar in downtown Miami for a chill music experience to close out the weekend. The brainchild of local nightlife fixtures Patrick Walsh and Terence Tabeau, the party is the perfect balance of Sunday fun without the risk of being unable to make it work on Monday morning. This week's track selectors include MoZi of the Roar 95.3 FM, FIU's college radio station, and Mutant Pete (AKA Patrick Walsh). 7 to 11 p.m. Sunday, at Margot Natural Wine Bar, 21 SE Second Ave. #700, Miami; margotnaturalwinebar.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Classic rock outfit the Steve Miller Band takes the stage at Hard Rock Live on Sunday. Founded in 1966, the band has been led by its namesake, Steve Miller, throughout its run. In 1973, the band scored its biggest hit, "The Joker," which topped the Billboard Hot 100. Miller also composed instant classics like "Fly Like an Eagle," "Rock'n Me," and "Abracadabra." During the pandemic, the guitarist used his downtime to dig up an unreleased full-length concert recording from 1977. Recorded at the Cap Center in Landover, Maryland, Steve Miller Band Live! Breaking Ground: August 3, 1977 is a time capsule of the band at its prime. 7 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $60 to $160 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Loco Dice kicks off the Independence Day festivities at Club Space with a set that'll go into the early hours of the Fourth of July. The renowned electronic music producer will be joined by resident DJ Ms. Mada. Dice is best known for his contribution to the house and tech-house genres. His recent works include tracks such as "Out of Reach," "Detox," and "Positive Vibin'." Dice's sets are known for the way they puzzle and experiment with the listener's moods, as he explores different tempos, melodies, and beats. 11 p.m. Sunday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $37.48 to $48.50 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina