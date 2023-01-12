The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, January 13It's time to celebrate Miami Beach's most recognizable architectural style! At the 46th-annual Art Deco Weekend, you can dive immerse yourself in the city's design and style history through dancing, classic cars, vibrant architecture, and art. The event kicks off on Friday with an artisan market on Ocean Drive, a screening of the film La Antena at O Cinema, and the exhibition "Radio Waves: Miami Beach and the Golden Age of Radio" at the Art Deco Museum. The soiree kicks off at 8 p.m. at Ocean Drive and 12th Street with music by the Cab Calloway Orchestra. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, at various locations; artdecoweekend.org. Ticket prices vary. Sophia Medina
Thanks to heat and humidity, orchids thrive in South Florida. The state is home to at least 106 native species. Unfortunately, 58 of those species are listed as endangered. Starting Friday, orchid fans will flock to the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center for this weekend's Tamiami International Orchid Festival. The three-day event bill's itself as the city's largest and most diverse orchid show, with a bounty of vendors set to attend. There will also be a raffle and a bench-judged show by the American Orchid Society with $5,000 worth of cash prizes at stake. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; tamiamiorchidfestival.com. Tickets cost $12 to $60. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
It's time to get together and free your inner hyper-fan. Celebrate your favorite anime, games, and more at OtakuFest, a convention where you can cosplay as your favorite characters and participate in fun activities. This year's talent roster includes anime and industry guests such as Demon Slayer's Zach Aguilar, Avatar: The Last Airbender's Greg Baldwin and Grey Delisle, and Sonic the Hedgehog's Roger Craig Smith. There will also be appearances by cosplay and J-fashion guests Danielle Denicola, Feycrafts, Nate Nook, Morgan Le Foy, and Zippertan. 1 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; otakufest.com. Tickets cost $20 to $55. Sophia Medina
On Friday, join local reggaeton act Emphoria as she celebrates the release of her debut EP, Kira Kira, at the Joint of Miami. "Kira kira" means glitter in Japanese, so the singer invites everyone to shine in their own way — probably with the help of a lot of glitter — and get ready for the neo perreo sounds. In addition to a live performance by Emphoria, you'll be treated to DJ sets from Bozito, Saturnsarii, Lengua, and Marte. 10 p.m. Friday, the Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-5634; thejointofmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, January 14Prepare to jump until you drop when the Big Bounce America stops at Ives Estates Park Saturday and Sunday (with additional dates on January 20-22 and 27-29). The touring inflatable event includes four attractions: a 16,000-square-foot bounce house, a newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena, a 900-foot-long obstacle course, and a space-themed area called airSPACE. Don't like the idea of sharing a bounce house with snot-nosed kids? There's an adults-only (16 and up) session available. Saturday and Sunday (and Friday through Sunday, January 20-22 and January 27-29), at Ives Estates Park, 20901 NE 16th Ave., Miami; thebigbounceamerica.com. Tickets cost $22 to $41. Jose D. Duran
The title Carmina Burana might not ring a bell, but you've definitely heard it. Composed by Carl Orff in 1935 and 1936, the cantata is based on the 24 poems of the medieval collection of the same name. The first movement, "O Fortuna," is perhaps the most widely recognized piece from Carmina Burana, going from a lauded classical work to mainstream consciousness thanks to its repeated use in movies, TV, and advertisements. On Saturday, the New World Symphony, led by conductor Patrick Quigley, takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts alongside Seraphic Fire to perform Orff's epic meditation on fate and fortune. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center of Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $215. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Saturday and Sunday, Hard Rock Live hosts the Miami Comedy Festival, featuring some of the best comedic talents in the industry, focusing on Black comedians. This year's lineup includes Sommore, Lavell Crawford, DC Fly Young, Bruce Bruce, Karlous Miller, and Special K. The all-star roster promises to bring plenty of laughs. 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $69 to $360 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Sunday, January 15Go one deeper with mimosas and bloody marys at the Deep House Brunch at 1-800-Lucky. Event organizers are bringing the brunch, which originated in downtown Los Angeles, to the Magic City in anticipation of the upcoming Groove Cruise sailing out of PortMiami. Scotty Boy will provide the tunes with Leon Morley on sax and Chris Hammett on the congas. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Admission is free with RSVP. Sophia Medina
Local indie rockers Palomino Blond take the stage at Gramps on Sunday alongside Haute Tension and Bloom Dream. Palomino Blond is on tour in support of its debut album ontheinside, which came out at the end of 2021. Sunday's show serves as a homecoming and is the tour's final date. 8 p.m. Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $12 to $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden