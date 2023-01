The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, January 13

click to enlarge The Big Bounce America at Ives Estates Park: See Saturday The Big Bounce America photo

Saturday, January 14

click to enlarge Gabriel & Dresden at Lost Nightclub: See Saturday Photo courtesy of the artist

Sunday, January 15

It's time to celebrate Miami Beach's most recognizable architectural style! At the 46th-annual, you can dive immerse yourself in the city's design and style history through dancing, classic cars, vibrant architecture, and art. The event kicks off on Friday with an artisan market on Ocean Drive, a screening of the filmat O Cinema, and the exhibition "Radio Waves: Miami Beach and the Golden Age of Radio" at the Art Deco Museum. The soiree kicks off at 8 p.m. at Ocean Drive and 12th Street with music by the Cab Calloway Orchestra.Thanks to heat and humidity, orchids thrive in South Florida. The state is home to at least 106 native species. Unfortunately, 58 of those species are listed as endangered. Starting Friday, orchid fans will flock to the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center for this weekend's. The three-day event bill's itself as the city's largest and most diverse orchid show, with a bounty of vendors set to attend. There will also be a raffle and a bench-judged show by the American Orchid Society with $5,000 worth of cash prizes at stake.It's time to get together and free your inner hyper-fan. Celebrate your favorite anime, games, and more at, a convention where you can cosplay as your favorite characters and participate in fun activities. This year's talent roster includes anime and industry guests such as's Zach Aguilar,'s Greg Baldwin and Grey Delisle, and's Roger Craig Smith. There will also be appearances by cosplay and J-fashion guests Danielle Denicola, Feycrafts, Nate Nook, Morgan Le Foy, and Zippertan.On Friday, join local reggaeton actas she celebrates the release of her debut EP,, at the Joint of Miami. "Kira kira" means glitter in Japanese, so the singer invites everyone to shine in their own way — probably with the help of a lot of glitter — and get ready for the neo perreo sounds. In addition to a live performance by Emphoria, you'll be treated to DJ sets from Bozito, Saturnsarii, Lengua, and Marte.Prepare to jump until you drop when thestops at Ives Estates Park Saturday and Sunday (with additional dates on January 20-22 and 27-29). The touring inflatable event includes four attractions: a 16,000-square-foot bounce house, a newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena, a 900-foot-long obstacle course, and a space-themed area called airSPACE. Don't like the idea of sharing a bounce house with snot-nosed kids? There's an adults-only (16 and up) session available.The titlemight not ring a bell, but you've definitely heard it. Composed by Carl Orff in 1935 and 1936, the cantata is based on the 24 poems of the medieval collection of the same name. The first movement, "O Fortuna," is perhaps the most widely recognized piece from, going from a lauded classical work to mainstream consciousness thanks to its repeated use in movies, TV, and advertisements. On Saturday, the New World Symphony, led by conductor Patrick Quigley, takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts alongside Seraphic Fire to perform Orff's epic meditation on fate and fortune.On Saturday and Sunday, Hard Rock Live hosts the, featuring some of the best comedic talents in the industry, focusing on Black comedians. This year's lineup includes Sommore, Lavell Crawford, DC Fly Young, Bruce Bruce, Karlous Miller, and Special K. The all-star roster promises to bring plenty of laughs.Trance music legendstake over Lost Nightclub for a night of euphoric dancing. The duo will spin from the moment you step foot in the venue until last call. Josh Gabriel and Dave Dresden came together in San Francisco in 2001 and went on to win the International Dance Music Awards for "Best American DJ." In 2008, the duo took a hiatus, only to reunite in 2011.Go one deeper with mimosas and bloody marys at theat 1-800-Lucky. Event organizers are bringing the brunch, which originated in downtown Los Angeles, to the Magic City in anticipation of the upcoming Groove Cruise sailing out of PortMiami. Scotty Boy will provide the tunes with Leon Morley on sax and Chris Hammett on the congas.Local indie rockerstake the stage at Gramps on Sunday alongside Haute Tension and Bloom Dream. Palomino Blond is on tour in support of its debut album, which came out at the end of 2021. Sunday's show serves as a homecoming and is the tour's final date.