Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Things To Do

The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

, and January 12, 2023 8:00AM

OtakuFest at Miami Airport Convention Center: See Friday
OtakuFest at Miami Airport Convention Center: See Friday Photo by Skyp3r Photography

Friday, January 13

It's time to celebrate Miami Beach's most recognizable architectural style! At the 46th-annual Art Deco Weekend, you can dive immerse yourself in the city's design and style history through dancing, classic cars, vibrant architecture, and art. The event kicks off on Friday with an artisan market on Ocean Drive, a screening of the film La Antena at O Cinema, and the exhibition "Radio Waves: Miami Beach and the Golden Age of Radio" at the Art Deco Museum. The soiree kicks off at 8 p.m. at Ocean Drive and 12th Street with music by the Cab Calloway Orchestra. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, at various locations; artdecoweekend.org. Ticket prices vary. Sophia Medina

Thanks to heat and humidity, orchids thrive in South Florida. The state is home to at least 106 native species. Unfortunately, 58 of those species are listed as endangered. Starting Friday, orchid fans will flock to the Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center for this weekend's Tamiami International Orchid Festival. The three-day event bill's itself as the city's largest and most diverse orchid show, with a bounty of vendors set to attend. There will also be a raffle and a bench-judged show by the American Orchid Society with $5,000 worth of cash prizes at stake. 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at Miami-Dade County Fair Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; tamiamiorchidfestival.com. Tickets cost $12 to $60. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

It's time to get together and free your inner hyper-fan. Celebrate your favorite anime, games, and more at OtakuFest, a convention where you can cosplay as your favorite characters and participate in fun activities. This year's talent roster includes anime and industry guests such as Demon Slayer's Zach Aguilar, Avatar: The Last Airbender's Greg Baldwin and Grey Delisle, and Sonic the Hedgehog's Roger Craig Smith. There will also be appearances by cosplay and J-fashion guests Danielle Denicola, Feycrafts, Nate Nook, Morgan Le Foy, and Zippertan. 1 p.m. to midnight Friday, 10 a.m. to midnight Saturday, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; otakufest.com. Tickets cost $20 to $55. Sophia Medina

On Friday, join local reggaeton act Emphoria as she celebrates the release of her debut EP, Kira Kira, at the Joint of Miami. "Kira kira" means glitter in Japanese, so the singer invites everyone to shine in their own way — probably with the help of a lot of glitter — and get ready for the neo perreo sounds. In addition to a live performance by Emphoria, you'll be treated to DJ sets from Bozito, Saturnsarii, Lengua, and Marte. 10 p.m. Friday, the Joint of Miami, 2010 NW Miami Ct., Miami; 786-860-5634; thejointofmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran
click to enlarge
The Big Bounce America at Ives Estates Park: See Saturday
The Big Bounce America photo

Saturday, January 14

Prepare to jump until you drop when the Big Bounce America stops at Ives Estates Park Saturday and Sunday (with additional dates on January 20-22 and 27-29). The touring inflatable event includes four attractions: a 16,000-square-foot bounce house, a newly added Sport Slam featuring a customized sports arena, a 900-foot-long obstacle course, and a space-themed area called airSPACE. Don't like the idea of sharing a bounce house with snot-nosed kids? There's an adults-only (16 and up) session available. Saturday and Sunday (and Friday through Sunday, January 20-22 and January 27-29), at Ives Estates Park, 20901 NE 16th Ave., Miami; thebigbounceamerica.com. Tickets cost $22 to $41. Jose D. Duran

The title Carmina Burana might not ring a bell, but you've definitely heard it. Composed by Carl Orff in 1935 and 1936, the cantata is based on the 24 poems of the medieval collection of the same name. The first movement, "O Fortuna," is perhaps the most widely recognized piece from Carmina Burana, going from a lauded classical work to mainstream consciousness thanks to its repeated use in movies, TV, and advertisements. On Saturday, the New World Symphony, led by conductor Patrick Quigley, takes the stage at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts alongside Seraphic Fire to perform Orff's epic meditation on fate and fortune. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center of Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $215. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Saturday and Sunday, Hard Rock Live hosts the Miami Comedy Festival, featuring some of the best comedic talents in the industry, focusing on Black comedians. This year's lineup includes Sommore, Lavell Crawford, DC Fly Young, Bruce Bruce, Karlous Miller, and Special K. The all-star roster promises to bring plenty of laughs. 8 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $69 to $360 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
click to enlarge
Gabriel & Dresden at Lost Nightclub: See Saturday
Photo courtesy of the artist
Trance music legends Gabriel & Dresden take over Lost Nightclub for a night of euphoric dancing. The duo will spin from the moment you step foot in the venue until last call. Josh Gabriel and Dave Dresden came together in San Francisco in 2001 and went on to win the International Dance Music Awards for "Best American DJ." In 2008, the duo took a hiatus, only to reunite in 2011. 10 p.m. Saturday, at Lost Nightclub, 30 NE 14 St; Miami; apexpresents.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Sunday, January 15

Go one deeper with mimosas and bloody marys at the Deep House Brunch at 1-800-Lucky. Event organizers are bringing the brunch, which originated in downtown Los Angeles, to the Magic City in anticipation of the upcoming Groove Cruise sailing out of PortMiami. Scotty Boy will provide the tunes with Leon Morley on sax and Chris Hammett on the congas. Noon to 4 p.m. Sunday, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1800lucky.com. Admission is free with RSVP. Sophia Medina

Local indie rockers Palomino Blond take the stage at Gramps on Sunday alongside Haute Tension and Bloom Dream. Palomino Blond is on tour in support of its debut album ontheinside, which came out at the end of 2021. Sunday's show serves as a homecoming and is the tour's final date. 8 p.m. Sunday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; gramps.com. Tickets cost $12 to $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Ashley-Anna Aboreden is a Miami native and has been writing for as long as she can remember. She is an English graduate from FIU and is currently receiving her MFA in creative writing at the New School. She has an everlasting love for shih tzus (especially hers), chocolate chip cookies, and vintage books.
Contact: Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Jose D. Duran is the associate editor of Miami New Times. He's the strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's cultural scene since 2006. He has a BS in journalism and will live in Miami as long as climate change permits.
Contact: Jose D. Duran

Trending Arts & Culture

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
A Call to Arms

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation