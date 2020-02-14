The Seven Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

If you procrastinated for too long and didn't plan anything for Valentine's Day weekend, here is your lifeline! On Friday (V Day itself) and all weekend long, you can take your bae to the Miami Yacht Show and drool over some of the finest crafts on planet Earth. Friday evening, Diddy will make all the lovebirds (and single people, too) swoon with a visit to LIV. On Saturday, if you want to get in trouble with your honey by staring at incredibly good looking people, Model Volleyball takes over South Beach. And on Sunday, assuming you pulled out all the stops to impress your significant other, there'll be more than enough vroom and oomph to go around; and there's also the Miami Consours sports car showcase!

Here are the best things to do in Miami this weekend:

EXPAND The Miami Yacht Show has docked at 1 Herald Plaza through Monday. David Siqueiros

Friday, February 14

Need a new yacht? The Miami Yacht Show has docked at an all-new location — 1 Herald Plaza — and is here through Monday, loaded with some of the most dazzling new and used crafts in the world. Even if you can't afford one of the mammoth beasts on display, this glimpse into the lives of the rich and famous is bound to sear itself onto your mind. There will be more than 400 yachts and superyachts originating from 32 countries; just don't get the wrong idea and think you can drive off with one. Friday, February 14, through Monday, February 17, at 1 Herald Plaza (on Biscayne Bay from Sea Isle Marina to the MacArthur Causeway), Miami; miamiyachtshow.com. One-day adult tickets cost $30 with various discounts and packages available.

Whether you're a couple of lovebirds or flying solo this Valentine's Day, you can get down at Bougie's in South Miami. The jammin' local tavern will host its annual '80s Valentine's Dance, loaded with tunes, freebies, and other fun. On the musical front, Suo Duo and Stereotomy will be in attendance to perform. And at 10 p.m., DJ Proof will take to the ones and twos to start spinning your favorite '80s cuts. Ladies who dress in '80s-inspired attire will get two free drinks between 9 and 11 p.m. 6 p.m. Friday, February 14, at Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern, 7221 SW 58th St., South Miami; bougiesbar.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND Diddy will take a break from producing musical magic and make a visit to LIV on Friday. Jonathan Mannion

Is there a more ostentatious display of Valentine's Day affection than taking your boo to see rap mogul Diddy at LIV? The Bad Boy Records proprietor will be appearing alongside Deux Twins and E-Feezy at LIV Nightclub on Friday. Of course, you know Sean Puffy Combs Daddy for his hits like "I'll Be Missing You" and "Shake Ya Tailfeather." But what you may not know is that his reach has stretched wider than you can possibly imagine; he's collaborated with everyone from Kanye West and Rick Ross to, fun fact, Britney Spears. And that's just his musical work; don't even get us started on his scene-stealing appearance in Get Him to the Greek. If you're trying to hit LIV but rap royalty isn't quite your thing, Ultra Music Festival fixture Tiësto is playing the megaclub on Saturday. 11 p.m., Friday, February 14, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $40 and up via tixr.com.

Model Volleyball: See Saturday. Photo courtesy of Model Volleyball

Saturday, February 15

If you've ever strolled along Ocean Drive and seen folks playing volleyball on the sand, you've probably noticed they're pretty good-looking. This Saturday, those good looks will reach a whole other level during the 11th-annual Model Volleyball spectacle, which is taking over the oceanfront at Eighth Street. Catch models from some of the top agencies in town pitted against each other as 15,000 fans cheer them on to victory. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, February 15, at Eighth Street on the oceanfront, Miami Beach; modelvolleyball.com. General admission is free; VIP options cost $250 to $2,500 via eventbrite.com.

In the event you're you're trying to keep things cute and cuddly this weekend, there is a Puppy Love Dog Meetup and Brunch at the Wharf Miami on Saturday. Bring Fido, Pebbles, Rover, and other cheekily named fuzzballs for some complimentary dog treats and play-time with fellow four-legged friends. If you don't have a pup just yet, there will be a dog adoption event on-site from 1 to 4 p.m. For human guests, there will be $25 bottles of Cotes de Provence Rosé from noon to 4 p.m. as well. Naturally, all of the Wharf's usual culinary offerings will be available as well. Noon on Saturday, February 15, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW N. River Drive, Miami; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free.

Miami Concours: See Sunday. Photo courtesy of Miami Design District

Sunday, February 16

If you hear some excessing vrooming Sunday in the Design District, it's totally the Miami Concours. What is a "concours," you ask? It's a car show, and this one is loaded with supercars, vintage rides, sports cars, and exotics. The rides — spanning many makes, models, and vibrant colors — will be scattered throughout at three-block span, so enjoy the stroll and all the revving that goes with it. 11 a.m. Sunday, February 16, in the Design District, NE 39th to 41st Street, Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free.

The Gay8 Festival returns for its fifth year with festivities galore beginning this Friday. One of the biggest attractions is the can't-miss bash taking place on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Calle Ocho. Free activities at this year's Gay8 include the Ball & Chain Salsa Experience and classes; performances by the likes of Albita, Lucy Grau, and Tiffany Fantasia; a film showcase; and the high-energy Macho Dance Party. 11 a.m. Sunday, February 16, in Little Havana, SW Eighth Street between SW 14th and SW 17th Avenues, Miami. General admission is free; VIP tickets cost $75 via gay8festival.com.