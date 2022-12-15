The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, December 16

click to enlarge Flaming Classics at Hôtel Gaythering: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Anus Films

Saturday, December 17

click to enlarge Charlie Puth at Y100's Jingle Ball: See Sunday Photo by Kenneth Cappello

Sunday, December 18

There's no shortage of productions ofhappening this month throughout South Florida. But only one company can give you a classic rendition ofdone professionally. Miami City Ballet kicks off the holiday classic on Friday, with shows taking place through Christmas Eve. (The production moves to the Kravis Center in West Palm Beach December 28-30.) What sets MCB's interpretation apart is its sheer scale: More than 100 dancers, lavish costumes, and incredible set design help bring it all to life.DJ/producergets behind the decks at Lost Nightclub on Friday night. Born Dragan Roganović, the 44-year-old began his music career at age 13 in Melbourne, Australia, and received numerous accolades along the way. He has been nominated for two Grammy Awards for his remix to Kaskade's "Sorry" and his collaborative remix with Axwell of Temper Trap's "Sweet Disposition." He's been continuously ranked in's Top 100 DJ poll since his initiation in 2007. One of his best-known tracks is the 2013 single "City Of Dreams," which flooded the airwaves upon release.Do you prefer your December holidays a little on the pagan side? On Friday, Little Haiti nightclub Domicile hosts, a night devoted to techno, dark wave, post-punk, and new wave. The dress code is all black as partygoers honor the god Saturn. The ancient holiday saw Romans eschew social norms, with gambling permitted and masters servicing their slaves. Historians have hypothesized that Christians selected December 25 to celebrate Christmas as a way to appropriate the festivities, which included gift-giving. Either way, it will be a bacchanal once you enter the venue.Hear the sleigh bells ringing? That's becauseis set to take over downtown Fort Lauderdale on Saturday. Gather up the elves and reindeer and sleigh-ride over to Las Olas Boulevard. You're invited to dress in your most festive attire, including ugly sweaters and Santa costumes. Plus, there will be a variety of drink specials for attendees to quench their thirst. The holiday cheer starts at YOLO before moving on to American Social, Big City Tavern, Salt 7, and Rooftop @1WLO.On Saturday,returns to Hôtel Gaythering to screen the 1972 featureand the short film. Both were directed by the legendary gay pornographic film director Fred Halsted, andwas lauded upon its release by luminaries like William Burroughs and Fernando Arrabal. The films' cultural importance was cemented when the Museum of Modern Art acquired them for its permanent collection; they're the only gay pornographic films that have been honored in that fashion.Cuban-American DJ/producertakes a turn welcoming the sunrise while holding court at Club Space on Saturday alongside Chloé Caillet, Danyelino, Omri., and Thunderpony. Plex is widely recognized for his impeccable yet diverse production style, influenced by house and techno elements. He has spun at many of Ibiza's top nightclubs, including the now-closed Space and Amnesia. His popular tracks include "Solitary Daze," "Insomnia 2021," "All Night," and his remix of Chromatics' "Shadow."Hold on to those reindeer reins — it's about to get witchy this Christmas. You're invited to step out of the holiday traditions and experienceat Soul II Soul. Enchant the season with daring treats that may put you under a candy cane spell. Everyone, whether naughty or nice, will be gifted with a manifestation candle, as well as some magical goodies to get into the witchy spirit. Soul II Soul will have its boutique open for guests to shop for any last-minute gifts. Plus, there will be sweet treats and mischievous drinks for everyone to enjoy.On Sunday, the a cappella voices of Seraphic Fire will get audiences in the Christmas spirit as they sing holiday favorites. For itsshow, the vocal ensemble will perform heartwarming carols like "Jesus Christ the Apple Tree" and "Silent Night." Associate conductor James K. Bass will lead the 90-minute performance in a serene, candlelit setting.Founded in 2010, thehas been on a mission to foster musicianship and brotherhood among its members. In little over a decade, it's become one of the ten largest LGBTQ choruses in the U.S., with more than 150 singers among its ranks. On Sunday, this cultural gem takes the stage at Hard Rock Live to perform a medley of holiday tunes with Tony Award-nominee Shoshana Bean as the special guest.South Florida's hit radio station is bringing everyone a present — no surprise, it's music. Thetakes over the FLA Live Arena on Sunday to deliver some of this year's biggest pop acts. Headlining this year are singer-songwriter and TikTok celebrity Charlie Puth and Brazilian singer Anitta, who released her albumto critical acclaim in April. Also on the lineup are Backstreet Boys, Tate McRae, Black Eyed Peas, Big Time Rush, Ava Max, Lauren Spencer-Smith, and Jax.