One of the hottest tickets in town (and on the planet, really) can finally start to be scanned this week. After months of anticipation, Madonna's Madame X Tour lands at the Fillmore Miami Beach for its seven-show stint on Saturday, December 14. Just before Madonna mania takes over Miami, Buskerfest will be presenting local musicians at the Metromover's Inner Loop stations on Friday, December 13. For those who've tired of the Chick-fil-A vs. Popeye's debate, there'll be a $1,000 Chicken Sandwich Battle taking place on Saturday. And, if you make a yummy chicken sandwich of your own, you can enter it in the competition to be judged by the masses. To close things out this weekend, more than 100,000 pairs of sneakers will be on sale at the Sneaker Games Interactive Culture Convention at Hard Rock Stadium. Go get yourself some new kicks - you deserve 'em.

Here are the eight best things to do in Miami this weekend:

EXPAND Buskerfest Photo by Julisa Fusté

Friday, December 13

Buskerfest has become a can't-miss Miami cultural institution. Each year, a variety of performers, ranging from musicians to dancers, converge on the Metromover's Inner Loop to serenade crowds and passersby. Among this year's eclectic group of artists are Lady of Harp, the fire-master Rock n' Roll Jones, and the Jacob George Band. After rocking the Inner Loop, the party will move to Bayfront Park for a massive finale. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday at Metromover Inner Loop stations and Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Admission is free.

Okay, so Maná doesn't have a big U.S. tour planned for 2020 just yet. But, an awesome Tribute to Maná is landing in Wynwood on Friday evening in the magical form of Tony G and Membrana. If you haven't caught them live just yet (they've been touring around South Florida this week), now is your chance. It may be your last opportunity to this year to sing your favorite Spanish rock tunes - "Labios Compartidos," "Rayando El Sol" and more. 11 p.m. Friday at Barter Wynwood, 255 NW 27th Terr., Miami. Admission is free and premium tickets (including a premium standing area and cocktail) cost $20 via eventbrite.com.

Saturday, December 14

Iron out your Santa costume and start hydrating now: It's time for another wild and boozy SantaCon. Among the many SantaCons taking place around the country, the big one in Miami is set to happen in downtown. Bayfront SantaCon encourages you to wear red, maybe grab a beard, and absolutely don that Santa hat. A number of vendors — spanning Corona to Maker's Mark — will sell libations. Pro tip: Arrive before 5 p.m. for a free drink. Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday in Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; eventbrite.com. Admission is free.

EXPAND For soccer fans, the Clevelander will host Premier League Mornings Live, with live game feeds, activations and more all weekend long. Clevelander

Miami is slowly but surely evolving into a soccer hot spot. The city sees premier matches periodically at Hard Rock Stadium (such as Colombia versus Brazil, and FC Barcelona appearances) and Inter Miami will soon kick off its inaugural season. This weekend, at the Clevelander South Beach, a unique soccer experience arrives in the form of Premier League Mornings Live. Created by the folks at NBC Sports, this fan fest will boast live feeds of Premier League games, exclusive merchandise, mascot visits, airbrush tattooing, and other cool activations. 6 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Clevelander South Beach, 1020 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; 305-532-4006; clevelander.com. RSVP via nbcsports.com/PremierLeagueMorningsLive.

Winner, winner chicken dinner? On Saturday, there's a $1,000 Chicken Sandwich Battle going down in the 305 and, odds are that Chick-fil-A or Popeye's won't be crowned the winner. Sponsored by Hungry Black Man, an always-enjoyable local food blog, anyone can enter (chefs, restaurants or you, the Average Joe!) and take home some prize money. 3 p.m. Saturday at a Space Called Tribe Co-Work and Urban Innovation Lab, 937 NW Third Ave., Miami; General admission is free; competitor and vendor fee is $50 via eventbrite.com.

Madonna Photo courtesy of Universal Music Group

Madonna will kick off the first gig of her residency at the Fillmore Miami Beach on Saturday evening. After that, the icon will perform six more gigs at the venue through Sunday, December 22, as part of the Madame X Tour. In addition to tunes from the tour's namesake (her 2019 No. 1 album), count on hearing all the classics she's released over the decades, including "Vogue," "Like a Prayer" and "Frozen." 10:30 p.m. on Saturday, Sunday and select dates through December 22 at The Fillmore Miami Beach at Jackie Gleason Theater, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $197 and up.

Sunday, December 15



The Dolphins aren't playing on Sunday, so things are already off to a winning start at Hard Rock Stadium! Instead, the Sneaker Games Interactive Culture Convention is setting up shop for day-long affair for enthusiasts of fly kicks. The convention will host more than 200 vendors (displaying more than 100,000 pairs of sneakers) and there will be a "Gaming District" too, with competitions and tournaments. Each paid entry comes with a free ticket to the Dolphins versus Bengals battle on December 22. Noon to 6 p.m. Sunday at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $35 to $179 via eventbrite.com.

It's time for a Festivus for the rest of us. If you have no idea what Festivus is, you've never seen Seinfeld or you've somehow slept through the previous three decades of pop-cultural conversations. The Sunday, the Abbey Brewing Company will host a holiday Abbey Festivus Party, loaded with food and drink specials. In addition to delicious beer, there will be an airing of grievances, feats of strength, and anything and everything you love about this totally made-up holiday. 1 p.m. to midnight Sunday at the Abbey Brewing Company, 1115 16th St., Miami Beach; 305-538-8110; abbeybrewinginc.com. Admission is free.