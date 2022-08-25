Support Us

The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Introduction to Tantra at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach: See Friday Photo courtesy of the Standard Spa, Miami Beach

Friday, August 26

Put your beer knowledge to the test at Beat Culture's Blind Beer Tasting Series, a challenge tailor-made for brew enthusiasts. Guests are invited to sample five blind-guided beverages, paired with a palate-cleanser snack, as they tour the hole-in-the-wall brewery. A beer connoisseur will lead attendees through the rich flavors found in each sip of Beat Culture's one-of-a-kind craft beers. 7 p.m Friday, at Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen, 7250 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5642; beatculture.com. Tickets cost $18. Sophia Medina

Step into the relieving realm of Tantra, an ancient practice focusing on releasing tension through presence. The Standard Spa Miami Beach hosts an Introduction to Tantra workshop by practitioner Michelle Alva. The seminar will focus on how guests can learn to enjoy each moment fully and how they can flourish and heal through their creative and sexual energy. Attendees will undertake a series of exercises combining breathwork, movement, sound, and aphrodisiac oils. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Standard Spa, Miami Beach, 40 Island Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-1717; standardhotels.com. Tickets cost $75. Sophia Medina

Tigre Sounds has partnered with Smorgasburg Miami to host a monthly summer-night concert. On Friday, Key West rock 'n' rollers the Swayzees bring their vintage sound to the open-air market in Wynwood. Guests can enjoy food from over 40 vendors, including Raclette Street, Pop't by Lily, and D' Pura Cepa. Los Felix and Grassfed Culture will serve drinks, so come hungry for food and music. 8 to 11 p.m. Friday, Smorgasburg Miami, 2600 NW Second Ave., Miami; smorgasburgmiami.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

Belfast-born, London-based producer Max Cooper isn't your average DJ/producer. The 42-year-old earned his Ph.D. in computational biology in 2008 and briefly worked as a geneticist. In 2010, he decided to focus on music production but didn't abandon science entirely. His music often mixes scientific references through its visuals. His latest album, Unspoken Words, which was accompanied by 13 short films commissioned and directed by Cooper, explores his own inner thoughts. On Friday, he's set to deliver his latest audio-visual spectacle at the Ground. 11 p.m. Friday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $26.46 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
Daddy Yankee at FTX Arena: See Saturday
Photo by Issac Reyes

Saturday, August 27

On Saturday, Zoo Miami hosts the inaugural 5K Gallop, a celebratory race in honor of Jamaica's 60th year of independence. In support of the Jamaican community, the event will function as a fundraiser support schools in Jamaica that were significantly affected by the pandemic. Guests are invited to participate by walking or running the 5K course. There will also be an array of cultural activations, including music, entertainment, food, and dance. 7:30 a.m. Saturday, at Zoo Miami, 12400 SW 152nd St., Miami; 5kgallop.org. Tickets cost $15 to $30. Sophia Medina

Pack up those kayaks and bring your snorkeling gear. It's time to have some fun in the sun while helping the environment at Debris Free Oceans' Kayak Cleanup on Virginia Key. Volunteers will have the chance to paddle around the mangroves and snorkel in the blue waters as they gather up trash and other waste. To ensure everyone participates in the fun, kayaks and swimming gear will be provided for those participating in the event. 9 a.m. Saturday, at Virginia Key Outdoor Center, 3801 Arthur Lamb Junior Rd., Miami; debrisfreeoceans.org. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina

Puerto Rican singer Daddy Yankee brings his La Última Vuelta World Tour to FTX Arena on Saturday and Tuesday. Acclaimed as the "king of reggaeton," the renowned artist is known for originating the reggaeton genre, combining hip-hop and Hispanic-Caribbean and Jamaican reggae sounds. He is most widely recognized for his 2004 release "Gasolina," a track that has become a worldwide party anthem. In 2017, he released his other signature track, "Despacito," a music collaboration with Latin-pop singer Luis Fonsi, which became the first Spanish-language song to hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100. 8 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $61 to $191 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Randy Rainbow at Broward Center for the Performing Arts: See Sunday
Photo courtesy of Broward Center for the Performing Arts
Is there any city more goth than Miami? Hear us out! While dressing in head-to-toe black can be challenging for warm-weather goths (AKA tropi-goths), the Magic City is awash in sin and misery. Need proof? On Saturday, head to Domicile for a night of dark dancing during Malicia. DJs Dino and Shirl LeGion will spin all your favorite goth, industrial, IDM, and postpunk classics. (Think: the Cure, Depeche Mode, Bauhaus, and Siouxsie Sioux.) 11 a.m. Saturday, at Domicile, 6391 NW Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $10 via shotgun.live. Jose D. Duran

Sunday, August 28

Spanish Marie's Craft Market returns for a day of craft beer selections, handcrafted goods, and homemade treats. The monthly event gives visitors a taste of some of the brewery's best beers. At the same time, local vendors set up shop at the event with an abundance of wares, including vintage apparel, dog treats, baked goods, and vegan products. Noon Sunday, at Spanish Marie Brewery, 14251 SW 120th St., Miami; 305-456-5490; spanishmariebrewery.com. Admission is free. Sophia Medina
Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado at the Ground: See Sunday
Photo by Guido Alder
On Sunday, Argentinian rock band Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado stops at the Ground. Presented by Sweat Records, the evening also includes performances by Brazil's Oruã, Las Nubes, and DJ Richie Hell. For the uninitiated, Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado is arguably one of the biggest indie-rock bands to come out of South America. Founded in 2003, the members cite bands like Pixies, Sonic Youth, and the Velvet Underground as influences. The band released its fourth album, La Otra Dimensión, in 2019. "The creative magma from the recording sessions of the band's acclaimed La Síntesis O'Konor still flows for Él Mató a un Policía Motorizado," writes Mondo Sonoro's Manuel Novo in his review of the album. Expect that same creativity to explode on the stage. 7 p.m. Sunday, August 28, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $20.40 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran

Comedian and singer Randy Rainbow stops at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Sunday as part of the Pink Glasses Tour. The three-time Emmy nominee is known to take hot topics and skewer politicos while bringing his viral song parodies to life onstage. Audiences can also expect to hear personal stories, a Q&A, and new original songs Rainbow wrote with Marc Shaiman and Alan Menken. 8 p.m. Sunday, at Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $37 to $67 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
