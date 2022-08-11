The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, August 12

Saturday, August 13

Sunday, August 14

Having already toured once this year, reggaeton superstaris hitting the road again for a massive stadium run he’s dubbed World’s Hottest Tour. That's quite a claim, but if anyone's up for the task, it's the Puerto Rican artist. In May, he dropped his fourth album,, which served to showcase how versatile an artist Bad Bunny truly is. The album was met with critical acclaim and debuted atop the200. On Friday and Saturday, you'll find out if the tour's name isn't just Bad Bunny stroking his ego.Local bandstake the stage at the Auld Dubliner Irish Pub in downtown Miami for a Friday-night rager. Things will get loud as these folks deliver the sludgiest metal this side of the Everglades. As Crud so eloquently put it on its Instagram teaser for the event, "For $10 you can windmill with a fellow rawker while getting pummeled by these rippers at the Dubliner." Couldn't have said it any better.This Saturday’s yoga session is not just any yoga — it’s! Join Esencia Wellness Spa as it partners with Animal Lovers Rescue (ALR) for a serotonin overload from local rescue puppiesa yoga sesh. ALR is dedicated to providing rescue for dogs from euthanasia, abandonment, and emergency situations. The adorably cute yoga class is open to the public (non-hotel guests are encouraged to bring their own mat and towel).Expand your taste buds and submerge yourself in Black culture at this year’s. Guests are welcomed to bite into savory meals cooked up by more than 30 Black restaurateurs waiting to make their mark on the Miami community. Foodies will take part in a communal celebration made up of live music, chef and mixology demonstrations, a Black vendor marketplace, live podcast interviews, and more. Guests are invited to dig their teeth into quality meals while supporting some of Miami’s Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.Presented by Miami Events & Festival,lands at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove with a refreshing lineup of brews. Guest can imbibe craft beers served by local breweries, including Veza Sur, the Tank, Islamorada Brewery, and Bay 13. On top of delicious local beers and cocktails, there will be seminars, live music, and food vendors.Grab a hula skirt and shake those hips, because the tiki torches are sure to be lit at Rosa Sky’s. Brickell’s newest rooftop bar will host an eventful night filled with unlimited tropical fruity cocktails created with Santa Teresa 1796 rum. Guests will receive floral leis to wear and complimentary tiki mugs to commemorate the occasion.Theis dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and practicing dance as a form of kinship. The participants take classes in African diaspora dance and restorative healing practices and attend discussions and the like, leading up to Saturday's performance at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. The performance, choreographed by Melisssa Cobblah-Gutierrez, Shanna Woods, Stephan St. Louis, and Olujimi Dance Theatre, explores movement as a sacred practice of liberation and kinship.On Saturday,hosts New York City FC at DRV PNK Stadium. The home team currently stands at number nine in the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference, outside of playoff contention. (Florida's other soccer club, the eighth-ranked Orlando City, is also in danger of not making it.) New York City, last year's MLS Cup champions, is currently ranked second, meaning Inter Miami needs to be on its A-game on Saturday if it's going to move up in the standings. Luckily, the team has until early October to improve.The Broward Center for the Performing Arts welcomesfor a performance showcasing his talents and original work. The young musician rose to stardom as a season ten finalist on. He is recognized for creating reinterpretations of classic tracks from artists such as the Beatles and Louis Armstrong. A multi-instrumentalist, he has received recognition from pop-soul artist John Legend and praise fromfor his "earnest, uplifting presence."Trained belly dancers and artists Valerick Molinary and Alexandra Molina have put together, a show dedicated to women’s empowerment. Each performer uses Oriental dance (AKA belly dancing) to heal and overcome and to elicit joy. You now have a chance to experience the art form in a vulnerable way through the work of these artists.