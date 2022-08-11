The Ten Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend

Friday, August 12Having already toured once this year, reggaeton superstar Bad Bunny is hitting the road again for a massive stadium run he’s dubbed World’s Hottest Tour. That's quite a claim, but if anyone's up for the task, it's the Puerto Rican artist. In May, he dropped his fourth album, Un Verano Sin Ti, which served to showcase how versatile an artist Bad Bunny truly is. The album was met with critical acclaim and debuted atop the Billboard 200. On Friday and Saturday, you'll find out if the tour's name isn't just Bad Bunny stroking his ego. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $53 to $994 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Local bands Crud, Holly Hunt, Wrong, and Devalued take the stage at the Auld Dubliner Irish Pub in downtown Miami for a Friday-night rager. Things will get loud as these folks deliver the sludgiest metal this side of the Everglades. As Crud so eloquently put it on its Instagram teaser for the event, "For $10 you can windmill with a fellow rawker while getting pummeled by these rippers at the Dubliner." Couldn't have said it any better. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Auld Dubliner Irish Pub, 91 NW First St., Miami; 786-353-2339; theaulddublinermiami.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, August 13This Saturday’s yoga session is not just any yoga — it’s Puppy Yoga! Join Esencia Wellness Spa as it partners with Animal Lovers Rescue (ALR) for a serotonin overload from local rescue puppies and a yoga sesh. ALR is dedicated to providing rescue for dogs from euthanasia, abandonment, and emergency situations. The adorably cute yoga class is open to the public (non-hotel guests are encouraged to bring their own mat and towel). 10:30 a.m. Saturday, at Esencia Wellness Spa at Eden Roc Miami Beach, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5540; edenrochotelmiami.com/spa. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Expand your taste buds and submerge yourself in Black culture at this year’s Black Pepper Food & Wine Festival. Guests are welcomed to bite into savory meals cooked up by more than 30 Black restaurateurs waiting to make their mark on the Miami community. Foodies will take part in a communal celebration made up of live music, chef and mixology demonstrations, a Black vendor marketplace, live podcast interviews, and more. Guests are invited to dig their teeth into quality meals while supporting some of Miami’s Black-owned restaurants and food trucks. 3 to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Florida International University Biscayne Bay Campus, 3000 NE 151st St., North Miami; 305-348-2000; blackpepperfoodfest.com. Admission is free; VIP tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Presented by Miami Events & Festival, Coconut Grove Summer Beer Fest lands at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove with a refreshing lineup of brews. Guest can imbibe craft beers served by local breweries, including Veza Sur, the Tank, Islamorada Brewery, and Bay 13. On top of delicious local beers and cocktails, there will be seminars, live music, and food vendors. 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday, at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove, 2985 S. Bayshore Dr., Coconut Grove; miamieventsandfestivals.com. Tickets cost $29 to $149 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The T.W.E.R.K. (Transnational Artistic Dance Works and Practices that Evoke Revolutionary Kinship) Summer Dance Intensive is dedicated to preserving, celebrating, and practicing dance as a form of kinship. The participants take classes in African diaspora dance and restorative healing practices and attend discussions and the like, leading up to Saturday's performance at the South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center. The performance, choreographed by Melisssa Cobblah-Gutierrez, Shanna Woods, Stephan St. Louis, and Olujimi Dance Theatre, explores movement as a sacred practice of liberation and kinship. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at South Miami-Dade Cultural Arts Center, 10950 SW 211st St., Cutler Bay; 786-573-5300; smdcac.org. Tickets cost $10. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
The Broward Center for the Performing Arts welcomes Thunderstorm Artis for a performance showcasing his talents and original work. The young musician rose to stardom as a season ten finalist on The Voice. He is recognized for creating reinterpretations of classic tracks from artists such as the Beatles and Louis Armstrong. A multi-instrumentalist, he has received recognition from pop-soul artist John Legend and praise from Billboard for his "earnest, uplifting presence." 8:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina