The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, September 30

Escala Sonora, Mishu Music's new event series showcasing Latin artists, presents the celebrated songstress iLe on Thursday. Best known for her danceable and seductive Afro-Caribbean rhythms and boleros, iLe has carved out her own distinctive place in the music world, setting herself apart with her ability to be a messenger of the classic Latin sound. The singer will perform at the North Beach Bandshell as part of her No Es Importante Tour. Opening the show: Colombian-by-way-of-New-York dream-pop duo Salt Cathedral. 7 p.m. Thursday, at the North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-672-5202; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $25 to $50. Olivia McAuley

Amateur singers are invited to take over Villain Theater in Little Haiti on Thursday during its new karaoke night, Al D'oke. Hosted by Al D'Amico, the event invites patrons to grab some liquid courage from the bar (if necessary), sign up for their favorite tune and sing their hearts out. 10 p.m. Thursday at 5865 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-2241; villaintheater.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Vogue México curates the third edition of its four-day fashion event, Espacio Vogue, at the Palm Court Plaza in the Miami Design District. From Thursday through Sunday, the space will be transformed into the ultimate shopping experience, featuring a lineup of talented Mexican and Latin American clothing, accessory, and jewelry designers, whom guests can meet in person and buy from. 11 a.m. Thursday through Sunday, at the Palm Court Plaza, 140 NE 39th St., Third Floor, Miami; miamidesigndistrict.net. Admission is free with RSVP via vogue.mx. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Above & Beyond at Oasis Wynwood: See Friday Photo by Luke Deakin

Friday, October 1







Trance and house trio Above & Beyond take the stage at Oasis Wynwood on Friday and Saturday alongside Fatum, Mat Zo, and Pretty Pink. The London-based group, currently on tour as part of its Anjunafamily Reunion Tour, has been at the forefront of electronic music for 20 years and racks up more than two million monthly listeners on Spotify. Above & Beyond recently released Flow State: Healing With Nature, the third in a series of ambient music albums. The latest is 49 minutes of meditative calmness, perfecting for disconnection from the daily chaos. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $75 to $85 via tixr.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Detroit-raised, L.A.-based singer and producer JMSN swings by the Ground on Friday night as he continues the first leg of his North American tour in support of his sixth studio album, Heals Me. Known for his blend of R&B grooves, electro-pop accents, and impressive vocals, the artist broke a long hiatus with the anticipated full-length, self-released on his label, White Room Records. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $24.12 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Univision's Uforia and Mix 98.3 are putting on tremendo perreo with Uforia Mix Live on Friday at FTX Arena. The lineup features Wisin y Yandel, Nicky Jam, Jay Wheeler, Cazzu, Anitta, and Chesca Cornetto, alongside a special performance by J Balvin. Balvin's latest album, Jose, debuted at number one on Billboard's Latin Albums chart and topped the charts in 17 other countries. With so much Latin music star power under one roof, one has to wonder if the arena will be able to contain it all. Guess you'll have to attend to find out. 8 p.m. Friday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $49 to $350 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge Guns N' Roses at Hard Rock Live: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Hard Rock Live







Saturday, October 2

If you get a buzz off of the best thrift finds, then you might want to head to Gramps on Saturday for its Miami Vintage Market. An assortment of South Florida's favorite vintage sellers, including Nice Rack Vintage, Botanical Day Dreamer, Mall Street, Sick Shit, and Fort Lauderdale Vintage, will be there to help you upgrade your fall wardrobe. DJ Hiltronix will be spinning from 4 to 8 p.m., adding to your shopping high. 2 p.m. Saturday, at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St, Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Hard rock legends Guns N' Roses come to Hard Rock Live on Saturday and Sunday as part of their We're F'n Back! Tour. The performance includes the touring debut of Mammoth WVH featuring Wolfgang Van Halen, son of guitarist Eddie Van Halen. Since reuniting in 2016, Guns N' Roses sold over five million tickets worldwide during its Not In This Lifetime Tour, leaving fans hungry for more. Expect to be satiated when Axl Rose, Slash, Duff McKagan, and Dizzy Reed hit the stage. 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; myhrl.com. Tickets cost $100 to $430 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Spectacle Entertainment promises a sensual experience on Saturday with its 7 Sins Cabaret at Le Rouge in Wynwood. Whatever your vice — pride, greed, wrath, envy, lust, gluttony, or sloth (our personal favorite) — come prepared for an interactive cabaret experience that might send you straight to the confessional on Sunday morning. The night is choreographed by dancer Rene Rodriguez, so this won't be an amateur production. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Le Rouge, 318 NW 23rd St., Miami; 786-872-2774; lerougemiami.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge "Saber: Escape From Los Angeles" at Museum of Graffiti: See Sunday Photo by Zane Mayer

Sunday, October 3

The Museum of Graffiti's latest exhibition, "Saber: Escape From Los Angeles," features the work of Los Angeles-based graffiti artist and activist Saber. The artist gained recognition at 21 when he created the world's largest graffiti piece on the bank of the Los Angeles River —so large it could be seen by satellites in space. The exhibit contains pieces that reflect Saber's year of self-isolation and quarantine, reflecting on his home life as one of LA's most notorious graffiti writers. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday through mid-November, at Museum of Graffiti, 299 NW 25th Street, Miami; 786-580-4678; museumofgraffiti.com. Tickets cost $16. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Trans activist, fashionista, and legendary DJ Honey Dijon headlines Club Space on Sunday, sharing the decks with adopted local and house heavyweight Mystic Bill. Honey Dijon, who was recently tapped for the U.K.'s Homobloc Festival alongside acts such as Hot Chip and Derrick Carter, has also launched a collaborative line with Etsy sellers to showcase queer artists and artists of color. 10 p.m. Sunday, at Club Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-357-6456; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $15 to $50 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Monday, October 4

If you're looking to recharge and start the week with some good vibes, join Good Karma Yoga at Bayfront Park on Monday. The outdoor class, led by Papa Guru, incorporates nature, music, and movement to create an ideal environment for relaxation and resetting. Don't forget to bring your own mat. 6 p.m. Monday, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; facebook.com/goodkarmayoga. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

On Monday, the Miami Heat face off against the Atlanta Hawks at FTX Arena for the team's first preseason home game. The Hawks, kicking the season off at number nine on ESPN's NBA Power Rankings, are set to be formidable opponents for the Heat, who enter the 2021-22 campaign with high expectations swirling once again. 7:30 p.m. Monday, at FTX Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-777-1000; 786-777-1000; ftxarena.com. Tickets cost $10 to $355 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Hattie Mae Williams' "Currents" at MOCA: See Wednesday Photo courtesy of Hattie Mae Williams

Tuesday, October 5

If your salsa- and bachata-dancing skills need improvement, head to the Anderson for Fusion Tuesdays. With DJ Mona behind the decks, you'll learn various Caribbean dances like salsa, bachata, kizomba, and zouk. There's a happy-hour special from 7 to 8 p.m. in case imbibing makes you a better dancer. The class starts at 10 p.m. but the dancing starts an hour earlier. 9 p.m. Tuesday, September 28, at the Anderson, 709 NE 79th St., Miami; 786-401-6330; theandersonmiami.com. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran

Wednesday, October 6

Immerse yourself in all forms of art on Wednesday with choreographer and artist Hattie Mae Williams. The artist sees art as political and endeavors to address issues through movement and multimedia experiences. Williams' takes over the Museum of Contemporary Art in North Miami with her latest interactive and immersive experience, "Currents." Noon to 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission is free with RSVP via liveartsmiami.org. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Join Beat Culture Brewery and Yo Miami for Who's On First? — an open mic night taking place on the first Wednesday of the month. Host DannyMiami Reyes will introduce short sets by ten up-and-coming comedians while you enjoy beer and $2 tacos all night long. Show up an hour early and get your name added to the list. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Beat Culture Brewery & Kitchen, 7259 NW 11th St., Miami; 786-431-5642; beatculture.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden