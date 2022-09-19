The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, September 19

Tuesday, September 20

click to enlarge The Blues Opera: See Wednesday Photo by Scott McIntyre

Wednesday, September 21

click to enlarge Ledania's "Private Spaces" at Museum of Graffiti: Sede Thursday Photo courtesy of the Museum of Graffiti

Thursday, September 22

click to enlarge Green Day at Hard Rock Live: See Thursday Photo by Pamela Littky

Friday, September 23

click to enlarge Lizzo at FLA Live Arena: See Friday Photo by AB+DM

Saturday, September 24

click to enlarge Out to Brunch at Regatta Park: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Miami New Times

Sunday, September 25

Pan-Asian eaterycelebrates its sixth anniversary through the month of September. Diners can enjoy a special anniversary tasting menu for $66. It includes six classic dishes: crisp Brussels sprouts, char siu pork ribs, tuna tartare, salmon pizza, crunchy tuna roll, and a carafe of premium sake. Additionally, the restaurant is participating in Miami Spice, with a $45 dinner offered Sunday through Thursday (including a vegan option).The City of Miami Beach hosts its latestat Maurice Gibb Memorial Park on Tuesday. Guests are welcome to take their pets out for fun and play while enjoying a cold cocktail at the Sunset Harbour park. Organized to promote cleanliness in Biscayne Bay, the pet-friendly happy hour calls on guests to pledge to pick up after their pets in order to receive a drink.On Tuesday,delivers his brand of alt-rock when the Supply Chain Issues Tour lands at the James L. Knight Center. The former White Stripes member kicked the tour back in April in his hometown of Detroit. In July, he dropped his fifth solo album,, via his imprint, Third Man Records. By and large, White has been performing his solo material on tour, but he has managed to sneak some songs from his White Stripes and Raconteurs work onto the setlist. Opening the show: Miami-based singer-songwriter Cat Power.Hip-hop heads, rejoice!are on tour and headed to South Florida on Tuesday. (Method Man isn't joining the Clan owing to scheduling conflicts with a film he's shooting.) The collective behind songs like "C.R.E.A.M." and "Get Down" has dubbed this jaunt the NY State of Mind Tour and is bringing that mindset to the iThink Financial Amphitheater in West Palm Beach. Adding to the '90s rap nostalgia is opener Busta Rhymes.Ashley-Anna AboredenJuggerknot Theater Company premiered, Eric Garcia's one-man show, back in April. The production, an immersive autobiographical show centered on Garcia's own life, was a runaway success. Critics praised the intimate settings and personal details — "The stories tear through your heart like a hot knife," wrote' Carolina del Busto. Now the show is back for an extended run. Take note: Each performance is limited to 12 attendees and takes place at an undisclosed location in Little Havana.On Thursday, the Museum of Graffiti debuts its latest exhibition,which highlights the work of Colombian graffiti artist Ledania (real name Diana Ordóñez). The artist is one of the most recognizable muralists in the Latin-American street art scene, celebrating color and natural through her fantastical works. "I create places that are pure happiness by changing a structure in the city, intervening in it, adding my perspective and changing how people who walk by there every day react to the space," Ledania says of her work.Local drag queens London Adore and TP Lords hostat Time Out Market every Thursday — but this won’t be like any bingo you've played before. The girls are bound to make it the funniest and most entertaining game yet. Plus, happy hour is extended for every bingo player! If you’re not a bingo player, feel free to explore the many food options, including Chick'n Jones, Little Liberty, and the Rouge Panda.Rock bandreturns to South Florida on Thursday to take the stage at Hard Rock Live. Last year, the trio brought its Hella Mega Tour with Fall Out Boy and Weezer to Hard Rock Stadium, but expect this show to be a more intimate affair. Green Day's last album, 2020's, drew mixed reviews from critics but still managed to debut at number four on the200. Of course, the band is best known of albums like, the record that brought them mainstream success, and the opusTigre Sounds returns to Wynwood on Friday for the latest edition of theseries. This week's headliner is Afro-Cuban funk band Xperimento. The band members have been part of the local music scene since the early aughts and have jammed together off and on throughout the years. When you need a break of the band's fusion sound, gorge on the plentora of food vendors at Smogasburg Miami, including Yakitori Boyz 305, Cool & Creamy, and Arancinus.Reigning funk-pop princessis ready to bring all she’s got to FLA Live Arena on Friday for the kickoff of the Special Tour. The three-time Grammy winner secured her place in the mainstream pop pantheon with the release of her third album,, in 2019. Since skyrocketing to fame, she has delivered a long line of chart-topping singles, including “Good as Hell,” “Juice,” “Tempo,” and “Rumors.” In July, Lizzo released her fourth studio album,, led by the hit single “About Damn Time.”In a perfect world, brunch would be served 24/7, 365 days a week. Alas, that's not the case. Luckily, on Saturday, for four hours,delivers the best of not quite breakfast and not quite lunch with our annualat Regatta Park. The event brings together some of South Florida's best restaurants for an unlimited feast of brunch classics paired with cocktails by Bloody Revolution, Ghost Tequila, and Tito's vodka. This year's participating restaurants include Chick'n Jones, La Catrina, the Gramercy, Pizzella, and Rodilla.It’s time to pull out the black eyeliner and skinny jeans:is headed to South Florida. The Saturday stop is part of the band's first U.S. tour in nine years. At its peak in the mid-aughts, My Chemical Romance led the pack of emo and alternative bands. MCR made it major-label debut with 2004's, then cemented its status with 2006's. Midtown and the Homeless Gospel Choir serve as openers.English bandbrings its Dance Fever Tour to FTX Arena on Saturday. Led by frontwoman Florence Welch, the band released its fifth album,, in May, prompting Phoebe Reilly to declare the LP "a collection of haunting rock songs that are frothing for release" in the. In addition to the newer material, fans can expect to hear hits like "Dog Days Are Over,” “You’ve Got the Love,” and “How Big, How Blue, How Beautiful.” Brooklyn singer-songwriter King Princess will open.On Saturday, the Cuban American Bar Association (CABA) hosts its 18th-annual, a night of wine and food pairings. Best of all, proceeds from the event benefit CABA's pro bono legal work, allowing its members to represent victims of domestic violence, at-risk veterans, and neglected youth. It all goes down at the Wynwood Marketplace, with food and beverages provided by Bulla, Azucar, Ruth’s Chris Steak House, Pisco y Nazca, and more.Put away your dancing shoes and pick up a pair of skates because underground hot spot the Boombox is redefining the typical rave with its. Instead of taking up space on the dance floor, as the DJ plays some techno-electro beats, partygoers will take over the rink at Super Wheels Skating Center in Kendall. Australian DJ Jenson Interceptor will annihilate the night alongside electronic artists Ultrathem, Winter Wong, Exzakt, and Uprokk.On Sunday, enjoy an afternoon of culture and music with Florida Opera Prima. The nonprofit arts organization hostsat Coral Gables Museum, with performances featuring compositions in the Italian style with works from composers Handle, Bellini, Donizetti, Verdi, and Puccini. Slated to perform are opera veterans Hermán Díaz, Pedro de los Ríos, Kiley Hernández, Silvia Ludueña, Lucia Panizza, Carlos Silva, and Zayli Escalona.Sundays aren’t only meant for brunch and mimosas. Sometimes they're about half-off wine and a delicious dinner. Pretty Swell invites you to enjoy, with specials on wines by the bottle. Pair your choice with menu items like tacos, avocado toast, hummus, and shrimp and waffles.