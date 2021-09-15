The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, September 16

On Thursday, the Wharf Miami celebrates Mexican Independence Day with ¡Viva México! — an event honoring the nation's history with live music and Mexican-inspired dishes from La Santa Taqueria, the Chicken Spot, Sake Room, and Spris Artisan Pizza. Get the most out of the festivities with all-day drink specials, such as a free Corona with every Casa Noble tequila shot. 4 p.m. Thursday, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Imagine being able to experience film, art installations, and live performance all at once. You can avail yourself of precisely that experience with a visit to Birds of Paradise at the Adrienne Arsht Center. The program, the work of choreographer Pioneer Winter, aims to celebrate queer and marginalized people. For four consecutive days starting on Thursday, viewers can experience live dance and installations surrounding themes of transformation, agency, and survival. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd. Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $40. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Earlier this year, singer-songwriter Juanes dropped his ninth studio album, Origen, a collection of cover songs sung in English and Spanish, including classics from Fito Páez, Juan Luis Guerra, and Bruce Springsteen. On Thursday at the Fillmore Miami Beach, Juanes kicks off his 20-date tour. The Colombian artist will be before two back-to-back shows that will include his most recent covers along with classics like "A Dios le Pido," "La Camisa Negra," and "Me Enamora." 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, at the Fillmore Miami Beach, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 305-673-7300; fillmoremb.com. Tickets cost $45 to $345 via livenation.com. Jose D. Duran

If the glamourous drama of the ballroom scene on FX's Pose has caught your eye, then make sure to check out Miami Beach Pride's first-ever ballroom event. Legends Ball, hosted by Pose cast member Jason Rodriguez, will honor and celebrate South Florida's ballroom culture. Historically, balls consisted of Black and Latino LGBTQ+ people who organized and participated in the events, defying laws banning individuals from wearing clothing associated with the opposite gender. Thursday's event will feature an impressive lineup of celebrity guests, including Jack Mizrahi from the Gorgeous House of Gucci. 8 p.m. at Copa Room, 1235 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachpride.com. Tickets cost $35 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Haunted Circus: See Friday Photo courtesy of Haunted Circus Miami







Friday, September 17

Admit it: If you weren't watching Netflix during the pandemic, you were probably scrolling through Pornhub. Uncounted millions have sex workers to thank for getting them through the last year. And what better way to celebrate than at the largest adult convention in the U.S.? Starting on Friday, Exxxotica returns to the Miami Airport Convention Center for three days of X-rated fun. Catch stars like Stormy Daniels, Mary Carey, Katie Morgan, and Bree Star, along with fetish and kink performances and seminars like "How to Be an Internet Whore, "Mouth Masterclass," and "Get Paid to Play." Friday through Sunday, at the Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-261-3800; macc.com. Tickets cost $20 to $330 via exxxoticaexpo.com. Jose D. Duran

Spooky season is starting early this year, thanks to Haunted Circus, which hosts its grand opening at Tropical Park on Friday. Immerse yourself in the otherworldly universe of the Halloween-themed carnival, where gymnasts somersault in the air at the main event, the whole family can play detective to solve the mystery of the missing acrobat, and kids can pet fluffy friends at the petting zoo. While the theme is spooky, fear not — the vibe is more seasonal than scary and can be enjoyed by all ages. 5 p.m. Friday, at Tropical Park, 7900 SW 40th St., Miami; hauntedcircusmiami.com. Tickets cost $29 to $37. Olivia McAuley







Cuban culture and heritage are integrated into nearly all aspects of Miami. For the 22nd year, CubaNostalgia celebrates all things Cuban. The weekend-long event includes food, music, art, exhibits, and memorabilia related to Cuba. The experience includes re-creations of Cuban landmarks such as Floridita, Catedral de la Habana, El Encanto, Museo de Bellas Artes, and Tropicana. 5 p.m. Friday and 11 a.m. Saturday and Sunday, at the Fair Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; cubaunderthestars.com/cubanostalgia. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

British native Jamali Maddix has made a name for himself as a stand-up comedian, touring with heavyweights like Jim Jefferies. But he's been standing out from the pack all on his own ever since he received rave reviews for his debut during the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2016, then going on to host Hate Thy Neighbor for Viceland. Maddix is on tour stateside and heading to Gramps on Friday night to perform at the venue's backroom, Shirley's. 8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday at Gramps, 176 NW 24th St., Miami; 855-732-8992; gramps.com. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Mold! at Las Rosas: See Saturday Photo by Panther Cordts

Saturday, September 18

Drinks, the beach, and environmental betterment? On Saturday, join Debris Free Ocean for Keg 'n' Klean, an opportunity to clean up Virginia Key Beach while sipping craft beer and/or kombucha. All clean-up material will be provided, and data will be collected as part of International Coastal Cleanup Day to support plastic pollution policies. Wynwood Brewing Company and Radiate Kombucha will provide drinks — just make sure to bring a personal reusable cup. 3:30 p.m. Saturday, at Historic Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; debrisfreeoceans.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Psych-rock outfit Mold! celebrates the release of its debut full-length effort, No Silence!, at Las Rosas on Saturday as part of the latest Black Market event. The band, which snagged "Best Emerging Act" in the 2021 "Best of Miami" issue, will be joined on the lineup by doom merchants Holly Hunt, heavy rockers Ben Katzman's Degreaser, and New Jersey outfit Shred Flintstone. 8 p.m. Saturday, at Las Rosas, 2898 NW Seventh Ave., Miami; 786-780-2700; lasrosasbar.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Not even Miami Beach Pride is immune to the pitfalls of Pride events everywhere, focusing the majority of its events on cisgender men. Lesbians, in particular, are often overlooked. But on Saturday, Pandora Events presents Fling at Wynwood rooftop venue No. 3 Social. The official Miami Beach Pride women's event features DJ Citizen Jane on the decks for the best queer-girl experience of the weekend. Grab a drink, some friends, and enjoy a night under the Miami stars, where all are accepted. 10 p.m. Saturday, at No. 3 Social, 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; no3social.com. Tickets cost $20 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Miami Beach Pride Parade: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Miami Beach Pride

Sunday, September 19

Over the years, Miami Beach Pride has evolved into a weeklong celebration of the LGBTQ+ community, featuring activations and special events, all culminating in Sunday's parade. This year the event will feature over 50 one-of-a-kind floats, with former football player and Voice contestant Esera Tuaolo serving as grand marshal. Find all the action on Ocean Drive from Fifth to 15th Streets, followed by a concert spread across two stages, featuring Walk the Moon, Crystal Waters, and DJ Tracy Young. 11 a.m. Sunday, at Lummus Park, 1130 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; miamibeachpride.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Calling all Miami Dolphins fans — however disheartened you may be. The NFL season officially kicked off September 9, and this Sunday, you can finally watch a game again in person. The second game of the season sees the Dolphins face off against the Buffalo Bills at Hard Rock Stadium. Last season, head coach Brian Flores led the team to a 10-6 record, barely missing the playoffs. On Sunday, the Dolphins play the very team that made sure they'd miss the postseason party. 1 p.m. Sunday, at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr, Miami Gardens; 305-943-8000; hardrockstadium.com. Tickets cost $100 to $915 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Monday, September 20

If you've ever been mesmerized by the vibrancy of Bollywood or perhaps are looking to try something new, you might want to add Monday's Intro to Bollywood Dance workshop to your calendar. Dance teacher and choreographer Pooja Uberoi will get your heart rate up with this high-impact, fun workout. Don't worry if you've never danced before; this is an intro class welcome to anyone wanting to explore, move, and meet new people. 7 p.m. Monday, at X Miami, 230 NE Fourth St., Miami; 786-749-0909; xmiami.co. Tickets cost $18 via gocafenamaste.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Hall & Oates at Hard Rock Live: See Wednesday Photo by Stuart Berg

Tuesday, September 21

Buchanan's Scotch Whisky has launched La Reunión, a pop-up experience to safely share in-person moments again. On Tuesday, the Scottish spirits brand lands in Maps Backlot in Wynwood with complimentary cocktails, live music, craft and food vendors, and a sneaker customization experience courtesy of Fila. Guests can also give back to the community at the event; Buchanan's has partnered with local charity Buddy System MIA, which fights for food access in the city. The event is first-come, first-served, so make to reserve a spot. 8 to 11 p.m. Tuesday, at Maps Backlot, 342 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-532-7880; mapsproduction.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

Wednesday, September 22

Pop-rock icons Daryl Hall and John Oates, AKA Hall & Oates, churned out chart-topping hits and era-defining yacht rock on albums like Private Eyes, H2O, and Big Bam Boom. On Wednesday, the duo will perform at Hard Rock Live in Hollywood in a rescheduled date alongside Brit new wavers Squeeze. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 866-502-7529; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $51 to $156 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley