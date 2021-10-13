The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, October 14

While South Florida has weathered the first half of hurricane season, "FloodZone," HistoryMiami's latest photography exhibition, serves as a stark reminder that this hasn't always been the case — nor will it always be. Anastasia Samoylova documents and examines the concerning environmental changes in coastal cities across South Florida and the detrimental lack of action, with high-rises continuing to replace protective mangrove forests, wetlands, and farms. 6 p.m. Thursday, at HistoryMiami, 101 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-375-1492; historymiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Olivia McAuley

If you've ever wanted to throw a murder mystery party but felt overwhelmed by the extensive planning, head to Unbranded on Thursday. Every week in October, the local brewery is hosting a different themed Murder Mystery Game. Each ticket will include a 12-ounce beer, so dress up and follow the clues. The winner gets a trophy and perhaps even more delicious beer. 7 p.m. Thursday, at Unbranded Brewing Co., 1395 E. 11th Ave., Hialeah; 786-332-3097; unbrandedbrewing.com. Tickets cost $35 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Halloween comes to the Adrienne Arsht Center with Nick Dear's adaptation of Frankenstein. For 200 years, this horror story has been told and retold in creative ways. Zoetic Stage's production is based on Nick Dear's stage adaptation and shifts the focus to the Creature and the struggles surrounding his inability to fit in. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through October 31, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts., 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Friday, October 15

The Miami Beach Botanical Garden's bimonthly, open-air music series, Garden After Dark, showcases local live music on Friday evening with post-blues quintet Juke. The outfit is known for its high-energy guitar solos and hypnotic blues grooves and is helmed by harmonica-wielding frontman Eric Garcia. 6 p.m. Friday, at Miami Beach Botanical Garden, 2000 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; 305-673-7256; mbgarden.org. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley







Fans of New York City rock band the Velvet Underground will get the chance to relive its cultural impact in the Todd Haynes-directed documentary The Velvet Underground. Known for pushing boundaries and producing music far ahead of its time, the band's avant-rock sound, which prominently featured guitar and vocals from Lou Reed, continues to influence the art world to this day. The film includes interviews with surviving members John Cale and Maureen Tucker, previously unseen performances, snippets from Andy Warhol films, and more. 7 and 9:10 p.m. Friday through October 21, at O Cinema South Beach, 1130 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; 786-471-3269; o-cinema.org. Tickets cost $11. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Poppy at Revolution Live: See Saturday Photo by Frank Ockenfels 3

Saturday, October 16

Put down that Boca Burger and head to the Vegan Block Party at Virginia Key Beach Park on Saturday. The festival will showcase a plethora of plant-based bites that go beyond what you'll find in the frozen-food aisle. Vendors include Southern-meets-Italian comfort food Plant Based Mafia, Cosmos Ice Cream, and It's All in the Dough. The first 3,000 attendees will get a free swag bag, and kids under 10 enter for free. Noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, at Virginia Key Beach Park, 4020 Virginia Beach Dr., Miami; veganblockparty.com. Tickets cost $12 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley







Jump into your 2003 Toyota Corolla and race to the Miami Beach Convention Center for the Miami International Auto Show. The venue will be filled with new cars, trucks, and SUVS, as well as plenty of new electric-vehicle options that might finally give Telsa a run for its substantial money. Some of the participating automakers will even let guests get behind the wheel to take their vehicles for a test drive. 1 to 11 p.m. Saturday, October 16 through October 24, at Miami Beach Convention Center, 1901 Convention Center Dr., Miami Beach; miamiautoshows.com. Tickets cost $6 to $13. Jose D. Duran

While the leaves stay green and the weather stays warm, Miami's fall can still be celebrated with all the best harvest activities. What better way to celebrate the season than to carve some pumpkins? Take your carving skills to the next level this year at the Lincoln Eatery's Pumpkin Carving Workshop. Led by Roger Epres of TYO Sushi, the class will include a pumpkin to butcher while you learn and tools you can take home. 3 p.m. Saturday, at the Lincoln Eatery, 723 Lincoln Ln. N., Miami Beach; 305-695-8700; thelincolneatery.com. Tickets cost $29 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

You don't need to drive all the way to Universal to find a good scare this spooky season. The historic Curtiss Mansion in Miami Springs has transformed into Cortez Manor. Here Dr. Cortez promises to cure your hysteria but doesn't guarantee you'll emerge from the treatment alive. In addition to the thrills and chills inside the manor, there'll be a market offering food, music, and challenges. 6:30 to 11:30 p.m. Saturday through October 31, at Curtiss Mansion, 500 Deer Run, Miami Springs; 305-869-5180; curtissmansion.com/halloween. Tickets cost $29 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Twenty-six-year-old singer Poppy is certainly an oddity in the entertainment industry. Not because of her out-of-this-world style and performances, but because she's the rare internet celebrity who has been able to make the IRL leap. The former YouTuber recently released her fourth studio album, Flux, and is currently on tour in support. On Saturday, she stops at Revolution Live in Fort Lauderdale, bringing with her an alternative-pop reality that ought to be entertaining. 7 p.m. Saturday, October 16, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1030; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $25 to $28 via livenation.com. Jose D. Duran

Sunday, October 17

Sweat, Shake & Swim at SLS South Beach is exactly what it says on the can — with a bit of glamor sprinkled on top. Led by instructor Kira Kulture, the morning workout-meets-self-care event will kick off with a hip-hop aerobics class, followed by complimentary bejeweling, with an option for guests to splurge on a facial or "glam up," and, finally, a well-deserved cocktail and mocktail hour. A portion of the proceeds go to the Lotus House women's shelter. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at SLS South Beach Miami, 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-1701; sbe.com. Tickets cost $30 to $40 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Calling all sneakerheads: Buy, sell, and trade sneakers at the Miami Sneaker Convention on Sunday, hosted by the organizers of the Orlando Sneaker Convention. You'll find everything from classics like Air Force 1s to highly coveted Yeezys. Special guests include Chico's Closet, MadeInPhilly, and PR Sneaks 23, along with music by DJ Five Venoms. There will also be art, food and drink, and vintage finds to browse. Noon to 7 p.m. at Fair Expo Center, 10901 SW 24th St., Miami; 305-223-7060; fairexpo.com. Tickets cost $15 to $90 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

If cocktails and speakeasies pique your interest, head to Showfields on Lincoln Road for a complimentary happy hour. Hosted by Diageo, the Cocktalian Speakeasy will serve complimentary cocktails crafted by skilled mixologists, including signature drinks like the "Crown Royal Apple Fuego" and the "Cîroc Blue Storm." Bonus: Catch sets by DJs Kumi and Yung Algebra during the experience. 3 to 6 p.m. Sunday, at Showfields, 530 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach; 305-351-0672; showfields.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

click to enlarge Playboi Carti at James L. Knight Center: See Tuesday Photo by Nick Walker

Monday, October 18

Miami-based DJ duo Forealism takes over South Beach hot spot Kill Your Idol for its free, weird, and wonderful Monday-night bash Club Forealsim. The dance-music-centric night will include a dance-off and a surprise guest performance. Enjoy the tunes and drink specials until the wee hours. 8 p.m. Monday, at Kill Your Idol, 222 Española Way, Miami Beach; 305-672-1707. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, October 19

Playboi Carti turns up at the James L. Knight Center on Tuesday as his Narcissist Tour lands in Miami. His fall run is in support of his second studio album, Whole Lotta Red, which he dropped last year, placing him firmly back on the Billboard 200 chart for the first time since his 2018 debut. Heavyweights featured on the album include Future, Kid Cudi, and Kanye West, though there's been no mention of who might join the artist on stage. 8 p.m. Tuesday, at James L. Knight Center, 101 SE Second Ave., Miami; 305-416-5970; jlkc.com. Tickets cost $29.95 to $99.95 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, October 20

Brooklyn-based indie-pop outfit Beach Fossils is finally able to tour in support of its standout full-length Somersault, released in 2017. The band makes its way to the Ground on Wednesday to deliver its nuanced yet breezy sound. Beach Fossils will share the stage with Wild Nothing, which released the 2018 shoegaze gem Indigo, and opener Hannah Jadagu. 7 p.m. Wednesday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $30 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley