The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, November 4

Miami Film Festival Gems kicks off its eighth edition on Thursday with the latest film by Spanish auteur Pedro Almodóvar, Parallel Mothers, starring Penélope Cruz and Milena Smit as first-time single parents confronting the challenges of motherhood. The hybrid virtual and in-person festival will debut an elongated seven-day program this year, with screenings hosted at Tower Theatre. Films on the lineup include Will Smith's King Richard and Danish Oscar submission Flee. A selection of films, including the three titles in juried competitions, will be available for viewing virtually. Thursday through Wednesday at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-237-2463; towertheatermiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $13 per screening via gems2021.eventive.org. Olivia McAuley

Pérez Art Museum Miami's virtual Scholl Lecture Series continues on Thursday with guest speaker Arnold Lehman, director emeritus of the Brooklyn Museum of Art and senior advisor at Phillips auction house. He'll join PAMM Director Franklin Sirmans to discuss art censorship, government interference, and freedom of expression. The conversation will center on topics Layman addresses in his new book, Sensation: The Madonna, the Mayor, the Media, and the First Amendment. 7 p.m. Thursday, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $12 to $16. Olivia McAuley

Tony Award-winning Broadway musical Come From Away, written by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, lands at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts on Thursday for a ten-day run. The musical is based on the true story of the 7,000 passengers who found themselves stranded in Newfoundland following the attacks on 9/11. The show follows the emotional ups and downs of the experience, focusing on the enduring friendships that were formed. 2 and 8 p.m. Thursday through November 14, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $30 to $90 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Boys Noize at 1-800-Lucky: See Friday Photo by Shane McCauley

Friday, November 5

Fresh off the release of his latest album, +/-, Boys Noize heads to the 10,000-square-foot Asian food hall-cum-nightclub 1-800-Lucky on Friday night as he returns to the Magic City in support of the record. The German-Iraqi DJ and producer is no stranger to the venue, having played to the masses at the Wynwood spot during Miami Art Week in 2018. 10 p.m. Friday, at 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com. Tickets cost $10 to $30 via tixr.com. Olivia McAuley







Godmother of Soul Erykah Badu will perform at the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater on Friday, allowing South Floridians to be among the lucky few to catch the singer before year's end. Badu hasn't released a new album since dropping New Amerykah Part Two (Return of the Ankh) in 2010. Still, fans can expect a setlist of nostalgic odes and a performance by Atlanta legends Goodie Mob. 8 p.m. Friday, at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater, 16801 Miramar Pkwy., Miramar; 954-883-6950; miramarparks.org. Tickets cost $69 to $250 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Oenophiles can drool over the spread of more than 150 of the world's wines at the Miami Wine Festival on Friday. The open-air event will allow guests to enjoy unlimited wine samples from more than ten regions, as well as a complimentary array of appetizers, including cheese, chocolate, charcuterie meats, and fruit pairings. This year's festival will feature a sparkling-wine room serving Champagne, prosecco, cava, sekt, and sparkling rosé and bites by local restaurants such as Old Lisbon and La Rosa. 6 p.m. Friday, at the Woman's Club of Coconut Grove, 2985 S. Bayshore Dr., Miami; 305-812-7626; miamiwinefestival.com. Tickets cost $69 to $250 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge 100 Gecs at Revolution Live: See Saturday Photo by Mikey Joyce

Saturday, November 6







The Museum of Art and Design at Miami Dade College debuts a retrospective exhibition of the work of Icelandic visual artist Hreinn Fridfinnsson on Saturday. The exhibition, "For the Time Being," will be the artist's first-ever museum show on American soil, spanning six years of his influential work, highlighting his ability to transform everyday materials into poetic, allusive, and revelatory works. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday through May 1, 2022, at the Museum of Art and Design, 600 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-237-7700; moadmdc.org. Tickets cost $12. Olivia McAuley

Your eyes aren't deceiving you. Art Mirage is appearing at Freehold on Saturday with this month's featured artist, Sneak. The event brings together local artists, vendors, and DJs for an afternoon for good vibes in Wynwood. The music selectors include Sdot, Katrella, Prez, and Pegeez, with live painting, a local designer market, and tarot-card readings happening all around. Best of all? It's free, so feel free to put that money toward shopping and drinks. 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday, at Freehold, 2219 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-280-0330; freeholdmiami.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge De Paso at Miami-Dade County Auditorium: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Casa Patas

If 100 Gecs' music goes over your head, you might be a person of a certain again. There's no shame in getting older, but the kids are going crazy for Dylan Brady and Laura Les' noisy production. A prime example of the hyperpop genre, 100 Gecs released its debut album, 1000 Gecs, to critical acclaim, borrowing influences from bubblegum pop, happy hardcore, nu metal, pop-punk, and ska. It shouldn't work, but somehow it does, and last year's remix album, 1000 Gecs and the Tree of Clues, only further proved that Brady and Les might be the future of pop music. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at Revolution Live, 100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; jointherevolution.net. Tickets cost $21.50 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran

Casa Patas Foundation presents De Paso, a flamenco performance piece starring dance and choreographer Sara Pérez and her partner Rubén Puertas that showcases the talents of these two rising contemporary flamenco stars. Performing at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, the duo will be accompanied by a four-piece outfit featuring vocals, guitar, and percussion. The piece takes guests on a journey through the highs and lows of life, with two performances over two evenings. 8 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Miami-Dade County Auditorium, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; 305-547-5414; miamidadecountyauditorium.org. Tickets cost $37 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

click to enlarge Leya at Center for Subtropical Affairs: See Monday Photo courtesy of the artist

Sunday, November 7

On Sunday, sneakerheads assemble at the Miami Airport Convention Center for the fifth edition of Sneaker Swap Miami, an all-ages sneaker event featuring a trading pit, blacklight section, VIP booths, live auctions, and live restorations, raffles, and more. Over 100 vendors are expected to descend upon the mini-convention to buy, sell, and trade rare and vintage sneakers and network with fellow enthusiasts. Noon Sunday, at Miami Airport Convention Center, 711 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-261-3800; macc.com. Tickets cost $15 to $100 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

On Sunday, Puerto Rican singer Melina Almodóvar headlines the eighth-annual Miami Beach Salsa Festival at the North Beach Bandshell. Celebrating Latin music and culture, the festival features musical acts like Isabella Velázquez, Mofongo de Plena, and Tito Puente Jr. There will also be food vendors and visual artists, with 20 percent of the event's proceeds being donated Ayuda, a nonprofit providing education and self-sufficiency programs to the young and elderly. 4 p.m. Sunday, at North Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-321-1087; northbeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $10. Olivia McAuley

Monday, November 8

Concert promoter Death to the Sun brings Brooklyn duo Leya to the Center for Subtropical Affairs on Monday. The avant-garde duo comprises vocalist and harpist Marilu Donovan and vocalist and violinist Adam Markiewicz, who come together to produce an ambient DIY that sounds otherworldly. Leya's sophomore album, Flood Dream, was met with critical acclaim, with Pitchfork's Jonathan Williger calling the record "bewildering, and even after many times through, listening to it can still feel disorienting." Also on Monday's bill are Night Foundation, Ghostflower, and Circle of Fifths. 8 p.m. Monday, at Center for Subtropical Affairs, 7145 NW First Ct., Miami; cstamiami.org. Tickets cost $10. Jose D. Duran

click to enlarge MisterWives at Culture Room: See Tuesday Photo courtesy of Fueled by Ramen

Tuesday, November 9

New York indie-pop outfit MisterWives headlines at Culture Room on Tuesday, kicking off the energetic band's nationwide run, the Resilient Little Tour. The band recently released Superbloom at the Live Dream, a live recording of the band's virtual concert last December. Opening the show is "Space Girl" singer Frances Forever. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at Culture Room, 3045 N. Federal Hwy., Fort Lauderdale; 954-564-1074; cultureroom.net. Tickets cost $27 via ticketmaster.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, November 10

In collaboration with City Theater, Atlantic Council presents War Words at the Adrienne Arsht Center on Wednesday. The production is based on playwright Michelle Kholos Brooks' interviews with veterans of the 20-year war in Iraq and Afghanistan, with City Theater performing a professional play reading. There will be a talk with Brooks and servicemembers Nathan Graeser and Anthony Torres from the Combat Hippies and moderated by NBC6 anchor and Gulf War veteran Willard Shepard. 8 p.m. Wednesday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $15. Jose D. Duran