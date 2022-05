The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, May 30

Tuesday, May 31

Chvrches at Revolution Live: See Tuesday Photo by Sebastian Mlynarski & Kevin J Thomson

Wednesday, June 1

Summer Shorts at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts: See Thursday Photo by Morgan Sophia Photography

Thursday, June 2

Friday, June 3

Saturday, June 4

Tokischa at Oasis Wynwood: See Saturday Photo by Raymi Paulus

Sunday, June 5

Kick off your Memorial Day with drinks and good vibes at. Considered the “people’s festival,” the event will close the holiday weekend with good times and heart-pumping music. The festival will feature performances by rapper DaBaby (his first major South Florida appearance since he went off the rails at Rolling Loud last year ) and dancehall singer Shenseea. Paired with the live entertainment will be a menu of food and drinks served by local vendors.Strut and pose atas top designers like Missoni, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, and Naeem Khan showcase their latest collections. After a two-year hiatus, this year’s edition will celebrate its epic return in a big way. Attendants can participate in fashion shows, brunch experiences, cocktail events, and more during the weeklong event. Moreover, the extravaganza will focus on the topics of sustainability and technology. To fulfill these key themes, organizers will host a Green and Tech Gala, as well as a closing sustainability roundtable.Indie-pop outfitheads to Revolution Live on Tuesday. The Glasgow trio is on tour in support of its latest album,, which was warmly received by critics and peaked at number 31 on the200. Best known for songs like "Gun," "The Mother We Share," and "Clearest Blue," Chvrches also scored a viral hit in 2015 when it covered Justin Timberlake's "Cry Me a River" live on BBC Radio 1.Ashley-Anna AboredenThe firstthis writer saw was his high school's production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Watching teenagers tackle roles like Mary Magdalene, Judas Iscariot, and Pontius Pilate was, er, interesting, to say the least. (Two decades later, I still can't get the tune of "Superstar" being sung slightly off-key out of my head.) If you've yet to see the 1971 rock opera on stage, let your first time be on Tuesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. The production, which is touring the U.S. in celebration of its 50th anniversary, serves as the final show in the Arsht Center's 2021-22 Broadway season.South Korean boy bandlands at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday as part of a 2022 mini-tour. Consisting of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, I.M., and Joohoney, the K-pop group is known for hits like “Rush Hour,” "Who Do U Love?," and "You Can't Hold My Heat." The band's most recent EP, 2022's, topped the Gaon Album Chart in South Korea. In a review for, Rhian Daly asserts, "Regardless of what topics...Monsta X tackle on their next release, you can guarantee they’ll do so with the passion and allure that’s become their trademark."Author and poetstops at Books & Books on Wednesday to discuss her latest poetry collection,. Lopez’s latest work dives into her many ethnic identities. A product of Mexican, Guatemalan, Japanese, Aztec, Zapotec, K’iche Maya, French, German, and Spanish roots, she retells the various lessons she’s learned throughout her life, including self-love, romance, and healing. Her book serves as a thank-you letter to her ancestors and relatives who lived before her, praising them for their long line of strength and sacrifice.Photographer and MacArthur fellowstops at the Pérez Art Museum Miami on Thursday for a conversation with director Franklin Sirmans as part of the museum's Scholl Lecture Series. The New York City native's influential art career began in the mid-1970s, and he's been pushing what photography can be ever since. PAMM recently acquired two of Bey's photographs,, and. Bey and Sirmans' discussion will focus on the artist's project from 2012 to 2021.Celebrating its 25th anniversary season,returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts for a monthlong series of performances. Presented by City Theatre, the program consists of a collection of short-form comedies, dramas, and mini-musicals. This year, Summer Shorts features five new short plays as well as revivals of favorites from past editions. The cast includes veterans Margo Moreland and Tom Wahl alongside local actors Alex Alvarez, Daniel Llaca, Diana Garle, Jovon Jacobs, Lindsey Corey, and Stephon Duncan.Miami Light Project's commission programmakes its summer comeback with a new batch of short-form works by local artists. This year's participants include Jenna Balfe, Cecilia Benitez, Stephanie Perez, Symone Titania Major, Alejandro Rodriguez, and Randolph Ward. Since 1998, the program has been commissioning and presenting local performance and multimedia artists, with selected artists also receiving free rehearsal space, technical assistance, and professional development.Solve a mystery alongside the world's best-known detective at the Frost Science Museum. Atvisitors can transport themselves to Victorian London and uncover one of the greatest mysteries to unfold. Amateur detectives will discover clues and meet suspicious characters to solve the perfect crime. Once the case is closed, investigators are escorted back to the present day as they enter a pop-culture gallery showcasing the renowned detective figure in movies and books.Ifname sounds familiar, perhaps it's from her stint as Lady Gaga's opening act until the ArtRave Tour of 2014. The two became good friends as performers on New York City's Lower East Side. In a departure from her pop-leaning days, Lady Starlight's sound has become decidedly techno since she relocated to Berlin. The track selector stops at the Ground on Friday, courtesy of Otherworld.At the peak of the lockdown, we all experienced that moment when we decided we could keep a houseplant alive. Some of the most popular indoor plants tend to be of the tropical variety — and guess what South Florida has a lot of? On Saturday, the Tropical Audubon Society hosts its annualat its South Miami campus. Browse the plants and flowers and choose which to take home and nurture to full bloom. Visitors can also learn what it takes to become a skilled grower as experts speak and give tips.On Saturday, Nina Johnson premieres its latest exhibition,Put together by the eponymous gallerist, the group show features numerous artists inspired by the Pine Tree State, where Johnson owns a home. Artists include Marvin Bileck, Katherine Bradford, Jenny Brillhart, Ann Craven, Lois Dodd, Jim Drain, Bob Hiemstra, Alex Katz, Emily Nelligan, Katie Stout, and Nicole Wittenberg.Expand your taste buds with a visit to the second-annual. Guests are welcome to bite into savory meals cooked up by Black restaurateurs making their mark in the community. Beyond the food, attendees can enjoy live music, cook-off competitions, a Black vendor marketplace, and live podcast interviews. Everyone's invited to savor delectable dishes while supporting some of Miami's best Black-owned restaurants and food trucks.Gather your skateboard and kneepads for a gnarly day of shredding and riding rails and skate ramps. Presented by the Hype! Mart, thewill welcome all skateboarders and enthusiasts alike for a celebration of the sport at SkateBird Miami. The full night of fun features live music, delicious food, and sneaker vendors. The get-together welcomes guests to be themselves or cosplay as their favorite characters. No matter what age, amateur and immediate skaters are welcome to participate.Urbano music's latest "it girl"takes the stage at Oasis Wynwood. The Dominican dembow artist has been growing in stature thanks to her superstar collaborations and X-rated lyrics. She's already worked with acts like Rosalía, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, and Amenazzy. During her Miami performance, expect to hear cuts like "Tukuntazo," "Desacato Escolar," and "Linda."Discover your inner chakras and indulge in kundalini energy at the(KAP) at the Sacred Space. A form of yoga that emphasizes the path of surrender and peace, KAP has participants lie on a yoga mat as the facilitator points at different chakra points on their bodies while music plays in the background; the goal is to recover one's kundalini energy in order to bring healing, clarity, and relief. Nicole Thaw and Bre Jenkins will lead the session.