The 17 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, May 30Kick off your Memorial Day with drinks and good vibes at Sandz Caribbean Music Festival. Considered the “people’s festival,” the event will close the holiday weekend with good times and heart-pumping music. The festival will feature performances by rapper DaBaby (his first major South Florida appearance since he went off the rails at Rolling Loud last year) and dancehall singer Shenseea. Paired with the live entertainment will be a menu of food and drinks served by local vendors. 2 to 9 p.m. Monday, at Quiet Waters Park, 401 Powerline Rd., Deerfield Beach; 954-357-5100. Tickets cost $89 to $350 at universe.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, May 31Strut and pose at Miami Fashion Week as top designers like Missoni, Agatha Ruiz de la Prada, and Naeem Khan showcase their latest collections. After a two-year hiatus, this year’s edition will celebrate its epic return in a big way. Attendants can participate in fashion shows, brunch experiences, cocktail events, and more during the weeklong event. Moreover, the extravaganza will focus on the topics of sustainability and technology. To fulfill these key themes, organizers will host a Green and Tech Gala, as well as a closing sustainability roundtable. Tuesday through Sunday, at various locations; miamifashionweek.com. Sophia Medina
The first Jesus Christ Superstar this writer saw was his high school's production of the Andrew Lloyd Webber musical. Watching teenagers tackle roles like Mary Magdalene, Judas Iscariot, and Pontius Pilate was, er, interesting, to say the least. (Two decades later, I still can't get the tune of "Superstar" being sung slightly off-key out of my head.) If you've yet to see the 1971 rock opera on stage, let your first time be on Tuesday at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts. The production, which is touring the U.S. in celebration of its 50th anniversary, serves as the final show in the Arsht Center's 2021-22 Broadway season. 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 2 p.m. Saturday, and 1 and 7 p.m. Sunday, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-468-2000; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $130. Jose D. Duran
Wednesday, June 1South Korean boy band Monsta X lands at FLA Live Arena on Wednesday as part of a 2022 mini-tour. Consisting of Shownu, Minhyuk, Kihyun, Hyungwon, I.M., and Joohoney, the K-pop group is known for hits like “Rush Hour,” "Who Do U Love?," and "You Can't Hold My Heat." The band's most recent EP, 2022's Shape of Love, topped the Gaon Album Chart in South Korea. In a review for NME, Rhian Daly asserts, "Regardless of what topics...Monsta X tackle on their next release, you can guarantee they’ll do so with the passion and allure that’s become their trademark." 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at FLA Live Arena, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 954-835-7000; flalivearena.com. Tickets cost $35.25 to $145.25 via ticketmaster.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Author and poet Kelsey Milian Lopez stops at Books & Books on Wednesday to discuss her latest poetry collection, The Sociology of a Miami Girl. Lopez’s latest work dives into her many ethnic identities. A product of Mexican, Guatemalan, Japanese, Aztec, Zapotec, K’iche Maya, French, German, and Spanish roots, she retells the various lessons she’s learned throughout her life, including self-love, romance, and healing. Her book serves as a thank-you letter to her ancestors and relatives who lived before her, praising them for their long line of strength and sacrifice. 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Thursday, June 2Photographer and MacArthur fellow Dawoud Bey stops at the Pérez Art Museum Miami on Thursday for a conversation with director Franklin Sirmans as part of the museum's Scholl Lecture Series. The New York City native's influential art career began in the mid-1970s, and he's been pushing what photography can be ever since. PAMM recently acquired two of Bey's photographs, Wallace Simmons and Eric Allums, Birmingham, AL, and Cabin and Palm Trees. Bey and Sirmans' discussion will focus on the artist's project from 2012 to 2021. 7 p.m. Thursday, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $15. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Celebrating its 25th anniversary season, Summer Shorts returns to the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts for a monthlong series of performances. Presented by City Theatre, the program consists of a collection of short-form comedies, dramas, and mini-musicals. This year, Summer Shorts features five new short plays as well as revivals of favorites from past editions. The cast includes veterans Margo Moreland and Tom Wahl alongside local actors Alex Alvarez, Daniel Llaca, Diana Garle, Jovon Jacobs, Lindsey Corey, and Stephon Duncan. 7:30 p.m. Thursday through July 2, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50 to $75. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Miami Light Project's commission program Here & Now makes its summer comeback with a new batch of short-form works by local artists. This year's participants include Jenna Balfe, Cecilia Benitez, Stephanie Perez, Symone Titania Major, Alejandro Rodriguez, and Randolph Ward. Since 1998, the program has been commissioning and presenting local performance and multimedia artists, with selected artists also receiving free rehearsal space, technical assistance, and professional development. 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, at the Light Box at Goldman Warehouse, 404 NW 26 St., Miami; 305-576-4350; miamilightproject.com. Tickets cost $15 to $25 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Friday, June 3Solve a mystery alongside the world's best-known detective at the Frost Science Museum. At "Sherlock Holmes: The Exhibition," visitors can transport themselves to Victorian London and uncover one of the greatest mysteries to unfold. Amateur detectives will discover clues and meet suspicious characters to solve the perfect crime. Once the case is closed, investigators are escorted back to the present day as they enter a pop-culture gallery showcasing the renowned detective figure in movies and books. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through September 5, at the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science, 1101 Biscayne Blvd, Miami; 305-434-9600; frostscience.org. Tickets cost $24.95 to $29.95. Sophia Medina
If Lady Starlight's name sounds familiar, perhaps it's from her stint as Lady Gaga's opening act until the ArtRave Tour of 2014. The two became good friends as performers on New York City's Lower East Side. In a departure from her pop-leaning days, Lady Starlight's sound has become decidedly techno since she relocated to Berlin. The track selector stops at the Ground on Friday, courtesy of Otherworld. 10 p.m. Friday, the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $10 to $15 via eventbrite.com. Jose D. Duran
Saturday, June 4At the peak of the lockdown, we all experienced that moment when we decided we could keep a houseplant alive. Some of the most popular indoor plants tend to be of the tropical variety — and guess what South Florida has a lot of? On Saturday, the Tropical Audubon Society hosts its annual Go-Native Plant Sale at its South Miami campus. Browse the plants and flowers and choose which to take home and nurture to full bloom. Visitors can also learn what it takes to become a skilled grower as experts speak and give tips. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, at Tropical Audubon Society, 5530 Sunset Dr., Miami; 305-667-7337; tropicalaudubon.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, Nina Johnson premieres its latest exhibition, "When in Maine." Put together by the eponymous gallerist, the group show features numerous artists inspired by the Pine Tree State, where Johnson owns a home. Artists include Marvin Bileck, Katherine Bradford, Jenny Brillhart, Ann Craven, Lois Dodd, Jim Drain, Bob Hiemstra, Alex Katz, Emily Nelligan, Katie Stout, and Nicole Wittenberg. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday through July 30, at Nina Johnson, 6315 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-571-2288; ninajohnson.com. Admission is free. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Gather your skateboard and kneepads for a gnarly day of shredding and riding rails and skate ramps. Presented by the Hype! Mart, the 5S Festival will welcome all skateboarders and enthusiasts alike for a celebration of the sport at SkateBird Miami. The full night of fun features live music, delicious food, and sneaker vendors. The get-together welcomes guests to be themselves or cosplay as their favorite characters. No matter what age, amateur and immediate skaters are welcome to participate. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, at SkateBird Miami, 533 NE 83rd St., El Portal; 305-603-8015; skatebirdmiami.com. Tickets cost $15 to $21 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Urbano music's latest "it girl" Tokischa takes the stage at Oasis Wynwood. The Dominican dembow artist has been growing in stature thanks to her superstar collaborations and X-rated lyrics. She's already worked with acts like Rosalía, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, and Amenazzy. During her Miami performance, expect to hear cuts like "Tukuntazo," "Desacato Escolar," and "Linda." 9 p.m. Saturday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Tickets cost $35 to $125 via tixr.com. Jose D. Duran