The 11 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

^ Keep New Times Free Support Us Local

Community

Journalism

I Support Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Support Us

Thursday, May 27

Project Art Miami, an artist residency and out-of-school art program for K-12 students, hosts a virtual resident exhibition on Thursday in partnership with the Museum of Contemporary Art, North Miami. Digital Imprint, the culmination of the current residents' past year of work, will be streamed live, featuring artists Aurora Molina, Alexander Zastera, Milagros, Sonia Báez Hernández, and Susan Feliciano. Tune in for the live reception with presentations from the artists and MOCA staff, as well as a virtual gallery tour. 7 p.m. Thursday; projectart.org. Admission is free with an RSVP via projectart.org/digital-imprint. Olivia McAuley

Friday, May 28

Secure those "I saw them when..." bragging rights by checking out Chrome Wxrld, a concert headlined by the newest sounds in music, at Inhale Miami on Friday. Artists include LuvvBurd, Xethos, Roman6ixv3, and Lxldipper, all members of new cohort of SoundCloud acts emerging in South Florida, mixing elements of hip-hop, hyperpop, and electronic. What they all share in common is their ability to cherry-pick from the past while coating everything in a glossy Gen Z veneer. Don't miss out on the future. 7 p.m. to midnight Friday, at Inhale Miami, 6310 NE Second Ave., Miami; 786-391-1897; inhalemiami.com. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com or $20 at the door. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

King of Diamonds kicks off Memorial Day weekend on Friday night with a live performance by Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane. The artist is fresh off the release of "Shit Crazy," the first single from his forthcoming album Ice Daddy. DJs Gee $muney, PowaSerge, Keef the DJ, and Mula will keep the party moving into the early hours. Both general admission tickets and table reservations are available. 8 p.m. Friday, at King of Diamonds, 7020 NW 72nd Ave., Miami; 305-487-3080; instagram.com/kod.miami.305. Tickets cost $35 to $120 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Ras Terms' "Ancient Futurism" at the Museum of Graffiti: See Saturday Photo courtesy of Museum of Graffiti

Saturday, May 29

We celebrate Memorial Day to acknowledge the sacrifices Americans have made. This weekend, Miami Beach hosts a National Salute to America's Heroes with Hyundai Air & Sea Show. The technology paired with the beautiful landscape is sure to present a spectacular event that honors the U.S. military. Different tickets bring different experiences, including the Cabana or Umbrella Club, which offers refreshments and exclusive amenities. There are also rooftop and private viewing areas for a fun and salute-filled weekend. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, along Ocean Drive between 11th and 14th streets at Lummus Park; usasalute.com. Ticket packages start at $40 and increase in altitude to a sky-high $20,000. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

What's better than dinner and a show? FunDimension in Wynwood has taken the classic dinner show to a whole new level with its Polynesian Night. Feel like a time traveler at this 1950s- and '60s-themed tiki bar event. Enjoy classic dishes with entertainment from the Mai-Kai's Polynesian Islander Revue, the truest Polynesian experience on this side of the Pacific. Experience dancers, singers, knife shows, and more, all accompanied by food and drink. 7 p.m. Saturday, at FunDimension, 2129 NW First Ct., Miami; 786-360-1766; fundimensionusa.com. Tickets cost $69 to $79 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Street artists have lived and created in Wynwood long before the neighborhood's recent gentrification. James Monk, better known as Ras Terms, has been painting murals in the area since the 1980s. Now the notable street artist and graffiti writer has a show at the Museum of Graffiti. The exhibit, appropriately titled "Ancient Futurism," focuses on the past and the future, themes Ras Terms incorporates into his work. Though the artist focuses on ancient traditions, he also embraces what's to come, as is seen in his nonfungible token (NFT), which will be launched the night before the opening and displayed at the exhibit. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Museum of Graffiti, 299 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-580-4678; museumofgraffiti.com. Tickets cost $16 via showclix.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden

Mini Indie at Backyard: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Indie Craft Bazaar

Sunday, May 30

From the minds behind the defunct dance club Electric Pickle, the party series Where Are My Keys? is back in action on Sunday at the 94th Aero Squadron. Former Pickle owner and Where Are My Keys? ship's captain Will Renuart has tapped some familiar faces to helm the decks at the event, including Mystic Bill, Terence Tabeau, Benton, with extended sets from DJ Harvey, Moodymann, and Soul Clap. As its name suggests, the 17-hour party is intended to leave guests happily disoriented, as it rages from sunset until sunrise. 4 p.m. Sunday, at 94th Aero Squadron Restaurant, 1395 NW 57th Ave., Miami; wrmkparty.com. Tickets cost $30 to $80 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Indie Craft Bazaar returns to Backyard in Fort Lauderdale for another edition of Mini Indie, a sprawling, 75-vendor-strong craft market and fair, which will spill over into neighboring venue Revolution Live. The free, dog-friendly, indoor/outdoor event offers plenty to browse, including tarot readings, homemade nut butters and jams from Crafted House, smokable CBD and gummies by Chill Otter Co., and macramé décor and planters by Jenny Macrame. Sate yourself throughout the day with on-site food trucks and mimosa and bloody mary specials from the bar. Noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, at Backyard,100 SW Third Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-449-1025; backyardftl.com. Admission is free. Olivia McAuley

Monday, May 31

Catch the Federico Fellini classic I Vitelloni (The Layabouts) at Coral Gables Art Cinema on Monday evening for a dose of Italian comedy/drama — and cross this pivotal 1953 work off your film bucket list. The Oscar-nominated film follows five young men on the brink of adulthood, as they are confronted with the existential question of what they will make of their lives. I Vitelloni was a pioneer in its day and remains a timeless exploration in the coming-of-age genre. 2:30 p.m. Monday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $7 to $11.75. Olivia McAuley

Tuesday, June 1

Tuesday is World Reef Day, marking a global call to action for organizations and consumers to reflect on the precarious standing of coral reefs. 1 Hotel South Beach will lend a helping hand to the mission with a special activation, partnering with Raw Elements Certified Natural Sunscreen to shine a spotlight on Miami Beach's underwater public sculpture park and artificial reef, the Reefline. The event will include guest speakers Raw Elements founder Brian Guadagno and Reefline vice-chair Kate Fleming, plus a sound experience courtesy of Yogi Shelly. Proceeds go entirely toward the Reefline. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 833-625-3111; 1hotels.com. Tickets cost $30 via eventbrite.com. Olivia McAuley

Wednesday, June 2

June is African-American Music Appreciation Month, and the historic Tower Theater is kicking it off with Name That Tune Night, featuring specially curated music, fun trivia, and BOGO beer and wine. Start your night by listening to Vinyl Social Club's Soul Music picks inspired by the soon-to-release Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised). The documentary, directed by Questlove and bound for theaters on July 2, contains previously unreleased footage of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival, including performances by Nina Simone, B.B. King, Sly and the Family Stone, and Stevie Wonder. Following the great music will be "Name That Tune," hosted by Miami Film Festival's Lauren Cohen. 6 p.m. Wednesday, at Tower Theater, 1508 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-237-2463; towertheatermiami.com. Admission is free with eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden