The 15 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, May 19

Friday, May 20

Saturday, May 21

Sunday, May 22

Monday, May 23

Tuesday, May 24

Wednesday, May 25

The latest show at the Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami,is the first major exhibition of the museum's permanent collection, with a focus on recent acquisitions. Both local and national artists are represented, with particular emphasis on newly acquired pieces from the past 50 years, including works by Henry Taylor, Esteban Jefferson, Rashid Johnson, Cameron Rowland, and Sable Elyse Smith.Step forward for a night of knowledge and wisdom at this year’s. Guests will have the opportunity to listen to stories told by some of the city’s top innovators. This year’s theme is "Bold New World," a nod to the countless possibilities and potential opportunities that can appear along one’s life path. The speaker lineup includes NASA scientist and marine biologist Bridget Seegers, Qualia Research Institute cofounder Andrés Gómez Emilsson, and musician and Guitars Over Guns CEO Chad Bernstein.Venezuelan singer-songwriterheads to the North Beach Bandshell for an intimate performance on Thursday. Ramos' exciting blend of R&B, soul, pop, trap, and folk has landed her more than 40,000 monthly listeners on Spotify. Last year, she dropped her debut EP,, a three-track offering that serves as an excellent introduction to her music. Her latest single, "Bookia," leans heavily into the urbano sound with R&B styling reminiscent of Aaliyah.Swedish director Ninja Thyberg’s debut feature film,, invites viewers into the life of Bella Cherry (Sofia Kappel), an actress trying to make it in the Los Angeles porn industry. With a cast featuring several adult-industry actors, the film gives viewers a fresh and honest look at sex work in an attempt to normalize the profession and shed light on its complexity. "Thyberg’s approach avoids the usual binary bind that can make discussions about pornography such dead ends,"critic Manohla Dargis writes in her recent review of the film.New York City-based festival Afropunk once again lands in Miami, making its proper in-person debut with, an event centered on art, tech, food, activations, and, of course, music. Taking place in the heart of Miami's Black community, Overtown, the three-day event focuses on the African diaspora, specifically its the city's Afro-Caribbean and Afro-Latino roots. Acts on the lineup include Rema, Movado, ChocQuibTown, Skillibeng, Michael Brun, and Prettyboy D-O.Folk-rockersarrive at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in support of their latest album,. The duo, consisting of Wesley Schultz and Jeremiah Fraites, is known for energetic acoustic-like tracks such as “Ho Hey” and “Stubborn Love.” Since its 2012 self-titled debut, the Lumineers have seen their work reach the top five on the200 charts. Opening Friday's show is Ohio-based band Caamp.Experience Lin-Manuel Miranda’s acclaimed musicallike you’ve never seen it before. On Friday and Saturday, local artists come together to perform the award-winning stage show at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts.tells the story of a diverse Latin community in New York City’s Washington Heights neighborhood. In the pursuit of accomplishing their dreams, the characters find themselves faced with a difficult decision: Hold on to traditions or leave them behind for good.Food festivalserves up attendees with an array of plant-based meals sure to seduce any foodie who enters its gates. At Virginia Key Beach Park, guests can participate, learn, and appreciate the veganism dietary lifestyle. Food and drink vendors including Snackrilege, Epic Vegan, Lucky You! Burger, and Kale My Name will serve attendees throughout the all-day event. Festivalgoers will also have the opportunity to purchase homemade goods to show off and commemorate the experience.Wynwood breweryis turning 1! In that short time, the brewery has become a local favorite, in part thanks to its lovely atmosphere, which commemorates the original Cuban brewery. To celebrate its first year, Cerveceria La Tropical is throwing a block party featuring ten hours of live music, all kinds of vendors, a free pint with a ticket, and a fundraiser. Every penny of the proceeds goes to the Foundation of Human Rights in Cuba and Cuba Decide.Throughout the years, the arts have typically been the community to stand up and speak out regarding injustices in the world. Theis doing precisely that. In direct response to the recent passage of "Don’t Say Gay" in Florida, the chorus is coming together for a one-day “Say Gay” performance, in order to, as its members put it, “use song and art to reinforce our visibility.”Football season hasn’t started yet, but you can still watch. On Sunday, catchface off against the New York Red Bulls at DRV PNK Stadium. Enjoy the games at Inter Miami's first home field while you can: Recently, the City of Miami approved the construction of Miami Freedom Park near Miami International Airport. The proposed 25,000-seat stadium is scheduled to open in time for the 2025 season.Singer-songwriter(AKA Sven Eric Gamsky) makes landfall at Oasis Wynwood for his If This Isn’t Nice Tour on Monday. The Oakland native is known to dismiss genre constraints to build his experimental pop sound. Since debuting his solo project in 2019, the erstwhile member of the math-rock band Feed Me Jack released a debut studio album,, which features tracks like “Window” and “Rocky,” in 2021. Opening the show: indie-pop artist Legwurk.Los Angeles rock bandstops at the Fillmore Miami Beach for its Tell Me That It’s Over Tour, celebrating its latest album of the same name. Bedroom-pop musician Jordana serves as the night's opener. Wallows consist of Dylan Minnette, Braeden Lemasters, and Cole Preston and had its start with the release of the single “Pleaser,” which reached number two on the Spotify Global Viral 50 Chart. Since 2017, the trio has released two studio albums, including its debut,On Wednesday, Fetish Factory, South Florida's long-standing fetish retail shop, kicks off the 25th annualat the Westin Fort Lauderdale. Throughout the week, guests will have the chance to dive into their fantasies (with proper consent, of course) as they will experience over nine parties with music, fashion, and fun. If your only knowledge of fetish, bondage, and general S&M comes from material like, you might be unprepared for what an actual fetish event looks like. Come with an open mind and be respectful — this isn't a sex party but a way to express yourself freely and without judgment.If you haven't watched a legend like former Beatles memberon stage, here's your chance. The former Wings frontman brings his Got Back Tour to Hard Rock Live on Wednesday night. With a capacity of 7,000, the venue is one of the most intimate of the tour; McCartney can easily sell out an arena. The music legend is joined onstage by his longtime backing band, which includes Paul “Wix” Wickens (keyboards), Brian Ray (bass/guitar), Rusty Anderson (guitar), and Abe Laboriel, Jr. (drums).