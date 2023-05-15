The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, May 15Running Monday through Friday, Copper 29's Happy Hour is certain to leave you buzzed. From 5 to 7 p.m., stop by the Coral Gables bar for well-priced craft cocktails and delectable bites. From Moscow mules to margaritas, various cocktails are available for only $7 a pop. Feeling famished? The menu includes truffle mac 'n' cheese, pork sliders, barbecue chicken flatbread, and ceviche mixto, all priced at $10 apiece. 5 to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, at Copper 29, 206 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 786-830-9640; copper29bar.com. Sophia Medina
Tuesday, May 16Swedish singer-songwriter Tove Lo brings her Dirt Femme Tour to South Florida this Tuesday. In October, the 35-year-old artist released her fifth studio album, Dirt Femme, which includes collaborations with SG Lewis and Channel Tres. Throughout her career, she has collaborated with notable acts such as Charli XCX, Alesso, Nick Jonas, Flume, and Martin Garrix. In addition, Tove Lo is an accomplished songwriter who has penned tracks for Liam Gallagher, Dua Lipa, Lorde, Ellie Goulding, and Hillary Duff, among others. Hyperpop singer Slayyyter is set to open Tuesday's show. 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets start at $54.97 to $92.36 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Wednesday, May 17Join historic preservationist and author Becky Matkov as she engages in conversation with Carol Damian, curator of Miami Dade College's Kislak Center, in a presentation titled "Connecting Florida: Miami and Julia Tuttle." Matkov offers new insights into the life of Julia Tuttle, a prominent Miami pioneer. Tuttle first visited South Florida in 1875 and subsequently purchased 640 acres of land at the mouth of the Miami River. She later convinced industrialist Henry Flagler to extend his railroad further south, which ultimately led to the transformation of the area and the founding of the city of Miami. 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, at the Koubek Center, 2705 SW Third St., Miami; 305-237-7749; koubekcenter.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
David Auburn's acclaimed play Proof returns to South Florida for a full professional production after a 20-year hiatus, offering an engaging story that explores passion and familial bonds. The play centers on Catherine, the daughter of a deceased mathematical genius who struggled with math and mental illness. When Catherine and ex-graduate student Hal hit upon a proof regarding prime numbers in Robert's office, their challenge is to prove authorship and authenticity. Throughout the play, Catherine grapples with the fear of following in her father's footsteps, mathematically and mentally, while striving to maintain control of her life. 8 p.m. Wednesday through June 4, at Actors’ Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293; actorsplayhouse.org. Tickets cost $40 to $125. Sophia Medina
Thursday, May 18Pérez Art Museum Miami (PAMM) celebrates the opening of its latest exhibition, "Jason Seife: Coming to Fruition." The show marks the first solo exhibition in the United States for Seife, an artist of Cuban and Syrian background. Seife's art is inspired by his Middle Eastern heritage, referencing Persian carpets and the intricate details found in mosques and traditional Islamic art. During the opening celebration, Seife and curator Maritza Lacayo will be present in the gallery to discuss his work and artistic process. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday through March 17, 2024, at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-375-3000; pamm.org. Tickets cost $12 to $16. Jose D. Duran
On Thursday, Island City Stage presents its latest production, the comedic play Tracy Jones by award-winning playwright Stephen Kaplan. The play centers around the character of Tracy Jones, a lonely woman who believes her plain name is the reason for her dull and uneventful life. To address this, she decides to host a party for everyone named Tracy Jones. Island City's production is led by artistic director Andy Rogow and stars Niki Fridh as the lead. 7 p.m. Thursday through June 18, at Island City Stage, 2304 N. Dixie Hwy., Wilton Manors; 954-928-9800; islandcitystage.org. Tickets cost $40 to $55. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
South Florida-bred musician Helado Negro stops at the Ground on Thursday for a hometown performance. With his unique blend of neo-folk, he sings in English and Spanish, depending on his mood. In 2021, he released his seventh album, Far In, which received an 8.0 rating from Pitchfork's Steven Arroyo. Describing the album, Arroyo writes, "It dances, it's colorful and detailed, and it feels light enough to be swept up off the ground by a gentle gust of wind." Don't miss the chance to be swept off your feet by Helado Negro's music. 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $20.39 via dice.fm. Jose D. Duran
Friday, May 19For those who love to shop, any excuse will do – but why not do it for a good cause? The Bazaar for Good is back in the Design District on Friday, offering a chance to shop at discounted prices while supporting local nonprofit Style Saves. The event's proceeds go toward the organization's annual back-to-school event, which provides uniforms and school supplies to more than 10,000 students across South Florida. In addition to the shopping frenzy, attendees can participate in conversations led by fashion influencer Valeria Lipovetsky. 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, at 35 NE 40th St., Miami; thebazaarforgood.org. Tickets cost $50 to $150. Sophia Medina
With summer on the horizon, the orchids are blooming throughout the grounds of Fruit & Spice Park, making for a fragrant and beautiful experience at the Redland International Orchid Festival. Attendees can get close to these stunning flowers and even purchase one to take home. Growers and vendors from all over the world will be in attendance, sharing and selling various species, including phalaenopsis, dendrobium, oncidium, and catasetum. Alongside the floral wonders, visitors can enjoy bites from vendors such as Farm Life Kettle, El Taquito Placero, Greek Flame Foods, and Kool Treats by Mama Dukes. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday through Sunday, at Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; 305-247-5727; redlandorchidfestival.com. Tickets cost $12 to $35. Sophia Medina
Get ready to set sail this weekend at the SoFlo Boat Show hosted at the Miami Marine Stadium. This three-day event highlights some of the greatest boats and latest nautical equipment available for purchase. Attendees can dive into an ocean of fun activities, including live entertainment, an exclusive fishing fun zone, art and decor shopping, and boozy beverages at the Ship's Wheel Bar. Noon to 8 p.m. Friday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., at the Miami Marine Stadium, 3501 Rickenbacker Cswy., Miami; sofloboatshow.com. Tickets cost $29 to $99 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
Argentinian rapper Duki is set to perform at Oasis Wynwood on Friday for a sold-out show at the Wynwood venue as part of his first U.S. tour, which includes stops in Chicago, Los Angeles, and San Diego. Earlier this year, he released the track "Si Me Sobrara el Tiempo." He has also released two albums, 2019's Súper Sangre Joven and 2021's Desde el Fin del Mundo, with the latter featuring collaborations with Farina, Bizarrap, and Khea. In 2022, he released his third EP, Temporada de Reggaetón 2, a seven-track sequel to his previous successful EP with the same name. 8 p.m. Friday, at Oasis Wynwood, 2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami; oasiswynwood.com. Sold out. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Saturday, May 20This Saturday, South Florida's Haitian diaspora celebrates the 25th anniversary of the Haitian Compas Festival at Bayfront Park. The festival features a lineup of performers, including Kodak Black, Kai, T-Vice, Nu Look, Klass, and Gabel, promising an unforgettable celebration of Haitian culture. The festival's attendees are encouraged to bring their dancing shoes, join the festivities, and proudly wave the Haitian flag. 3 p.m. Saturday, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; haitiancompasfestival.com. Tickets cost $60 to $145 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
As the cultural season draws to a close, Miami Dance Hub puts together one last hurrah for the art form before next fall. The weekend-long showcase Miami Dances, organized by artistic director Cameron Basden, promises to expose the audience to various dance genres. Some noteworthy companies scheduled to perform include Adele Myers and Dancers, Arts Ballet Theater of Florida, Ballet Vero Beach, Karen Peterson and Dancers, Delou Africa Dance Ensemble, Dimensions Dance Theatre of Miami, Miami City Ballet, and Dance Now! Miami. 7 p.m. Saturday and 3 p.m. Sunday, at Lehman Theater, at Miami Dade College North Campus, 11380 NW 27th Ave., Miami, Room 1315; miamidancehub.com. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
On Saturday, the Psychedelic Furs return to South Florida to perform their timeless postpunk and new-wave classics. The Miami Beach Bandshell will host the band as it performs hits such as "Love My Way," "Pretty in Pink," and "Heaven." Led by frontman Richard Butler, the English band formed in the late '70s and found success with its sophomore album Talk Talk Talk. Over the years, the Furs have remained relevant in popular culture thanks to directors such as John Hughes, and, more recently, Luca Guadagnino, who used the band's music in Call Me by Your Name. 8 p.m. Saturday, at the Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $44.50 to $500 via axs.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Coral Gables Art Cinema's After Hours series features a screening of Sam Raimi's 1987 horror film Evil Dead II, restored in 4K. The movie follows Ash Williams as he takes his girlfriend Lucinda on a romantic getaway to a secluded cabin in the woods. However, their trip turns into a living nightmare when Ash accidentally plays a tape of a voice reciting the Book of the Dead. The film is considered one of the greatest cult classics thanks to its masterful blend of humor and gore. 9 p.m. Saturday, at Coral Gables Art Cinema, 260 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables, 786-472-2249; gablescinema.com. Tickets cost $10 to $11.75. Sophia Medina
Break out your fetish attire because Submission is back with X Society at Casa Tiki. This is Submission's "alternative sister party," where the music takes center stage. You can expect to hear Danny Bled and Mr. Satan spinning industrial, witch house, dark electro, dubstep, and goth music. The dress code is strictly enforced, so make sure you come in your best fetish glam, gothic, punk, rubber, leather, vinyl, PVC, cosplay, or sexy lingerie. Be warned, if you don't dress up, you may receive a $30 citation. As always, no photography is allowed. 10 p.m. Saturday, at Casa Tiki, 1728 SW Eighth St., Miami; submissionparty.com. Tickets cost $10 to $20. Jose D. Duran
Sunday, May 21Join Isabelle's Mad Hatter's Brunch at the Ritz-Carlton, Coconut Grove, and don't be late for a very important date. Dive down the rabbit hole for a boozy tea party filled with Alice in Wonderland-themed cocktails ($20 each) and dessert carousels ($45). Indulge in drinks like "Through the Looking Glass" and bite into tempting sweets like a black forest torte. You might be transported to Tulgey Wood and enchanted by the whimsical atmosphere. Once you've savored the drinks and treats, you might feel like you're waking from a dream. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, at Isabelle's, 3330 SW 27th Ave., Coconut Grove 305-644-4675; ritzcarlton.com. Reservations recommended via opentable.com. Sophia Medina
Floyd hosts a night of house and disco music featuring French producer Darius, known for his unique blend of the two genres. Like his compatriots Cassius, Fred Falke, and Daft Punk, Darius has a certain je ne sais quoi quality to his music. His latest album, Oasis, released in 2022, is an ode to his teenage years. "Oasis is sonically the album where I tried to pay homage to all my early inspirations from my preteen years to today," he told Stereofox. 11 p.m. Sunday, at Floyd, 34 NE 11th St., Suite B, Miami; floydmiami.com. Tickets cost $17.09 to $37.47 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden