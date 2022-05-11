The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Thursday, May 12

click to enlarge Birds of Paradise II at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium: See Friday Photo courtesy of Pioneer Winter

Friday, May 13

click to enlarge Keshi at Revolution Live: See Saturday Photo by Vince Aung

Saturday, May 14

click to enlarge Tamiami International Orchid Festival at Fair Expo Center: See Sunday Photo courtesy of Tamiami International Orchid Festival

Sunday, May 15

Monday, May 16

click to enlarge Halsey at iThink Financial Amphitheater: See Tuesday Photo courtesy of the Lede Company

Tuesday, May 17

Wednesday, May 18

Find some comedic relief at GableStage's latest production. Written by Jessica Provenz,takes audiences to Boca Raton to follow the lives of a group of retirees who gossip, bicker, and live like they're teenagers again. Last summer, the play had its world premiere with the Massachusetts-based Barrington Stage Company. Directed by Julianne Boyd, the South Florida show stars Robert Zukerman, Avi Hoffman, Beverly Blanchette, Deborah Kondelik, and Barbara Bonilla.If you’ve never had the pleasure of geeking out at, now’s your chance. Every month, Gramps hosts mini-lectures on topics of all sorts given by experts. It’s interactive, fun, and always feels fresh — plus, you can drink while learning something. This month's topics are "Caribbean Micronationalism," led by editor and publisher Jason Katz, and "Drugs," by law students Leiona Noah, Shaun Lenihan, and Ashley Lago.On Friday and Saturday,joins forces with Limón Dance Company, one of New York City's most celebrated modern dance ensembles, for its "Program III." The program sees both companies collaborate on the presentation of, a 1971 unfinished work by José Limón completed after his death by Dr. Daniel Lewis. In addition, Limón Dance Company will perform the 1967 work, while Dance Now! takes the stage for the Limón classicand a reprisal of its critically acclaimed workOn Friday, comedianheads to Hard Rock Live as part of his From Scratch Tour. The formerwriter andstar kicked off his current stand-up tour back in March, and it's stopping in South Florida for two back-to-back shows. His last stand-up tour, Kid Gorgeous, sold out across the U.S., with the Radio City Music Hall show in New York recorded and released as a special on Netflix. The special went on to win an Emmy Award for "Outstanding Writing for a Variety Special" in 2018.After premieringlast fall at the Adrienne Arsht Center, choreographer Pioneer Winter returns to wow audiences with his work centering on queerness.at the Miami-Dade County Auditorium celebrates queerness, and the resilience, power, and endurance queer individuals have. The work builds on the Arsht Center original, exploring how people find their flock.No party is truly complete without mimosas and plenty of R&B. Enteran event that pairs midday fare and alcoholic beverages with your favorite R&B tracks at the Anderson. Guests can grab a seat and enjoy the brunch menu while singing along with the sultry soundtrack. In addition to the music, there will also be games and other activities for diners to enjoy.It's Haitian Heritage Month, and this weekend thetakes over the Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater for two days of Caribbean music. With the expanded celebration, the family-friendly event promises more fun for its 24th edition. The bill includes acts Nicky Mixx, Shassy, Kenny Haiti, Harmonik, Zenglen, Pierre Jean, Nu Look, and Roody RoodBoy.April might have been poetry month, but there’s still lots of prose to go around in May. On Saturday, Hampton Art Lovers hosts poet Christell Victoria Roach, an MFA candidate at the University of Miami, forThe event is a celebration of language, history, community, and belonging in the historically Black community of Overtown. Roach will read a section from her book,, and premiere her first short film. Attendees can also explore the current exhibition on view, "Starry Crown: Art of #BlackGirlMagic."On Saturday, Florida Grand Opera brings its production of the 1709 operato the Scottish Rite Temple. Composed for the 1709-10 Venice Carnevale season, it tells the story of Agrippina, the mother of Nero, who plots the downfall of Roman Emperor Claudius to install her son on the throne. It is one of George Frideric Handel’s earliest operatic compositions, with soprano singer Christine Lyons performing as the titular character in the FGO show.After wrapping up the Europen leg of his tour, singer-songwriterstops at Revolution Live to bring his sold-out Hell/Heaven Tour to South Florida. Keshi’s sound is a mixture of mellow lo-fi beats paired with soulful vocals aimed to impact all those who listen. His music has accumulated over one billion streams on platforms such as Spotify, thanks to singles like “Like I Need U” and “Right Here.”Indulge in the exquisite beauty of flowers when thereturns to the Miami Dade Fair Expo Center on Sunday. Known to be one of the largest orchid events in the U.S., organizers welcome a magnitude of flower vendors to expose enthusiasts to a whole world of orchids. The festival includes planters from Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan, Brazil, and Jamaica. Each one will not only sell crafts and gifts in honor of the flower, but they will also compete for trophies and rewards from the American Orchid Society, which will include a $500 cash prize.Having worked with the likes of Maluma and Myke Towers, it seems like it's only a matter of time until Colombian singer-songwriterbecomes just as well known in the U.S. Last year, the 22-year-old dropped his debut album,, and on Sunday, he stops at Oasis Wynwood for a live performance. Expect to hear fan favorites like “Medallo,” "Quien TV," and "Lejania." With his profile rising, it's only a matter of time before he starts taking the stage at arenas across the nation.There’s never a bad time to focus on yourself and reset your body, but starting your week in that mind frame certainly doesn't hurt. Head to the Center for Subtropical Affairs for, a night of wellness and self-exploration led by certified yoga instructor Raquel B. There will be a vinyasa flow along with a short journal prompt and meditation. After that, just let the serenity marinate inside you for the rest of the week.On Tuesday, multiplatinum artistkicks off their Love and Power Tour at the iThink Financial Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach. In support of their recent album,, the pop artist reunites with fans to share the music off the Grammy-nominated work. The singer has amassed more than 31 billion combined global streams, with 12.5 billion in the U.S. alone. Their recent album follows the release of 2020's, which topped the200 chart. Opening for Halsey are singer-songwriters Beabadoobee and PinkPantheress.Expand the senses and open the mind at Modern ŌM's latest seminar,The event dives into the world of psychedelic medicine and speaks on the benefits of the unchartered practice. Attendees have the chance to hear panelists' stories and the impacts hallucinogenics have made on their everyday lives. In addition to an endless knowledge on the topic of “psychedelic assistance in womanhood,” guests will also have the chance to unwind during a yoga experience led by Giselle Fiumara.On Wednesday, watch Actors’ Playhouse tackle Agatha Christie's classic mystery novel with its production of. Adapted for the stage by Ken Ludwig, the play follows the same beats as the novel: Detective Hercule Poirot has to solve a murder while aboard the Orient Express while interacting with a colorful cast of characters. For its South Florida premiere, Actors' Playhouse's production will star Terry Hardcastle as Poirot, with David Arisco serving as director.