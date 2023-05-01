The 18 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, May 1

Tuesday, May 2

click to enlarge Matador Records photo

Wednesday, May 3

click to enlarge Racing Fan Fest at Wynwood Marketplace: See Thursday Swarm photo

Thursday, May 4

click to enlarge Michael Bibi at Sunset on the Sand: See Friday Michael Bibi photo

Friday, May 5

click to enlarge Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami at Miami-Dade County Auditorium: See Saturday Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami photo

Saturday, May 6

click to enlarge Martin Garrix at the Fontainebleau: See Saturday Photo by Louis van Baar

Sunday, May 7

Have you ever wanted to get near a black hole? The Frost Science Museum's new planetarium show,, allows you to do just that without leaving Earth. Narrated by actor Liam Neeson, the cutting-edge show will have you going through a wormhole, experiencing the creation of the Milky Way, and witnessing the violent death of a star and the subsequent creation of a black hole.If only the Broward Center for the Performing Arts would try to stop trying to make "fetch" happen. On Tuesday, the Broadway musical adaptation of the Tina Fey cult classicwill arrive in South Florida and may or may not have you feeling personally victimized by Regina George. Follow Cady Heron as she takes on the Plastics, a trio of popular girls led by Regina, the ultimate queen bee. Although it is not Wednesday, make sure to wear pink for the occasion.Every Wednesday, ease the tension and release the stress with. Join teacher Silvia Salinas as she teaches beginners and advanced practitioners how to work through their emotions and unwind their minds with fluid movements to stimulate deep breathing and blood circulation. This class will uncover the health benefits of tai chi, including improved flexibility, strength, and balance.On Wednesday, Afro Roots Fest presents Nigerien songwriter. Moctar is renowned for his unique blend of rock music with Tuareg influences. His latest release,, showcases his expertise in seamlessly fusing contemporary Saharan music and rock with dynamic guitar riffs, captivating noise, and intriguing field recordings. The album also features powerful poetic reflections on topics such as love, religion, women's rights, inequality, and the detrimental effects of colonialism on Western Africa.To celebrate Miami Race Week, Swarm hostsagain, an off-track fan experience located in the heart of Wynwood. If you're priced out of the action at the Miami International Autodrome, you can watch the drivers speed down the track on the big screen at Wynwood Marketplace. Additional inducements: an exhibition of former race cars; racing simulators; pop-up shops by Oakley, Soul Runner, Racing Miami, and Levi's; and the Red Bull Fan Zone. On Saturday, EDM producer Gryffin delivers a live performance that'll be broadcast live on ESPN.On Saturday, O Cinema showcases Byron Hurt's documentarywith the support of the Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers. The film delves into the culture and rituals surrounding the pledging process, weaving together Hurt's personal experiences with the practice of hazing. Although the focus begins with Black Greek-letter organizations, the scope of the film expands as it progresses. Ultimately, through intimate interviews with victims' families, survivors, and Hurt's fraternity brothers, the documentary explores the hazards of hazing.On Thursday, Miami New Drama hosts the world premiere of, Lileana Blain-Cruz's theatrical adaptation of Edwidge Danticat's book of essays. This play promises to ignite the imagination and stir the soul as it explores the power of creativity in the face of adversity. It effectively celebrates the immigrant artist and the spirit of the human heart. With Drama League and Obie-winning director and playwright Blain-Cruz at the helm, the adaptation is in good hands.Today is May the Fourth, which can only mean one thing: Star Wars Day! And what better way to celebrate the holiday than with a fun-filled evening of trivia, karaoke, and drinks? Seven Seas Bar hosts, courtesy of Trivia Miami. Bring your A-game and show off your knowledge of the most obscure Star Wars trivia only the most ardent fan of the space opera would know. After the trivia competition, karaoke commences at 10 p.m. Such a shame that the "Cantina Band" song has no lyrics.Theis set to take over the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium for a thrilling weekend of racing. The event begins on Friday with several practice sessions, followed by qualifying sessions the next day. Sunday brings the Grand Prix itself, and the question on everyone's mind is whether 25-year-old Dutchman Max Verstappen can repeat his 2022 performance or if a rival like Charles Leclerc of Monaco or British driver Lewis Hamilton will overtake him. Verstappen has already emerged victorious in the Bahrain and Australian grands prix this year, so he's sure to put up a fight.Prepare to dance the night away on the sands of Miami Beach as Link Miami Rebels and Club Space present, a three-day extravaganza of nonstop dance music. The festivities kick off on Friday with a set by British producer Michael Bibi and Astra Club (featuring DJ Tennis B2B Carlita). On Saturday, Chicago house producer John Summit and Blond:Ish take the stage, and Australian DJ Fisher wraps things up on Sunday.Sophia MedinaNick, Joe, and Kevin — better known as— perform at the Hard Rock Live on Friday as part of the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix's official events. Following their reunion in 2019 and their fifth album,, the trio will release their highly anticipated follow-up,, in May. The record has already been teased with two hit singles, "Wings" and "Waffle House," so expect to hear them performed live along with fan favorites like "Burnin' Up" and "Sucker."Get ready to make some noise as Pitbull and Jennifer Lopez take the stage at Dania Improv on Saturday! Well, not the real J.Lo and Mr. Worldwide, but a. Hosted by Crystal Ross LePaige, this event promises to be an absolute blast, with nonstop entertainment, laughter, and sing-alongs. Costumes are encouraged, and there's a two-drink minimum., a comic ballet in two acts, premiered in France in 1789 with choreography by renowned ballet master Jean Dauberval. Centuries later, it is widely regarded as one of the most significant works in the modern ballet repertory. This weekend, Cuban Classical Ballet of Miami showcases its rendition of the iconic masterpiece, featuring the celebrated ballet duo Maritze Fumero and Arionel Vargas in their final performance for the company.Party promoter Hurry Up Slowly returns to town with an exciting lineup of events at Toejam Backlot to coincide with Miami Race Week. The schedule includes performances by the Martinez Brothers on Thursday and Guy Gerber on Sunday. But the real highlight comes on Saturday, whenheadline at the Wynwood venue, supported by Kerri Chandler, Plastik Funk, and Purple. Claptone, a German producer, is famous for his iconic golden mask fashioned after a plague doctor, as well as his tracks "No Eyes," "Heartbeat," and "Before I Lose My Mind." Diplo has a broad mainstream following and has experimented with various genres, including EDM, house, hip-hop, pop, and country.Barely a month has passed sincegraced the stage at Ultra Music Festival. Well, the Dutch phenomenon knows a good party — he's back in town for Bleau Live Miami Race Nights at the Fontainebleau. What with the throngs in town for Miami Race Week, the poolside bash is sure to attract a crowd. If you decide to join, you'll get to see Garrix run through hits like "Animals," "In the Name of Love," and "Summer Days" and have access to a premium open bar. If it's the ultimate experience you seek, pony up $15,000 for a table closest to the stage.Chances are, you're already familiar with, the reggaeton producer responsible for some of the genre's biggest hits. From Bad Bunny's "Callaíta" to the J Balvin, Dua Lipa, and Benito collaboration "Un Día (One Day)" and the Bad Bunny and Julieta Venegas track "Lo Siento BB:/," Tainy has been integral to the Latin music scene. This Saturday, the 33-year-old graces the stage at Oasis Wynwood, presenting a live audiovisual experience as part of Jack Presenta, Jack Daniel's music series. While admission to the event is free with RSVP, it's worth noting that space is extremely limited, and you must be over 21.On Sunday, the Miami Book Fair and Sosyete Koukouy collaborate to present theat the Little Haiti Cultural Complex. The festival features renowned authors from Haiti and the Haitian diaspora who will participate in readings and discussions. There's also a marketplace, free books for kids, live performances, and children's activities. The festival aims to promote the richness and diversity of Haitian culture, which is frequently misrepresented in mainstream media.Belgian producer and techno mavenreturns to M2 for Resistance's Miami Race Week residency at the Miami Beach nightclub. Joining her is Palestinian DJ Sama' Abdulhadi. De Witte is known for her dark and stripped-back form of minimal and acid techno. In 2022, she was named the number one techno DJ in's Top 100 DJs poll. She continues performing at various high-profile festivals, including Tomorrowland in Belgium, Ultra Music Festival, and EDC Las Vegas.