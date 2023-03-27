The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, March 27A champion of the freak-folk movement, a style-colliding music genre, Devendra Banhart has continued to be an influential musical artist since kicking off his career in the early 2000s. The Venezuelan-American musician has evolved over the years and now uses his iconic falsetto vocals more interestingly. His recent music blends American folk with South America's acoustic traditions, particularly Brazil's chill bossa nova. 7 p.m. Monday, at Miami Beach Bandshell, 7275 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-453-2897; miamibeachbandshell.com. Tickets cost $51.50 via dice.fm. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Tuesday, March 28Perhaps you are familiar with the 1964 musical film starring Audrey Hepburn or the 1931 play Pygmalion it's based on, but the Broadway classic My Fair Lady finally makes its way to South Florida for the first time. (Considering it premiered in 1956 on Broadway, it took a very long time.) Directed by Bartlett Sher, the musical tells the story of flower girl Eliza Doolittle who finds herself in the middle of a wager between Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering. Higgins has wagered to Pickering that he can get Eliza to pass for a "proper lady" within six months. Meanwhile, the cast sings memorable songs like "The Rain in Spain" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face." 8 p.m. Tuesday through April 2, at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $130. Jose D. Duran
Harper Lee's To Kill a Mockingbird takes the stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Adapted for the stage by award-winning screenwriter and playwright Aaron Sorkin, it has been recognized as one of the most successful American plays in Broadway history. To Kill A Mockingbird tells the story of three children who grow up in the midst of the Great Depression and centers on the concepts of racial inequality, violence, rape, and sexuality. 8 p.m. Tuesday through April 9, at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts, 201 SW Fifth Ave., Fort Lauderdale; 954-462-0222; browardcenter.org. Tickets cost $35 to $115 via ticketmaster.com. Sophia Medina
Wednesday, March 29On Wednesday, Actors' Playhouse continues the season with its production of Bright Star. The musical, written by actor Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell, tells the tale of redemption and love set against the backdrop of the 1920s and '40s American South. The musical was nominated for serval Tony Awards and won the Drama Desk Award for "Outstanding Music." 8 p.m. Wednesday through April 16 at Actors' Playhouse, 280 Miracle Mile, Coral Gables; 305-444-9293; actorsplayhouse.org. Tickets cost $40 to $125. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Thursday, March 30The likelihood of heading out to a Miami Marlins game to watch a win is low, but even if it doesn't transpire, you're sure to enjoy delicious food and atmosphere at LoanDepot Park. On Thursday, the Marlins' home opener takes place against their Eastern Division rival New York Mets. If the team's time in the Grapefruit League this spring is any indication of what fans can expect this season, well, let's say the playoffs are probably not in the cards. 4:10 p.m. Thursday, at LoanDepot Park, 501 Marlins Way, Miami; 305-480-1300; mlb.com/marlins. Tickets cost $29 to $226. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
Friday, March 31When in doubt, eat a burger — or a few. After a four-year hiatus, Burger Beast's Hamburger House Party is ready to quench your cravings with burgers crafted by some of the best food establishments in the city. Restaurants, including Apocalypse BBQ, Are U Hungry Grill, Babe's Meat & Counter, Burgerfi, and Pincho, will compete for the title of the People's Best Burger Champion. Pair your burgers with drinks, desserts, snacks, and much more. To amplify the entertainment, the rock cover ensemble Retro Sky Band will perform. 7 p.m. Friday, Magic City Casino, 450 NW 37th Ave., Miami; burgerbeast.com. Tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
The Museum of Contemporary Art hosts its monthly series, Jazz at MOCA, with local singer-songwriter Miluhska as the headliner on Thursday. Her unique sound blends R&B, Latin jazz, bossa nova, and urban infusions. She recently released her single "Loba" via local imprint Tigre Den. "I think it's such a fun thing that people are doing right now, mixing genres, and that's what I'm trying to do," Miluhska told New Times last year. Don't miss the opportunity to listen to her genre-defying sound. 7 p.m. Friday, at the Museum of Contemporary Art, 770 NE 125th St., North Miami; 305-893-6211; mocanomi.org. Admission is free with RSVP. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
FUNDarte brings the Bereishit Dance Company all the way from Seoul to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium on Friday and Saturday to present two works: "Balance & Imbalance" and "Judo." "Balance & Imbalance" expresses the essence of human relationships that confront yet harmonizes through an ongoing process of mutual communication between sound and movement. "Judo," meanwhile, represents the ambivalent balance between human violence and sports motility. 8 p.m Friday and Saturday, 2901 W. Flagler St., Miami; fundarte.us. Tickets cost $37 via ticketmaster.com. Jose D. Duran
Multi-instrumentalist and producer Elderbrook builds excitement around his sophomore album, Little Love, with a performance at the Ground on Saturday. The English musician's work is defined as a dynamic yet sensitive sound that dives into themes such as identity, mental well-being, and, most recently, parenthood. With his willingness to explore various genres, he has become recognized as a multi-faceted creator willing to push musical boundaries. 11 p.m. Friday, at the Ground, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-616-6742; thegroundmiami.com. Tickets cost $22.60 to $39.67 via dice.fm. Sophia Medina
Saturday, April 1Put on your boots and cowboy hats because Pinecrest Gardens' eighth-annual Chili Cook-Off is spicing things up on Saturday. On the menu for the event? Homemade chili, prepared by cooks from the International Chili Society, whose members range from professionals to amateurs in the kitchen. In addition to the savory dishes, expect live entertainment, a mechanical bull, line dancing, and a classic car show, among other inducements. Making things yet a li'l more country is South Florida band the 18 Wheelers. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Pinecrest Gardens, 11000 SW 57th Ave., Pinecrest; 305-669-6990; pinecrestgardens.org. Tickets cost $8 to $10 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, Little River Flea pops up at a new location, the Future of Cities Climate + Innovation Hub in Little Haiti. The sustainability-focused market will bring together over 40 vendors focusing on vintage, handmade, and upcycled goods. Kujo's Coffee and O'Honey Sushi will be on hand to keep you satiated. DJs Jams and Vak Devi will be spinning tunes as you shop. 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, at Future of Cities Climate + Innovation Hub, 224 NE 58th Ter., Miami; instagram.com/littleriverflea. Admission is free. Jose D. Duran
The Miami Whisk(e)y Mash returns at the Cruz Building on Saturday, exciting the taste buds of fans of the spirit. You're invited to join the celebration and try over 100 variations of whiskies from around the world, including some sweet cocktails. Small bites from local vendors will also be provided if you need to pace yourself. Plus, there will be jazz music to set the mood. 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, at the Cruz Building, 3157 Commodore Plaza, Coconut Grove; miamiwhiskeymash.com. Tickets cost $40 to $150 via eventbrite.com. Sophia Medina
On Saturday, Moving Image Alliance presents a screening of Rodney Ascher's documentary A Glitch in the Matrix at Cosford Cinema. The University of Miami graduate's film asks: Are we living in a simulation? The filmmaker documents testimony, philosophical evidence, and scientific explanation in his quest for an answer. Ascher is best known for his documentary Room 237, which explored the many interpretations of Stanley Kubrick's The Shining. He'll be present at the screening to introduce the film. 7 p.m. Saturday, at Cosford Cinema, 5030 Brunson Dr., Coral Gables; 305-284-9838; cosfordcinema.com. Admission is free with RSVP. Jose D. Duran
National Poetry Month is finally here, which means O, Miami Poetry Festival is back. Every year, the event aims to have every Miami-Dade resident encounter a poem during the month. To celebrate its opening day, O, Miami will host a conversation between Hanif Abdurraqib and Alexandra T. Vazquez. Abdurraqib is a celebrated poet, essayist, and music critic whose 2019 book, Go Ahead in the Rain: Notes to A Tribe Called Quest earned a spot on the longlist for that year's National Book Award. Vazquez is an associate professor at New York University; her 2022 book The Florida Room explores Miami's music and history and how the two intertwine. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, at the Black Archives Historic Lyric Theater, 819 NW Second Ave., Miami; omiami.org. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com. Ashley-Anna Aboreden
