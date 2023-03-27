The 16 Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Monday, March 27

Tuesday, March 28

Wednesday, March 29

Thursday, March 30

Bereishit Dance Company at Miami-Dade County Auditorium Photo by Robert Torres

Friday, March 31

A Glitch in the Matrix at Cosford Cinema Magnolia Pictures photo

Saturday, April 1

Nu Deco Ensemble with X Ambassadors at Miami Beach Bandshell Photo by Lauren Kallen

Sunday, April 2

A champion of the freak-folk movement, a style-colliding music genre,has continued to be an influential musical artist since kicking off his career in the early 2000s. The Venezuelan-American musician has evolved over the years and now uses his iconic falsetto vocals more interestingly. His recent music blends American folk with South America's acoustic traditions, particularly Brazil's chill bossa nova.Perhaps you are familiar with the 1964 musical film starring Audrey Hepburn or the 1931 playit's based on, but the Broadway classicfinally makes its way to South Florida for the first time. (Considering it premiered in 1956 on Broadway, it took along time.) Directed by Bartlett Sher, the musical tells the story of flower girl Eliza Doolittle who finds herself in the middle of a wager between Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering. Higgins has wagered to Pickering that he can get Eliza to pass for a "proper lady" within six months. Meanwhile, the cast sings memorable songs like "The Rain in Spain" and "I've Grown Accustomed to Her Face."Harper Lee'stakes the stage at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts. Adapted for the stage by award-winning screenwriter and playwright Aaron Sorkin, it has been recognized as one of the most successful American plays in Broadway history.tells the story of three children who grow up in the midst of the Great Depression and centers on the concepts of racial inequality, violence, rape, and sexuality.On Wednesday, Actors' Playhouse continues the season with its production of. The musical, written by actor Steve Martin and singer-songwriter Edie Brickell, tells the tale of redemption and love set against the backdrop of the 1920s and '40s American South. The musical was nominated for serval Tony Awards and won the Drama Desk Award for "Outstanding Music."The likelihood of heading out to agame to watch a win is low, but even if it doesn't transpire, you're sure to enjoy delicious food and atmosphere at LoanDepot Park. On Thursday, the Marlins' home opener takes place against their Eastern Division rival New York Mets. If the team's time in the Grapefruit League this spring is any indication of what fans can expect this season, well, let's say the playoffs are probably not in the cards.When in doubt, eat a burger — or a few. After a four-year hiatus,is ready to quench your cravings with burgers crafted by some of the best food establishments in the city. Restaurants, including Apocalypse BBQ, Are U Hungry Grill, Babe's Meat & Counter, Burgerfi, and Pincho, will compete for the title of the People's Best Burger Champion. Pair your burgers with drinks, desserts, snacks, and much more. To amplify the entertainment, the rock cover ensemble Retro Sky Band will perform.The Museum of Contemporary Art hosts its monthly series,, with local singer-songwriter Miluhska as the headliner on Thursday. Her unique sound blends R&B, Latin jazz, bossa nova, and urban infusions. She recently released her single "Loba" via local imprint Tigre Den. "I think it's such a fun thing that people are doing right now, mixing genres, and that's what I'm trying to do," Miluhska toldlast year. Don't miss the opportunity to listen to her genre-defying sound.FUNDarte brings theall the way from Seoul to the Miami-Dade County Auditorium on Friday and Saturday to present two works: "Balance & Imbalance" and "Judo." "Balance & Imbalance" expresses the essence of human relationships that confront yet harmonizes through an ongoing process of mutual communication between sound and movement. "Judo," meanwhile, represents the ambivalent balance between human violence and sports motility.Multi-instrumentalist and producerbuilds excitement around his sophomore album,, with a performance at the Ground on Saturday. The English musician's work is defined as a dynamic yet sensitive sound that dives into themes such as identity, mental well-being, and, most recently, parenthood. With his willingness to explore various genres, he has become recognized as a multi-faceted creator willing to push musical boundaries.Put on your boots and cowboy hats because Pinecrest Gardens' eighth-annualis spicing things up on Saturday. On the menu for the event? Homemade chili, prepared by cooks from the International Chili Society, whose members range from professionals to amateurs in the kitchen. In addition to the savory dishes, expect live entertainment, a mechanical bull, line dancing, and a classic car show, among other inducements. Making things yet a li'l more country is South Florida band the 18 Wheelers.On Saturday,pops up at a new location, the Future of Cities Climate + Innovation Hub in Little Haiti. The sustainability-focused market will bring together over 40 vendors focusing on vintage, handmade, and upcycled goods. Kujo's Coffee and O'Honey Sushi will be on hand to keep you satiated. DJs Jams and Vak Devi will be spinning tunes as you shop.Thereturns at the Cruz Building on Saturday, exciting the taste buds of fans of the spirit. You're invited to join the celebration and try over 100 variations of whiskies from around the world, including some sweet cocktails. Small bites from local vendors will also be provided if you need to pace yourself. Plus, there will be jazz music to set the mood.On Saturday, Moving Image Alliance presents a screening of Rodney Ascher's documentaryat Cosford Cinema. The University of Miami graduate's film asks: Are we living in a simulation? The filmmaker documents testimony, philosophical evidence, and scientific explanation in his quest for an answer. Ascher is best known for his documentary, which explored the many interpretations of Stanley Kubrick's. He'll be present at the screening to introduce the film.National Poetry Month is finally here, which meansis back. Every year, the event aims to have every Miami-Dade resident encounter a poem during the month. To celebrate its opening day, O, Miami will host a conversation between Hanif Abdurraqib and Alexandra T. Vazquez. Abdurraqib is a celebrated poet, essayist, and music critic whose 2019 book,earned a spot on the longlist for that year's National Book Award. Vazquez is an associate professor at New York University; her 2022 bookexplores Miami's music and history and how the two intertwine.On Saturday,takes the stage at the Miami Beach Bandshell with rock band X Ambassadors. In addition to the contemporary collaboration, the orchestra will perform John Adams' "Roadrunner," Sarah Kirkland Snider's "Penelope," and a suite of iconic Fleetwood Mac songs. This is Nu Deco's next-to-last performance of the season, so time is running out if you haven't caught a performance by the group this year.Friday through Sunday, Broward plays host to the, a sports competition and showcase that spotlights everything the all-the-rage sport has to offer. Held at Plantation Central Park (9151 NW Second St., Plantation) the first stage of the event is a two-day amateur doubles tourney open to all comers, with the top finishers facing off against tennis legends Andre Agassi, Michael Chang, John McEnroe, and Andy Roddick. Sunday's action moves to Hard Rock Live, where the hall of fame quartet will compete against one another for a $1 million purse. That action will also be broadcast live on ESPN, connecting aspiring athletes and sports fans through their pickleball passion.